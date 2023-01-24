Kasei Holdings Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting

24 January 2023

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH) held its annual general meeting ("AGM") at 4:00pm today. All resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 21 December 2022 were proposed and approved.

About Kasei:

The Company is a technology specialist investor that focuses on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

The Company's goal is to provide investors with broad based exposure to the fast-growing ecosystem of digital assets, managed using traditional financial portfolio construction techniques. The Company also intends to invest in venture capital and private equity investments in the blockchain ecosystem.

The Company will leverage the Board's expertise, experience, and networks in the cryptocurrency sector and management of digital assets and decentralised finance, to drive value creation and to establish the business. The Board has a proven capability in portfolio management to achieve significant growth.

