Dienstag, 24.01.2023
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
WKN: A2P68T ISIN: US48208F1057  
NASDAQ
24.01.23
16:18 Uhr
0,633 US-Dollar
-0,017
-2,55 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JUPITER WELLNESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUPITER WELLNESS INC 5-Tage-Chart
24.01.2023 | 16:02
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $4.1 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Jupiter Wellness, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $4.1 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW).

About Jupiter Wellness, Inc.

Jupiter Wellness is a diversified company that supports health and wellness by researching and developing over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. The Company's product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, eczema, burns, and sexual wellness. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products, contract research agreements, and licensing royalties.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jupiterwellness.com

Jupiter Wellness - Nasdaq: JUPW

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736517/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Exclusive-Placement-Agent-on-a-41-Million-Registered-Direct-Private-Placement-for-Jupiter-Wellness-Inc-NASDAQJUPW

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
