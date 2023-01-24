Cummins Inc.: Cummins' Concept System Helps RV Users Reduce Emissions and Noise

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Cummins

Global power and technology leader Cummins Inc. has been showcasing its new concept hybrid power system to help recreational vehicles (RVs) reduce emissions and noise.

The system blends lithium battery technology with Onan RV generators to create a cleaner and quieter power package that also offers smart load management with a simple user interface.

The system allows campers to go out further and stay out longer without the fear of running out of power when they don't have access to grid electricity.

The company recently displayed the power system at the Florida RV SuperShow, Jan. 18-22 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

"In order to make people's lives better by powering a more prosperous world, the exploration of new technology is not only the right move for our business, but vital for a road to a more sustainable future," said Theodosia Rush, General Manager of Cummins Mobile Power.

The concept system features an Onan QG 2800i generator, a 6.7kW-h automotive grade lithium-ion battery pack, and a unique power distribution hub. The power distribution hub contains the inverter, converter, and charger components in a compact package size.

Combining the 2.8kW generator with the lithium-ion battery allows RV users to have the same amount of accessible power as a larger 5kW generator with fewer emissions and less noise or vibration. The smart system is also solar ready, accepting up to 500W of solar input.

Cummins is dedicated to making it possible for RV users to enjoy more freedom on their adventures. The concept system combines the best aspects of lithium-ion and fixed-mount generator technology. The batteries provide silent operation, and the onboard generator ensures those batteries never deplete to zero charge.

The system supports the company's aspiration for a world with net-zero emissions. The transition to a decarbonized future starts now, but it will take time for it to be fully realized. During this technology transition, Cummins is committed to providing a portfolio of power solutions to meet the evolving needs of the RV industry.

The 2024 California Air Resource Board (CARB) Small off-road engine (SORE) compliant, hybrid concept is an important step that direction.

To further solidify Cummins' commitment to the RV industry, the Power Systems segment has aligned a special group of cross functional experts focused entirely on delivering optimized auxiliary power solutions for recreational and commercial vehicles.

Cummins is excited about this dynamic industry's future and will continue to make the strategic decisions that make people's lives better.

Cummins Corporate Office Building in Columbus, Indiana.

