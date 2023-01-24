JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Disposal of Interest in US Micro-cap Portfolio Company

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Closing of Disposal of Interest in

US Micro-cap Portfolio Company

24 January 2023

Further to the Company's announcement on 19 December 2022, JZ Capital Partners Limited, the London listed fund that has investments in US and European microcap companies and US real estate, is pleased to provide an update in relation to the disposal by Deflecto Holdings, LLC ("Deflecto Holdings"), one of the Company's micro-cap co-investments, of its interest in one of its portfolio companies (the "Disposal").

In the aforementioned announcement, the Company noted that Deflecto Holdings had executed an agreement to effect the Disposal, with completion of the Disposal being subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the federal premerger notification program established by the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

The Company is now pleased to announce that the conditions to the Disposal have been satisfied and that the Disposal has been completed. As a result, the Company has received initial proceeds of approximately US$54.3 million, with up to a further approximately US$1.3 million to be payable post-closing pursuant to a standard escrow arrangement that is subject to customary final closing adjustments.

