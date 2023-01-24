Relay Network Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates Relay Network is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Relay Network, the pioneer of SaaS feed technology designed to help companies more meaningfully engage with the people they serve, today announced the Cloud Infrastructure + API + SFTP, Relay Customer Feed, Relay CX Builder, Relay Network Internal Information System, Relay Network Headquarters, Relay Network Sales Office, and Amazon Web Service Cloud Infrastructure located in VA, OR, CA, and OH have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Cloud Infrastructure + API + SFTP, Relay Customer Feed, Relay CX Builder, Relay Network Internal Information System, Relay Network Headquarters, Relay Network Sales Office, and Amazon Web Service Cloud Infrastructure located in VA, OR, CA, and OH have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Relay Network in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations like ours are continually striving to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements to provide the best and most secure product for our clients," said Steve Gillin, President at Relay Network. "We are pleased to demonstrate the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, recertification."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Relay Network's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About Relay Network

Relay Network is the innovator of SaaS feed technology, with over 10 years of experience helping companies more meaningfully engage with the people they serve. Using Relay Feeds, companies are deepening their relationships with their customers, members, patients, and employees. Our goal is to help our clients maximize the value of the relationships they've cultivated. Recognized by top industry analysts, Relay has served more than 100 industry-leading clients and 70 million end users across numerous verticals, including health insurance and financial services. To learn more, visit us at http://www.relaynetwork.com.

