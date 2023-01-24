Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.01.2023
PR Newswire
24.01.2023 | 20:30
Michter's Distillery: Michter's Celebration Sour Mash To Be Released For The First Time Since 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michter's Distillery will begin shipping the 2022 Edition of its Celebration Sour Mash this February 2023. Originally intended to ship after its bottling in late 2022, the release was delayed by supply chain issues involving the arrival of packaging. This will be the fourth ever Michter's Celebration release and the first one since 2019.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9134951-michters-celebrates-sour-mash-release/