EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS] today announces that it has been named a Leader in Property and Casualty Insurance BPO Services and a Contender in the UK Life and Insurance BPO Services and Insurance ITO Services categories in the Information Services Group (ISG) Provider Lens Insurance Services 2022 Report on European insurers.

Published by ISG, the leading global technology research and advisory firm, the report cites EXL's deep insurance domain expertise, cloud-first technology, and claims processing solutions as core strengths that drove the firm's success in the European insurance market across 2022.

This is the first time EXL has been recognised as a Property and Casualty Insurance BPO Services, and a contender for the UK Life and Insurance BPO Services and Insurance ITO Services. This recognition as a leader from ISG cements EXL's position as a market leader for deep data and analytics in insurance, following on from the company's partnership with cyber risk analytics platform CyberCube to develop solutions for the Property Casualty insurance industry in September 2022.

The ISG Provider Lens Insurance Services Report compares the strengths and differentiators of digital partners across the European insurance sector in order to help insurance organisations identify industry-leading digital partners. This purpose delivers on ISG's belief that building successful and competitive digital insurance services require a focus on customer value and macro resiliency in keeping with the changing regulatory landscape.

Mohit Manchanda, Senior Vice President and Head of Insurance UK Europe at EXL said: "We are delighted to be recognised as a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens for Insurance Services. With Europe's insurance sector facing major challenges particularly from disrupted supply chains, geopolitical uncertainties, and increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks meeting insurer needs has never been more important. ISG's acknowledgement validates EXL's commitment to serving as an indispensable partner to data-led insurers with our innovative and domain-specific solutions."

ENDS

About the ISG Provider Lens

ISG Provider Lens is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, empowered by ISG's advisory experience and data-driven research. Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behaviour segmentation. This report summarizes the relative capabilities of 25 Finance and Accounting service providers to examine their automation ecosystem and competencies to gain a deeper understanding to support decision-making.

More information on this placement and the full report, visit here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 33,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. To learn more, visit www.exlservice.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005809/en/

Contacts:

Firstlight Group

020 3617 7240

exlteam@firstlightgroup.com