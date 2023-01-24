Sinequa also receives Gold Medal for top ranking enterprise search solution

Sinequa, the Search Cloud Company, today announced it has been named a Leader and Gold Medalist in the 2023 Data Quadrant Awards for Enterprise Search from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The award recognizes the collective knowledge of real users and placement and is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities, and emotional sentiment.

SoftwareReviews named Sinequa a Gold Medalist with an 8.3 composite score, which included an 87% likeliness to recommend and an 84+ Net Emotional Footprint score. The Emotional Footprint scores reflect the inclusion of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation. This creates a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users' point of view.

Sinequa's high evaluation also included top ratings for vendor capability such as ease of data integration, business value created, product strategy and breadth of features including multiformat support, content aggregation, and processing and indexing.

The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant evaluates and ranks products based on feedback from IT and business professionals. The placement of a software provider in the Data Quadrant indicates its relative ranking as well as its categorization. The data published is collected from real end users and meticulously verified.

"We consider customer feedback our 'true north' that directs everything we do. It's an honor to be recognized by SoftwareReviews, reflecting our customers' satisfaction and trust in Sinequa's ability to evolve Enterprise Search and deliver great value. Sinequa's Intelligent Search platform powers the information-driven journey for some of the most complex and innovative organizations in the world. We continue to innovate our platform to meet customers' needs for world-class search experiences and continuously improve information discovery with our leading-edge Neural Search capability," said Wendy Lurrie, Chief Marketing Officer at Sinequa.

To access the Data Quadrant for Enterprise Search, visit: https://www.softwarereviews.com/categories/enterprise-search/

