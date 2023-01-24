News summary:

Defense applications need enhanced PNT capabilities and improved resilience, driving a boom in the military GPS receiver market

ADVA's Oscilloquartz flagship edge grandmaster clock is now equipped with plugin capability to receive robust M-Code signals

Technology brings a unique high-performance PNT solution to the defense market

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Brandywine Communications is using its OSA 5422 grandmaster clock to deliver a robust and feature-rich M-Code timing solution for use cases such as US Department of Defense applications. The new edge synchronization offering addresses the key requirements of military networks by providing enhanced positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) capabilities and improved resilience. Built on Oscilloquartz's versatile timing technology with integrated M-Code capabilities, the solution is ideal for the most demanding military edge applications. It supports 1Gbit/s and 10Gbit/s interfaces, provides innovative GNSS assurance capabilities as well as backup through Oscilloquartz's assured PNT (aPNT+) technology, and meets the most stringent timing demands in an operationally efficient and cost-effective way.

"Our M-Code edge timing offering will be a game-changer for defense applications. Powered by ADVA's OSA 5422 grandmaster clock, it meets the most urgent needs of military networks that require precise and reliable PNT information and delivers new levels of reliability and security. One key feature of the OSA 5422 is its long holdover and PTP backup, which enables it to maintain accurate timing even in the event of M-Code disruption. This is critical for pressurized defense networks that need to operate in a variety of difficult environments," said Allen Ronk, president of Brandywine Communications. "Our solution features multi-source backup capabilities to ensure that M-Code outages do not disrupt synchronization. It also provides sync assurance capabilities that continually monitor the performance of the timing system and take immediate corrective action when needed."

M-Code is an encrypted GPS signal used exclusively by the US military in defense applications that require precise and reliable synchronization. Resistant to jamming and spoofing, M-Code is an invaluable asset for defense organizations operating in challenging conditions. ADVA's OSA 5422 grandmaster clock is now integrated with a highly reliable M-Code receiver that meets stringent frequency and phase synchronization needs and offers the best holdover performance of any edge device on the market. Also equipped with multi-band, multi-constellation GNSS receivers for when M-Code is not available, the device offers support for legacy interfaces such as BITS and IRIG, and features eight field-upgradeable 10Gbit/s ports and 1Gbit/s interfaces. The OSA 5422 is also environmentally hardened with hot-swappable modules and power supplies for easy field upgrades.

"As military applications demand increasingly precise and reliable PNT capabilities, the need for secure, jamming- and spoofing-resistant M-Code technology becomes ever more pressing. With its long holdover, multi-source backup capabilities, sync assurance capabilities, and other advanced features, our OSA 5422 is perfectly positioned to meet this demand," commented Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "We're excited to be working with Brandywine Communications as our strategic partner and to be bringing our innovation to defense applications that rely on precise and reliable PNT in the US and elsewhere. The market for military GPS receivers with M-Code capabilities is growing, as defense organizations seek to enhance their PNT capabilities and improve resilience. Together, we're helping empower a whole new section of customers to benefit from the industry's most agile synchronization toolkit."

ADVA's Oscilloquartz aPNT+ and M-Code technology is being showcased at the Precise Time and Time Interval Systems and Applications Meeting (PTTI 2023) in Long Beach, California, from January 23 to 26. Attendees can visit the Oscilloquartz team at Brandywine Communications' booth to learn about the platform's ability to provide resilient and assured PNT services for military applications in line with the Department of Defense's latest zero-trust strategy, and how the OSA 5422 supports both time-as-a-service (TaaS) and GNSS-backup-as-a-service (GBaaS).

