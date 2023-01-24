Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Grove Corporate Services Ltd. and the Grove Group of Companies ("Grove") are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Barrington Miller as President. In his new role, Mr. Miller will be responsible for the development of Grove's brand into a nationally recognized provider of a wide range of corporate, administrative, and advisory services to public and private companies in Canada and internationally.

Barrington Miller brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently serving as the Director of Issuer Engagement at the Canadian Securities Exchange where he was responsible for the retention of listed companies through a variety of marketing efforts. In addition, Mr. Miller was a primary touch point for business development and conducted educational and outreach initiatives both for, and about, the CSE. Prior to joining the Canadian Securities Exchange, Barrington spent nearly a decade working as a professional trader with Dundee Securities and Raymond James in Toronto as well as a commodities trader with Weyerhaeuser and a sugar trader with ED&F Man in New York and Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Barrington is a graduate of Princeton University.

"Grove has gathered an impressive team of professionals and established a unique offering of essential yet innovative products and services for public companies," said Mr. Miller. "The solid reputation for providing great service to the clients they serve contributed to the impressive growth of Grove's business over the past few years, opening up exciting new opportunities. I look forward to developing further efficient and effective service offerings through Grove while continuing to meet and exceed the needs of both existing and new clientele."

While many B2B relationships focus on one or two aspects of a client's needs, Grove's approach is distinct: Grove leverages its resources to achieve an understanding of clients and their business. This approach has allowed Grove to assemble a diversified pool of relevant talent and expertise valued by clients and allowing them to manage precious corporate and human resources to the greatest impact. The Grove Team consists of nearly 30 professionals and support staff, each bringing their knowledge and experience to bear on their clients' behalf. The result: a cohesive and committed support system which allows clients to focus on their BUSINESS - and ultimately, to Grove sharing in their success.

"The addition of Barrington to our executive team is an important step for Grove as we carry out our mission to become a leader and a trailblazer in the industry," said Stephen Coates, Founder and CEO. "Our team is passionate about the business we have built and the services we provide to our clients. I am immensely proud of what we've accomplished to date and confident that Barrington's leadership and vision will guide us through our next phase of growth as we continue to seek ways to better assist our clients with the care, concern and creativity that have become synonymous with our brand."

Based in Toronto, Canada, Grove is a leading provider of administrative services for public and private companies, offering corporate administration; regulatory and governance support; finance & accounting; investor communications and marketing; and public listing advisory services. Additionally, Grove provides a full suite of annual meeting services through AGM Connect, and is one of the largest channels of new quotations on the OTC Premium Markets (OTCQB/OTCQX) through OTC Advisory Services .

