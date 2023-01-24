Gaming Realms PLC Announces Gaming Realms to Introduce Tetris Slingo

Gaming Realms to Introduce Tetris® Slingo® for Social and Real Money Platforms

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Gaming Realms plc (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile-focused gaming content, today announced that it has signed a brand licensing agreement with The Tetris Company, Inc. to create Tetris® Slingo®, a new introduction to the award-winning Slingo franchise featuring the iconic Tetrimino shapes. Tetris Slingo is expected to launch worldwide in Q4 2023 on both social and real-money platforms.

Slingo is a unique game whereby players spin a slot reel to mark numbers off a 5×5 grid. If players match 5 numbers in a line, they get a 'Slingo,' and progress up the pay-ladder. The core Slingo game mechanic lends itself perfectly to new innovations and themes, blending this with the iconic Tetris game mechanic will present one of the most exciting game collaborations to date.

Craig Falciglia, Director, Business Development of Gaming Realms, commented: "Bringing these two popular games together is a truly exciting proposition. Tetris has enjoyed huge global appeal since it first launched in the 1980s and this collaboration will create a fantastic new Slingo format, which we will be taking to both current and new player audiences."

Maya Rogers, President and CEO of Tetris, commented: "We're always excited to discover new and unique opportunities to share the Tetris brand with new audiences. Slingo, combined with the infamous Tetriminos and other well-known elements from the Tetris game, introduces a fresh experience to the Slingo audience and Tetris fans alike. We're thrilled to be working with Gaming Realms to bring Tetris Slingo to life and can't wait to see players' reactions."

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies. For the latest information about Gaming Realms and Gaming Realms' products, please visit www.gamingrealms.com.

About the Tetris® Brand

The Tetris® brand is one of the leading and most distinctive video game brands and franchises in the world. After more than 35 years, the brand continues to be loved globally by people of all ages and all cultures. Billions of Tetris games are played online every year, and over 520 million copies have been sold worldwide. The Tetris brand's global licensee network includes major video game publishers, including Nintendo and Sega, as well as many partners in electronics, toys, apparel, lifestyle goods, entertainment, and more. Tetris Holding, LLC, is the owner of Tetris rights worldwide, and The Tetris Company, Inc. is its exclusive licensee. For the latest information about the Tetris brand and Tetris products, please visit: https://tetris.com

Become a fan of Tetris on Facebook (www.facebook.com/Tetris) and follow Tetris on Twitter (@Tetris_Official) and Instagram (@Tetris_Official).

