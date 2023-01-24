Kueski Appoints Former Stripe Executive Fausto Ibarra as Chief Product Officer

Silicon Valley veteran product leader to guide the company's long-term product ecosystem strategy

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Kueski , one of the largest buy now, pay later (BNPL) and online consumer lenders in Latin America, today announced the appointment of Fausto Ibarra as the company's Chief Product Officer. Ibarra will be responsible for leading the company's long-term vision for its financial services product ecosystem.

Ibarra's main priorities as Chief Product Officer are to guide Kueski's product strategy in alignment with market conditions, consumer demands and the company's broader business objectives to ensure Kueski continues to deliver the best products to consumers.

"Having grown up in Mexico, I understand and empathize with just how important it is for companies like Kueski to create products that help consumers gain better control over their finances, while helping businesses grow and attract new customers at the same time," Ibarra said. "Kueski is uniquely positioned to help consumers and businesses realize their dreams, and I applaud Adal and his team for building an extraordinary company through its culture of innovation and excellence. I'm excited about where we will go next."

Ibarra, who is based in Silicon Valley, brings more than 20 years of experience in product leadership to Kueski, having most recently served as Stripe's Head of Product for Latin America. He also previously held leadership positions at technology giants such as Meta, Google and Microsoft where he gained knowledge about best practices for planning product strategy, working directly with engineering teams and ultimately creating high-quality products that customers love and that are successful in the market.

"We look forward to welcoming Fausto to the team where he will be able to leverage his past experience - particularly his product management and fintech experience in Latin America - to help us continue along our path of innovation," said Adalberto Flores, founder and CEO of Kueski. "We continue to have great potential to impact the lives of Mexican consumers by connecting them to the formal economy, and we look forward to continuing to expand our ecosystem through 2023 and beyond."

The addition of Ibarra is a testament to Kueski's continuous growth and momentum. With more than 720 employees, Kueski recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary of financial service operations. Since its inception in 2012, Kueski has disbursed almost 10 million loans to 1.7 million users across its products, Kueski Pay and Kueski Cash, totaling more than $1.4 billion in loan transactions.

About Kueski

Kueski is one of the largest buy now, pay later (BNPL) and online consumer lending companies in Latin America, providing financial services to consumers and connecting the Mexican economy through its innovative product ecosystem. This ecosystem consists of Kueski Pay, the company's BNPL product available online and in-store, and Kueski Cash, its personal loans product. Founded in 2012 with the mission of making the financial lives of people in Mexico easier, Kueski leverages technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data to expand access to traditional financial products and services. To date Kueski has raised over $300 million in equity and debt financing and, among its growing list of accolades, was recently named to CB Insights' Fintech 250 List.

U.S. Media Contact

Rachel Stingone

914-473-5742

rachel@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Kueski

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/736514/Kueski-Appoints-Former-Stripe-Executive-Fausto-Ibarra-as-Chief-Product-Officer