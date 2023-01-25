MetricStream, the global market leader of integrated risk management and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced today that it has been named the Category Leader by Chartis Research in its RiskTech100® 2023 report for Enterprise GRC, GRC Audit, and Domain-Specific Languages (DSL). MetricStream is also ranked 14 among the top 100 world's major players in risk and compliance technology. The RiskTech100 is an independent study of the world's major players in risk and compliance, providing a valuable assessment and benchmark for all participants in the risk technology markets.

MetricStream recently announced its latest release of Connected GRC products and platform with modern low-code/no-code, GRC specific domain specific language capabilities that enables faster, easier, more personalized GRC experience, connected GRC insights, automated compliance and control testing, 200+ APIs that help connect MetricStream with external systems.

"Being recognized for our deep domain embedded products for enterprise GRC and audit, advanced low-code/no-code capabilities, and GRC domain specific language is a testament to our Connected GRC strategy," said Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, MetricStream. "We are thrilled not just for the position we have earned in this global study but also for delivering a faster, easier, and more personalized GRC experience to our customers."

MetricStream Connected GRC empowers organizations to pursue a connected approach to GRC and ensure collaboration between enterprise risk, compliance, audit, IT risk, cyber risk, third-party risk and sustainability teams. This highly collaborative approach enables businesses to better identify, assess, manage, and mitigate operational and enterprise risks, IT and cyber risks, third-party risks, compliance risks, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks. Designed with advanced analytics and AI capabilities at its core, MetricStream products and platform deliver GRC best practices to meet the evolving needs of today's dynamic enterprises.

MetricStream low-code/no-code GRC platform proven with over a million global users is powered by deep domain expertise, embedded content, rich context, integrated data, hyper automation and AI that provides a scalable foundation for present and future needs of organizations.

MetricStream customers that have replaced siloed GRC legacy systems have realized a 10 time increase in productivity, speed, and efficiency. At the same time significantly reduced the costs associated with configuring the application to meet evolving business requirements, upgrade, and maintenance. They have also been able to proactively control shadow IT projects that are not aligned with the organization's specific security strategy, and that had the potential to create risk and compliance issues.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our Connected GRC and three product lines BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

