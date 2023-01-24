$PROXY Launches Decentralized Application Offering Secure and Private Token Transactions on the Ethereum Blockchain.

Plano, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - $PROXY, a decentralized application (DAPP) built on the Ethereum blockchain, has launched a secure and private platform for buying and selling tokens, with the $PROXY token at its core. The platform allows users to conduct transactions without revealing their MetaMask address.





Privacy Meets Blockchain - $PROXY

With the new development, the company focuses on the significance of privacy and security, considering them the fundamental rights of individuals. The officials at the company aim to empower people to take control of their own financial data and keep it out of the hands of those who may wish to exploit it.

$PROXY offers a unique feature that sets it apart from the competition: the ability to buy and sell tokens anonymously. When using $PROXY to conduct a transaction, the MetaMask address is not shared with the other party, meaning that one can buy and sell tokens without revealing their personal information.

Additionally, the PROXY Swap platform allows users to easily swap between different tokens without the need for a centralized exchange.

The team has long-term vision for the project and plans to continue developing and releasing updates and enhancements on a frequent basis.

Furthermore, they have outlined a clear roadmap for the development and expansion of their decentralized application.

The launch phase includes the deployment of the contract, creation of a whitepaper, establishment of social media presence, launch of the website, and listing on popular cryptocurrency tracking websites such as CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap.

The expansion phase focuses on building an international community through burn events and proxy swap functionality. Additionally, the team plans to expand the reach and adoption of the platform by 10,000 holders, Centralized Exchange (CEX) listings, media partnerships, and the development of a mobile application.

The final phase of the roadmap is to be whitelisted on Trust Wallet, a popular mobile wallet for Ethereum and other ERC-20 tokens, which will further increase the accessibility of the platform.

In conclusion, the roadmap lays out a clear path for the continued development and growth of the $PROXY platform.

About the Company - PROXY

$PROXY is a decentralized application built on the Ethereum blockchain that provides a secure and private platform for buying and selling tokens, with the $PROXY token at its center. It allows users to conduct transactions anonymously by concealing their MetaMask addresses.

Moreover, the platform's private swap feature allows users to safeguard their financial data and keep it away from potential exploiters. Discover more about how $PROXY can safeguard privacy.

Furthermore, potential investors and interested individuals looking for secure and private token transactions on the ETH chain can visit PROXY's official website or check out their social platforms to get more details.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Medium

