Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.01.2023 | 18:06
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kasei Holdings Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting

Kasei Holdings Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, January 24

24 January 2023

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH) held its annual general meeting ("AGM") at 4:00pm today. All resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 21 December 2022 were proposed and approved.

For further information please contact:

Jai Patel
Chief Investment Officer		info@kaseiholdings.com
First Sentinel
Corporate Adviser
Brian Stockbridge
+44 7876 888 011
brian@first-sentinel.com

About Kasei:

The Company is a technology specialist investor that focuses on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

The Company's goal is to provide investors with broad based exposure to the fast-growing ecosystem of digital assets, managed using traditional financial portfolio construction techniques. The Company also intends to invest in venture capital and private equity investments in the blockchain ecosystem.

The Company will leverage the Board's expertise, experience, and networks in the cryptocurrency sector and management of digital assets and decentralised finance, to drive value creation and to establish the business. The Board has a proven capability in portfolio management to achieve significant growth.

The Company's website is located at https://kaseiholdings.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.