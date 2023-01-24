DJ Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Dividend Declaration 24-Jan-2023 / 17:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24 January 2023

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 2.43 pence per Ordinary Share, being the final interim quarterly dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

This dividend, in combination with the Company's three previous quarterly dividends, represents an annualised rate of SONIA plus 4% for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, calculated by reference to the opening net asset value as at 1 January 2022, adjusted for the payment of the last dividend in respect of the prior financial year.

As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime' to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows:

Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share: 1.33p

Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 1.10p

Total Dividend per Ordinary Share: 2.43p

The dividend will be paid on 24 February 2023 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 3 February 2023. The ex-dividend date will be 2 February 2023.

Enquiries:

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Paula O'Reilly, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary +44 7936 332 503

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 218087 EQS News ID: 1542707 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1542707&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2023 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)