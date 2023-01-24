Data Bridge Market Research: Hyaluronic Acid Market to Unveil a Notable Growth of USD 16,313.95 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges and Opportunity Analysis

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Hyaluronic Acid Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. Hyaluronic Acid market analysis report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This market survey provides key information about the Hyaluronic Acid industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. Analysis and interpretation of market research data performed in this industry analysis report is used to build report which contains information and knowledge that can be used to predict future events, future products, marketing strategy, actions or behaviours. Global Hyaluronic Acid market document covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.





Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global hyaluronic acid market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 16,313.95 million by 2030.

Market Overview:

Hyaluronic Acid (HA) also called hyaluronan, is an anionic, non-sulfated glycosaminoglycan distributed widely throughout connective, epithelial, and neural tissues. An essential component of articular cartilage, hyaluronic acid surrounds each cell in the cartilage like a coat (chondrocyte). The robustness of cartilage is due to these aggregates' ingestion of water (its resistance to compression). The molecular weight (size) of hyaluronan in cartilage decreases with age, but the amount increases. The human body naturally contains HA. The largest quantities of HA are seen in the joints and eyes. The chemical has the capacity to maintain luscious, moisturized skin. As a result, it is used by many cosmetic surgeons as an injectable to delay the signs of aging on the skin.

The increasing prevalence of minimally invasive procedures and rising awareness and demand for hyaluronic acid in pharmaceutical and cosmetic products across the globe are major driving factors for market growth in the forecast period. The dramatic rise in the quality of research coupled with increasing research opportunities is because of various strategic initiatives taken by the market players. They are taking initiatives such as product launches, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and many more over the years and are expected to lead and create more opportunities in the market.

Hyaluronic acid is used primarily in beauty and skin care products. It provides speedy recovery to wounds, reduces face lines, wrinkles, and skin aging, and heals cuts and burns among others. It contains vitamin C for brightening skin tone. Beauty products containing hyaluronic acid give nourishment to the skin when applied in the form of moisturizers, creams, skin toners, and serums among others.

Opportunities for Players:

New Technology and Developments in Hyaluronic Acid Products

Advanced innovative technologies have improved aesthetic treatment for skin and other body parts wherever necessary and the skincare industry is one of the most rapidly changing ones. Homegrown brands with actives, ingredient-based skincare, and the beauty space are witnessing the rise of investment, and the consumer is keenly involved. The advanced innovative technology and developments of hyaluronic acid-based products boost the demand for hyaluronic acid in the market.

Hyaluronic dermal products are based on hyaluronic acid that corrects facial imperfections, compensates for volume, and emphasizes certain areas of the face. Advancement in dermal products offers an effective way to enhance, restore, and define facial features. Advancement in hyaluronic acid-based products and procedure of dermal fillers attracts customers toward cosmetics. Thus, it signifies that technological advancement in hyaluronic dermal products is expected to act as an opportunity for market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the Hyaluronic Acid market are:

Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.,

AbbVie.,

Bloomage Biotechnology Co., Ltd.,

GALDERMA,

LG Chem,

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.,

Abbott,

VIRCHOW BIOTECH,

Kewpie Corporation,

Merz North America , Inc.,

, Inc., LABORATOIRES FILLMED ,

Prollenium Medical Technologies.,

Huons, Contipro a.s., Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., BioScience GmbH,Teoxane, Bioxis Pharmaceuticals, SHANDONG TOPSCIENCE BIOTECH CO., LTD., Bohus BioTech AB, RIVER PHARMA s.r.l., Symatese, Stanford Chemicals owned by Oceania International LLC, Bioiberica S.A.U., GENESIS pharmacy services, and Brickell Men's Products

Recent Developments

In February 2022 , Allergan (a subsidiary of AbbVie Inc.) announced the FDA approval of JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC for the improvement of infraorbital hollows in adults aged above 21. This helped the company to expand its product portfolio of aesthetics in the U.S. market.

, the FDA approval of JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC for the improvement of infraorbital hollows in adults aged above 21. This helped the company to expand its product portfolio of aesthetics in the U.S. market. In February 2021 , Contipro, a renowned hyaluronic acid manufacturer based in the Czech Republic , announced the launch of its new anti-aging and anti-acne treatment product called HyRetin, which improves the visibility of the skin.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Hyaluronic Acid Industry [Global - Broken-down into regions]

[Global - Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends - Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Market Dynamics: Hyaluronic Acid Market

Increasing Awareness Towards Cosmetic Injectables or Dermal Fillers

Hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers are the less invasive cosmetic processes. Dermatology problems are common across the globe. It has become a major concern to understand the products to treat skin-related problems and restore skin wrinkles. Various programs have been launched to create awareness about the proper use of hyaluronic acid injectables.

The increased consciousness will enable the consumers to opt for the correct treatment of acne and wrinkles and to select the right product (Botox injection, dermal fillers) as per the correct cause. This will lead to a rise in sales, a rise in the product portfolio, and an expansion of the product line. This factor is expected to propel the market growth.

Use of Invasive Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers

Hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers are less invasive cosmetic processes, which are promptly increasing across the globe. These are popular cosmetic procedures for facial renovation, face volume restoration, and aesthetic improvement.

They are quite versatile and they are used on fine lines and wrinkles. In addition, these are also used for treating acne, wrinkles, and scars and for lip, cheek, and chin augmentation. The rise in the geriatric population has uplifted the necessity of non-invasive surgical protocols.

The implementation of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers will reduce the chances to opt for normal surgery. There is a minimum cost of treatment and this factor will boost the market growth.

Key Industry Segmentation: Hyaluronic Acid Market

Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Type

Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid

Sodium Acetylated Hyaluronic Acid

Sodium Hyaluronate

Application

Aesthetics

Osteoarthritis

Pharmaceutical API

Cosmetics

Ophthalmology

Others

End User

Pharmaceutical Industry

Dermatology Clinics

Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Regional Analysis/Insights: Hyaluronic Acid Market

The countries covered in this Hyaluronic Acid Market Report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and rest of South America.

In 2023, North America is dominating the global hyaluronic acid market in terms of market share and revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in product approvals.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Hyaluronic Acid Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Hyaluronic Acid Market, By Grade Global Hyaluronic Acid Market, By Type Global Hyaluronic Acid Market, By Application 10. Global Hyaluronic Acid Market, By Method Global Hyaluronic Acid Market, By End User Global Hyaluronic Acid Market, By Distribution Channel Global Hyaluronic Acid Market, By Region Global Hyaluronic Acid Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

