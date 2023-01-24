DJ 2CRSi SA: Sogitec - 2CRSi: years of collaboration marked by a strengthened partnership in 2023

Sogitec - 2CRSi: years of collaboration marked by a strengthened partnership in 2023.

Strasbourg (France), 24 January 2023 - 2CRSi (EPA: AL2SI, ISIN code: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance and energy-efficient IT solutions, is announcing a strengthened partnership with its long-standing customer Sogitec.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, based in Suresnes, France and Bruz, France, Sogitec is the French leader in aviation training and simulation systems that contribute to developing, maintaining and improving the operational capability of pilots, crews and maintenance personnel of the armed forces, in France and abroad. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services for the simulation needs of Mirage and Rafale combat aircraft, NH90 and H160M (HIL - Guépard) helicopters, drones and mission aircraft, as well as Falcon business jets.

As a project manager for complex national and international programmes involving multiple industrial cooperations, Sogitec has developed strong experience, as well as extensive investment, innovation and development capabilities. Building on these strengths, Sogitec is firmly committed to a growth trajectory on its markets, both in France and internationally.

2CRSi counts Sogitec among its long-standing customers, since the first collaborations date back to 2005 and were partly behind the creation of 2CRSi. Since 2016, following a call for tenders, won thanks to the quality of its engineering and its technical expertise, 2CRSI has been involved more specifically in supplying IT infrastructure for flight simulators.

Alain Wilmouth, co-founder of 2CRSi, confirms: "2CRSI's involvement with Sogitec in the provision of its services has continued to grow in recent years. Today, the future of our two companies is being built under a genuine partnership. This collaboration has already resulted in a number of projects which, taken together, represent contracts worth several million euros - a trend that should grow in the years to come with an excellent start to 2023, including new complementary projects with high added value."

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR183,6 million. The Group today has around 390 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and its shares have been transferred to Euronext Growth on 25 November 2022. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

