Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) refers to the January 2023 Investor Update Announcement (Investor Update) released on the ASX Market Announcements Platform on 20 January 2023.

Besra wishes to clarify the Assay Results from Bekajang Drilling on page 3 have been previously reported in accordance with ASX Listing Rules 5.6 and 5.7 and JORC Code 2012 in the Announcement released on 22 November 2022 - "Exceptional High & Bonanza Grade Gold Intercepts Upgrade Bekajang's Potential" (Original Announcement).

Figures 1 and 2 on pages 5 and 6 respectively in the Investor Update, should be read in conjunction with the context of the Original Announcement.

Besra confirms the Investor Update does not contain new exploration results and the Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Original Announcement.

This announcement has been approved for release by Chief Executive Officer.

