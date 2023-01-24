Anzeige
24.01.2023 | 19:12
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Directorate Board Position Change

PR Newswire

London, January 24

Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company")

Board Succession atTR Property Investment Trust plc

Following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of TR Property Trust Investment Trust plc (the "Company") to be held on 20 July 2023, Kate Bolsover who currently serves as a Senior Independent Director, will become Chairman.

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of Ms Bolsover.

Anna-Marie Davis

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846

24 January 2023

