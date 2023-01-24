Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Directorate Board Position Change
PR Newswire
London, January 24
Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company")
Board Succession atTR Property Investment Trust plc
Following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of TR Property Trust Investment Trust plc (the "Company") to be held on 20 July 2023, Kate Bolsover who currently serves as a Senior Independent Director, will become Chairman.
There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of Ms Bolsover.
Anna-Marie Davis
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Tel: 01737 837846
24 January 2023
