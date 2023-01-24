Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.01.2023
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 
Frankfurt
24.01.23
08:05 Uhr
3,055 Euro
+0,035
+1,16 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0003,06019:30
Dow Jones News
24.01.2023 | 18:16
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: Sogitec - 2CRSi: years of collaboration marked by a strengthened partnership in 2023

DJ 2CRSi SA: Sogitec - 2CRSi: years of collaboration marked by a strengthened partnership in 2023

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Sogitec - 2CRSi: years of collaboration marked by a strengthened partnership in 2023 24-Jan-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sogitec - 2CRSi: years of collaboration marked by a strengthened partnership in 2023.

Strasbourg (France), 24 January 2023 - 2CRSi (EPA: AL2SI, ISIN code: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance and energy-efficient IT solutions, is announcing a strengthened partnership with its long-standing customer Sogitec.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, based in Suresnes, France and Bruz, France, Sogitec is the French leader in aviation training and simulation systems that contribute to developing, maintaining and improving the operational capability of pilots, crews and maintenance personnel of the armed forces, in France and abroad. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services for the simulation needs of Mirage and Rafale combat aircraft, NH90 and H160M (HIL - Guépard) helicopters, drones and mission aircraft, as well as Falcon business jets.

As a project manager for complex national and international programmes involving multiple industrial cooperations, Sogitec has developed strong experience, as well as extensive investment, innovation and development capabilities. Building on these strengths, Sogitec is firmly committed to a growth trajectory on its markets, both in France and internationally.

2CRSi counts Sogitec among its long-standing customers, since the first collaborations date back to 2005 and were partly behind the creation of 2CRSi. Since 2016, following a call for tenders, won thanks to the quality of its engineering and its technical expertise, 2CRSI has been involved more specifically in supplying IT infrastructure for flight simulators.

Alain Wilmouth, co-founder of 2CRSi, confirms: "2CRSI's involvement with Sogitec in the provision of its services has continued to grow in recent years. Today, the future of our two companies is being built under a genuine partnership. This collaboration has already resulted in a number of projects which, taken together, represent contracts worth several million euros - a trend that should grow in the years to come with an excellent start to 2023, including new complementary projects with high added value."

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR183,6 million. The Group today has around 390 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and its shares have been transferred to Euronext Growth on 25 November 2022. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts 

2CRSi         Actifin         Actifin 
Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Simon Derbanne     Mathias Jordan 
           Financial Communication 
Communication Manager             Financial Press Relations 
           sderbanne@actifin.fr 
investors@2crsi.com              mjordan@actifin.fr 
           +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70             +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Sogitec - 2CRSi: years of collaboration marked by a strengthened partnership in 2023 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1542665 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1542665 24-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1542665&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
© 2023 Dow Jones News