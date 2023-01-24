Skys the Limit: SkysTheLimit.org 2022 Marketplace Receives 100% Positive Feedback As "Safe Space To Practice Entrepreneurship"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Sky's the Limit - a 501c(3) nonprofit whose digital platform supports underrepresented entrepreneurs to reach new heights with the support of free mentoring, funding opportunities, and educational resources - is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 Marketplace.

The curated collection of 100+ shops - its largest creator showcase to date - is entirely composed of brands led by business owners traditionally excluded from pathways to business empowerment, and features founders who identify as women, LGBTQI+, BIPOC, disabled and from low-income backgrounds.

From November 15 - December 31, 2022, shoppers had the ability to direct their dollars straight to these businesses. The organization built a dedicated shopping infrastructure, and leveraged their own communications, events, and program resources to empower and promote participating shop owners. The nonprofit also hosted an in-person shopping event in Tulsa, OK at the local coffee shop Notion Coffee owned by Greg and Christa Baca and Dylan LeFevre and an Instagram Live Shopping Experience, hosted by Sky's the Limit team member and founder of WOW! GodTM De'Shera Benton. The effort generated an estimated $500,000 in marketing and sales value for participating entrepreneurs, who were featured in major national media outlets and gained new followers and customers through the exposure.

"Many of the entrepreneurs and small business owners we partner with are new to business ownership. They often lack a strong network of support, and have minimal or no access to start-up funds and technology infrastructure," said Laura Plato, Sky's the Limit COO and driver for the Marketplace initiative. "Marketplace reduces the barriers to taking that first, sweet, small step, and creates a supportive environment where entrepreneurs can work alongside peers, and be supported by mentors, to test new ideas, learn, and grow."

100% of participating entrepreneurs, when surveyed, reported that the Sky's the Limit Marketplace offered a low-risk, low-investment place to practice the art of their businesses. 100% also said they would like to participate in Marketplace again in 2023.

"It's an honor to tap into an age-old commerce concept like Marketplace and put a modern spin on it to showcase such amazing entrepreneurs. We look forward to continuing to be of service to our community and find ways for them to practice their business and connect with mentors on SkysTheLimit.org," said Plato.

To view the marketplace, please visit: www.skysthelimit.org/marketplace. You can also watch the Instagram Live Shopping Event replay here.

For more information about how to get your company involved with Sky's the Limit, please visit https://www.skysthelimit.org/partnerships.

About SkysTheLimit.org: SkysTheLimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship milestone training and tracking, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

