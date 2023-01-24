WesBanco, Inc.: WesBanco Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $49.7 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.84, compared to $51.6 million and $0.82 per diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $182.0 million, or $3.02 per diluted share, compared to $232.1 million, or $3.53 per diluted share, for the 2021 period, which included a release of provision for credit losses of $64.3 million, or $51.6 million net of tax. Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $49.7 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, as compared to $51.8 million and $0.82 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $183.3 million, or $3.04 per diluted share, as compared to $237.4 million, or $3.62 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net income available to common
$ 49,688
$ 0.84
$ 51,757
$ 0.82
$ 183,349
$ 3.04
$ 237,441
$ 3.62
Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-
(9)
-
(140)
-
(1,361)
(0.02)
(5,306)
(0.09)
Net income available to common
$ 49,679
$ 0.84
$ 51,617
$ 0.82
$ 181,988
$ 3.02
$ 232,135
$ 3.53
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 :
- Total loan growth was 11.7% year-over-year, and 4.2%, or 16.8% annualized, when compared to September 30, 2022, excluding Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP"), reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams
- Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)
- Fourth quarter net interest margin increased 16 basis points sequentially to 3.49%
- Deposits, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), were essentially flat compared to the prior year quarter, as growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits and savings accounts offset a decline in interest-bearing demand deposit balances
- Non-interest expense increased just 2.6% year-over-year, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, which demonstrates our commitment to strong discretionary cost control in an inflationary environment
- WesBanco remains well-capitalized with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet
- Returns on average assets and tangible equity were 1.18% and 16.05%, respectively
"WesBanco had another successful year during 2022 as our operational strategies and core advantages were evident," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We have begun to realize the benefit of our strategic growth initiatives, as we continue to post solid loan growth, as well as organic growth across our wealth management businesses. We continued to benefit from our core funding advantage, strong credit standards, and focus on discretionary cost control. Further, we received numerous accolades during the year recognizing us for financial performance, employee satisfaction, customer service, and trust. I am exceptionally pleased that we were the only midsize bank to be ranked in the top ten as one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers."
Mr. Clossin added, "We remain focused on ensuring a strong organization with sound credit quality, solid liquidity, and strong balance sheet. We have the right markets, teams, leadership, and strategies, combined with our core strengths, to provide long-term success for our shareholders, customers, and employees. I am excited for our future growth opportunities."
Balance Sheet
Loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2022 reflects strong performance by our commercial and consumer lending teams and more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages retained on the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2022, total portfolio loans were $10.7 billion, which increased 11.7% year-over-year, and 4.2%, or 16.8% annualized, when compared to September 30, 2022, excluding SBA PPP loans, driven by strong growth across our markets. Commercial real estate payoffs during the fourth quarter moderated, as expected, totaling approximately $63 million, as compared to $173 million in the third quarter and $160 million in the fourth quarter of last year. The fourth quarter of 2022 included the forgiveness of approximately $5 million of SBA PPP loans, with approximately $8 million remaining in the loan portfolio (net of deferred fees).
Deposits, excluding CDs, were essentially flat to the prior year period but decreased 1.7%, or 6.7% annualized, quarter-over-quarter reflecting the impact of inflationary pressures and rising costs across the economy. Total deposits, as of December 31, 2022, were $13.1 billion, a decrease of $434.8 million year-over-year due primarily to a $406.8 million reduction in CDs.
Credit Quality
As of December 31, 2022, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low, from a historical perspective, and consistent throughout the last five quarters. Total loans past due as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 26 basis points from the third quarter, while criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 9 basis points to 2.34%. In addition, total loans past due and criticized and classified loans as percentages of the loan portfolio decreased 17 and 141 basis points year-over-year, respectively. For the fourth quarter, net loan charge-offs to average loans totaled $0.5 million, as compared to $0.9 million in the prior year period. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at December 31, 2022 was $117.8 million, or 1.10% of total loans, reflecting increases in current loan growth and projected macroeconomic forecasts, offset by continued improvements in COVID-impacted borrowers. During the prior year three- and twelve- month periods ending December 31, 2021, we recorded negative provisions for credit losses of $13.6 million and $64.3 million, respectively, due to significantly improved macroeconomic forecasts and other factors, as compared to provisions of $3.1 million and a negative $1.7 million, respectively, in the current year.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin of 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 16 basis points sequentially and 52 basis points year-over-year, which reflects the 425 basis point increase in the federal fund rate during 2022, as well as our successful deployment of excess cash into higher-yielding loans. Variable rate securities, which represent 18% of the total securities portfolio also contributed to the margin. While our robust legacy deposit base provides a pricing advantage, we are not immune to the impact of rising interest rates on our funding sources. Deposit funding costs increased 44 basis points year-over-year to 57 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022, or 29 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. This reflects a total deposit beta of 8%, when compared to the 375 basis point increase in the federal fund rate through November 2022. Further, total deposit funding costs also increased 20 basis points on a sequential quarter basis. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the fourth quarter net interest margin by 5 basis points, as compared to 9 basis points in the prior year period. Lastly, the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans had no material impact on the fourth quarter of 2022 net interest margin, as compared to a net 9 basis point benefit in the prior year period.
Net interest income increased $19.5 million, or 17.7%, during the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the same quarter of 2021, reflecting loan growth and the benefit of rising rates on loan and securities yields, which more than offset higher funding costs, lower accretion from purchase accounting, and lower SBA PPP-related loan income. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net interest income increased $16.4 million, or 3.6%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.
Non-Interest Income
For the fourth quarter of 2022, non-interest income of $27.8 million decreased $2.9 million, or 9.6%, from the fourth quarter of 2021, driven primarily by lower mortgage banking income. Mortgage banking income decreased $2.3 million year-over-year due to a reduction in residential mortgage originations, primarily driven by the higher interest rate environment, and our retention of more residential mortgages on the balance sheet. Fourth quarter mortgage originations decreased 53% year-over-year to $179 million, with approximately 80% retained, as compared to 70% last year. Net securities brokerage revenue increased $1.0 million year-over-year to a record $2.6 million during the quarter due to organic growth.
Non-interest income, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, decreased $15.4 million, or 11.6%, to $117.4 million . In addition to the items discussed above, both service charges on deposits and electronic banking fees increased year-over-year to $26.3 million and $20.0 million, respectively, reflecting increased general consumer spending. Bank-owned life insurance of $10.7 million increased $1.8 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits and the impact of new policies purchased during the fourth quarter of 2021. Trust fees decreased $2.0 million year-over-year to $27.6 million, primarily due to the declines in the equity markets on the value of trust assets, which more than offset net organic growth. The net gain on other real estate owned and other assets of $0.5 million reflects the change in the fair value of an underlying equity investment held by WesBanco Community Development Corporation during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to a net gain of $3.8 million for the same investment in the prior year.
Non-Interest Expense
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $90.4 million, an increase of just 2.6% year-over-year, reflecting discretionary cost control and a credit from adjustments to the mortgage incentive compensation plan. Salaries and wages increased $2.2 million, or 5.4%, compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to merit increases and higher staffing levels. Employee benefits of $9.2 million decreased $1.6 million from last year due primarily to a higher health insurance liability recorded in the prior year period, as well as a decrease in this quarter's pension expense.
On a similar basis, non-interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 increased $8.8 million, or 2.5%, due primarily to higher salaries and wages, as described above, and higher FDIC insurance, which reflects the benefit to last year's FDIC insurance calculation from the large negative credit loss provision recognized during 2021, partially offset by lower employee benefits from lower deferred compensation expense and discretionary cost control.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At December 31, 2022, Tier I leverage was 9.90%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.33%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.20%, and total risk-based capital was 15.11%.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 5
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Statement of Income
December 31,
December 31,
Interest and dividend income
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Loans, including fees
$ 123,307
$ 97,432
26.6
$ 422,401
$ 415,965
1.5
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
18,655
12,934
44.2
66,123
50,401
31.2
Tax-exempt
4,853
4,236
14.6
18,818
16,161
16.4
Total interest and dividends on securities
23,508
17,170
36.9
84,941
66,562
27.6
Other interest income
2,103
605
247.6
6,314
2,440
158.8
Total interest and dividend income
148,918
115,207
29.3
513,656
484,967
5.9
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
7,264
810
796.8
12,181
3,669
232.0
Money market deposits
1,890
315
500.0
3,562
1,803
97.6
Savings deposits
2,454
261
840.2
4,115
1,031
299.1
Certificates of deposit
742
1,501
(50.6)
4,089
7,623
(46.4)
Total interest expense on deposits
12,350
2,887
327.8
23,947
14,126
69.5
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
2,634
780
237.7
3,968
6,167
(35.7)
Other short-term borrowings
324
35
825.7
568
227
150.2
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
3,736
1,178
217.1
10,860
6,514
66.7
Total interest expense
19,044
4,880
290.2
39,343
27,034
45.5
Net interest income
129,874
110,327
17.7
474,313
457,933
3.6
Provision for credit losses
3,123
(13,559)
123.0
(1,663)
(64,274)
97.4
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
126,751
123,886
2.3
475,976
522,207
(8.9)
Non-interest income
Trust fees
6,672
7,441
(10.3)
27,551
29,511
(6.6)
Service charges on deposits
6,762
6,592
2.6
26,281
22,412
17.3
Electronic banking fees
4,695
4,465
5.2
20,002
19,318
3.5
Net securities brokerage revenue
2,556
1,579
61.9
9,525
6,896
38.1
Bank-owned life insurance
2,464
2,864
(14.0)
10,728
8,936
20.1
Mortgage banking income
621
2,872
(78.4)
5,129
19,528
(73.7)
Net securities (losses)/gains
(600)
372
(261.3)
(1,777)
1,113
(259.7)
Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
550
(158)
448.1
482
4,816
(90.0)
Other income
4,050
4,682
(13.5)
19,470
20,255
(3.9)
Total non-interest income
27,770
30,709
(9.6)
117,391
132,785
(11.6)
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
42,606
40,420
5.4
167,028
154,242
8.3
Employee benefits
9,198
10,842
(15.2)
37,771
41,033
(7.9)
Net occupancy
6,262
6,413
(2.4)
26,105
26,843
(2.7)
Equipment and software
8,712
8,352
4.3
32,508
30,006
8.3
Marketing
1,788
2,601
(31.3)
9,335
8,634
8.1
FDIC insurance
2,051
1,460
40.5
7,901
4,150
90.4
Amortization of intangible assets
2,541
2,834
(10.3)
10,278
11,457
(10.3)
Restructuring and merger-related expense
11
177
(93.8)
1,723
6,717
(74.3)
Other operating expenses
17,286
15,204
13.7
64,317
70,061
(8.2)
Total non-interest expense
90,455
88,303
2.4
356,966
353,143
1.1
Income before provision for income taxes
64,066
66,292
(3.4)
236,401
301,849
(21.7)
Provision for income taxes
11,856
12,144
(2.4)
44,288
59,589
(25.7)
Net Income
52,210
54,148
(3.6)
192,113
242,260
(20.7)
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
-
10,125
10,125
-
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 49,679
$ 51,617
(3.8)
$ 181,988
$ 232,135
(21.6)
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 131,164
$ 111,453
17.7
$ 479,315
$ 462,229
3.7
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.84
$ 0.82
2.4
$ 3.03
$ 3.54
(14.4)
Net income per common share - diluted
0.84
0.82
2.4
3.02
3.53
(14.4)
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.84
0.82
2.4
3.04
3.62
(16.0)
Dividends declared
0.35
0.33
6.1
1.37
1.32
3.8
Book value (period end)
38.55
40.91
(5.8)
38.55
40.91
(5.8)
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
19.43
22.61
(14.1)
19.43
22.61
(14.1)
Average common shares outstanding - basic
59,188,238
63,045,061
(6.1)
60,047,177
65,520,527
(8.4)
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
59,374,204
63,183,411
(6.0)
60,215,374
65,669,970
(8.3)
Period end common shares outstanding
59,198,963
62,307,245
(5.0)
59,198,963
62,307,245
(5.0)
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
-
150,000
150,000
-
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 6
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Selected ratios
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Return on average assets
1.08
%
1.37
%
(21.17)
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1.09
1.40
(22.14)
Return on average equity
7.23
8.40
(13.93)
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
7.29
8.59
(15.13)
Return on average tangible equity (1)
13.78
14.89
(7.45)
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
13.88
15.22
(8.80)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
15.39
16.35
(5.87)
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
15.50
16.71
(7.24)
Yield on earning assets (2)
3.47
3.29
5.47
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.42
0.28
50.00
Net interest spread (2)
3.05
3.01
1.33
Net interest margin (2)
3.20
3.11
2.89
Efficiency (1) (2)
59.53
58.22
2.25
Average loans to average deposits
74.21
78.11
(4.99)
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
0.02
0.02
-
Effective income tax rate
18.73
19.74
(5.12)
For the Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Return on average assets
1.18
%
1.19
%
0.95
%
0.99
%
1.21
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1.18
1.19
0.95
1.02
1.21
Return on average equity
8.18
8.05
6.43
6.35
7.56
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
8.18
8.06
6.43
6.54
7.58
Return on average tangible equity (1)
16.05
15.39
12.35
11.67
13.62
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
16.05
15.41
12.36
12.01
13.66
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
18.09
17.23
13.80
12.90
15.00
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
18.10
17.25
13.82
13.27
15.04
Yield on earning assets (2)
4.00
3.59
3.20
3.07
3.10
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.82
0.41
0.26
0.19
0.20
Net interest spread (2)
3.18
3.18
2.94
2.88
2.90
Net interest margin (2)
3.49
3.33
3.03
2.95
2.97
Efficiency (1) (2)
56.91
58.13
61.91
61.73
61.99
Average loans to average deposits
78.43
75.01
72.36
71.05
72.61
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
0.02
0.04
0.00
0.00
0.04
Effective income tax rate
18.51
18.85
19.35
18.26
18.32
Trust assets, market value at period end
$ 4,878,479
$ 4,622,878
$ 4,803,043
$ 5,412,342
$ 5,644,975
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully
taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt
loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and
provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 7
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
% Change
Balance sheet
December 31,
September 30,
December 31, 2022
Assets
2022
2021
% Change
2022
to Sept. 30, 2022
Cash and due from banks
$ 166,182
$ 157,046
5.8
$ 212,341
(21.7)
Due from banks - interest bearing
242,229
1,094,312
(77.9)
166,215
45.7
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
11,506
13,466
(14.6)
11,964
(3.8)
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
2,529,140
3,013,462
(16.1)
2,645,748
(4.4)
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,084,390; $1,028,452
and $1,065,833, respectively)
1,248,629
1,004,823
24.3
1,262,467
(1.1)
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(220)
(268)
17.9
(225)
2.2
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
1,248,409
1,004,555
24.3
1,262,242
(1.1)
Total securities
3,789,055
4,031,483
(6.0)
3,919,954
(3.3)
Loans held for sale
8,249
25,277
(67.4)
12,887
(36.0)
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
6,061,344
5,538,968
9.4
5,831,384
3.9
Commercial and industrial
1,579,395
1,590,320
(0.7)
1,516,856
4.1
Residential real estate
2,140,584
1,721,378
24.4
2,010,344
6.5
Home equity
695,065
605,682
14.8
609,765
14.0
Consumer
226,340
277,130
(18.3)
309,313
(26.8)
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
10,702,728
9,733,478
10.0
10,277,662
4.1
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(117,790)
(121,622)
3.2
(114,584)
(2.8)
Net portfolio loans
10,584,938
9,611,856
10.1
10,163,078
4.2
Premises and equipment, net
220,892
229,016
(3.5)
221,355
(0.2)
Accrued interest receivable
68,522
60,844
12.6
63,375
8.1
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,141,355
1,151,634
(0.9)
1,143,896
(0.2)
Bank-owned life insurance
352,361
350,359
0.6
350,806
0.4
Other assets
358,122
215,298
66.3
350,840
2.1
Total Assets
$ 16,931,905
$ 16,927,125
0.0
$ 16,604,747
2.0
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 4,700,438
$ 4,590,895
2.4
$ 4,736,722
(0.8)
Interest bearing demand
3,119,807
3,380,056
(7.7)
3,201,714
(2.6)
Money market
1,684,023
1,739,750
(3.2)
1,772,481
(5.0)
Savings deposits
2,741,004
2,562,510
7.0
2,741,937
(0.0)
Certificates of deposit
885,818
1,292,652
(31.5)
991,512
(10.7)
Total deposits
13,131,090
13,565,863
(3.2)
13,444,366
(2.3)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
705,000
183,920
283.3
56,998
NM
Other short-term borrowings
135,069
141,893
(4.8)
127,983
5.5
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
281,404
132,860
111.8
281,179
0.1
Total borrowings
1,121,473
458,673
144.5
466,160
140.6
Accrued interest payable
4,593
1,901
141.6
4,358
5.4
Other liabilities
248,087
207,522
19.5
294,211
(15.7)
Total Liabilities
14,505,243
14,233,959
1.9
14,209,095
2.1
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares
6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation
preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
144,484
144,484
-
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
68,081,306 shares issued; 59,198,963, 62,307,245 and 59,304,505
shares outstanding, respectively
141,834
141,834
-
141,834
-
Capital surplus
1,635,877
1,635,642
0.0
1,634,280
0.1
Retained earnings
1,077,675
977,765
10.2
1,048,532
2.8
Treasury stock (8,882,343, 5,774,061 and 8,776,801 shares - at cost, respectively)
(308,964)
(199,759)
(54.7)
(305,033)
(1.3)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(262,416)
(5,120)
NM
(266,640)
1.6
Deferred benefits for directors
(1,828)
(1,680)
(8.8)
(1,805)
(1.3)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,426,662
2,693,166
(9.9)
2,395,652
1.3
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,931,905
$ 16,927,125
0.0
$ 16,604,747
2.0
NM = Not Meaningful
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 8
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average balance sheet and
net interest margin analysis
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Due from banks - interest bearing
$ 178,706
4.32
%
$ 1,028,014
0.16
%
$ 611,482
0.94
%
$ 860,249
0.13
%
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
10,456,648
4.68
9,839,726
3.93
10,083,925
4.19
10,380,605
4.01
Securities: (2)
Taxable
3,429,372
2.16
3,295,240
1.56
3,461,414
1.91
2,966,745
1.70
Tax-exempt (3)
811,593
3.00
696,695
3.05
789,564
3.02
632,187
3.24
Total securities
4,240,965
2.32
3,991,935
1.82
4,250,978
2.12
3,598,932
1.97
Other earning assets
19,494
3.20
16,539
4.69
15,265
3.66
25,481
5.04
Total earning assets (3)
14,895,813
4.00
%
14,876,214
3.10
%
14,961,650
3.47
%
14,865,267
3.29
%
Other assets
1,790,117
2,071,448
1,917,891
2,063,110
Total Assets
$ 16,685,930
$ 16,947,662
$ 16,879,541
$ 16,928,377
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 3,169,673
0.91
%
$ 3,351,982
0.10
%
$ 3,314,384
0.37
%
$ 3,193,425
0.11
%
Money market accounts
1,739,874
0.43
1,748,900
0.07
1,774,152
0.20
1,760,540
0.10
Savings deposits
2,726,647
0.36
2,521,850
0.04
2,692,568
0.15
2,425,527
0.04
Certificates of deposit
931,853
0.32
1,326,789
0.45
1,098,614
0.37
1,457,730
0.52
Total interest bearing deposits
8,568,047
0.57
8,949,521
0.13
8,879,718
0.27
8,837,222
0.16
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
282,934
3.69
208,663
1.48
175,104
2.27
343,185
1.80
Repurchase agreements
136,099
0.94
138,769
0.10
146,590
0.39
149,001
0.15
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
281,265
5.27
149,879
3.12
248,192
4.38
180,649
3.61
Total interest bearing liabilities (4)
9,268,345
0.82
%
9,446,832
0.20
%
9,449,604
0.42
%
9,510,057
0.28
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
4,763,773
4,601,270
4,708,758
4,452,590
Other liabilities
243,051
189,778
205,670
201,393
Shareholders' equity
2,410,761
2,709,782
2,515,509
2,764,337
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,685,930
$ 16,947,662
$ 16,879,541
$ 16,928,377
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
3.18
%
2.90
%
3.05
%
3.01
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.49
%
2.97
%
3.20
%
3.11
%
(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $0.8 million and $4.7
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.2 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $1.1
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 9
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Statement of Income
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Interest and dividend income
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Loans, including fees
$ 123,307
$ 109,562
$ 96,412
$ 93,121
$ 97,432
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
18,655
17,531
15,825
14,112
12,934
Tax-exempt
4,853
4,916
4,706
4,344
4,236
Total interest and dividends on securities
23,508
22,447
20,531
18,456
17,170
Other interest income
2,103
2,108
1,504
597
605
Total interest and dividend income
148,918
134,117
118,447
112,174
115,207
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
7,264
2,953
1,153
811
810
Money market deposits
1,890
968
383
321
315
Savings deposits
2,454
1,067
330
264
261
Certificates of deposit
742
958
1,116
1,273
1,501
Total interest expense on deposits
12,350
5,946
2,982
2,669
2,887
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
2,634
348
411
575
780
Other short-term borrowings
324
147
48
48
35
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
3,736
3,175
2,778
1,171
1,178
Total interest expense
19,044
9,616
6,219
4,463
4,880
Net interest income
129,874
124,501
112,228
107,711
110,327
Provision for credit losses
3,123
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
126,751
125,036
113,040
111,149
123,886
Non-interest income
Trust fees
6,672
6,517
6,527
7,835
7,441
Service charges on deposits
6,762
6,942
6,487
6,090
6,592
Electronic banking fees
4,695
4,808
5,154
5,345
4,465
Net securities brokerage revenue
2,556
2,491
2,258
2,220
1,579
Bank-owned life insurance
2,464
1,999
2,384
3,881
2,864
Mortgage banking income
621
1,257
1,328
1,923
2,872
Net securities (losses)/gains
(600)
656
(1,183)
(650)
372
Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
550
2,040
(1,302)
(806)
(158)
Other income
4,050
5,546
5,330
4,544
4,682
Total non-interest income
27,770
32,256
26,983
30,382
30,709
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
42,606
44,271
41,213
38,937
40,420
Employee benefits
9,198
10,693
8,722
9,158
10,842
Net occupancy
6,262
6,489
6,119
7,234
6,413
Equipment and software
8,712
8,083
7,702
8,011
8,352
Marketing
1,788
2,377
2,749
2,421
2,601
FDIC insurance
2,051
2,391
1,937
1,522
1,460
Amortization of intangible assets
2,541
2,560
2,579
2,598
2,834
Restructuring and merger-related expense
11
66
52
1,593
177
Other operating expenses
17,286
15,011
15,946
16,074
15,204
Total non-interest expense
90,455
91,941
87,019
87,548
88,303
Income before provision for income taxes
64,066
65,351
53,004
53,983
66,292
Provision for income taxes
11,856
12,318
10,256
9,859
12,144
Net Income
52,210
53,033
42,748
44,124
54,148
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 131,164
$ 125,808
$ 113,479
$ 108,866
$ 111,453
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.84
$ 0.85
$ 0.67
$ 0.68
$ 0.82
Net income per common share - diluted
0.84
0.85
0.67
0.68
0.82
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.84
0.85
0.67
0.70
0.82
Dividends declared
0.35
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.33
Book value (period end)
38.55
37.96
38.92
39.64
40.91
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
19.43
18.84
19.89
20.87
22.61
Average common shares outstanding - basic
59,188,238
59,549,244
60,036,103
61,445,399
63,045,061
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
59,374,204
59,697,676
60,185,207
61,593,365
63,183,411
Period end common shares outstanding
59,198,963
59,304,505
59,698,788
60,613,414
62,307,245
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
Full time equivalent employees
2,495
2,480
2,509
2,456
2,462
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 10
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Asset quality data
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Non-performing assets:
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
$ 3,230
$ 4,583
$ 3,579
$ 3,731
$ 3,746
Non-accrual loans:
Troubled debt restructurings
1,711
1,756
2,120
1,348
1,547
Other non-accrual loans
36,474
26,428
29,594
32,024
34,195
Total non-accrual loans
38,185
28,184
31,714
33,372
35,742
Total non-performing loans
41,415
32,767
35,293
37,103
39,488
Other real estate and repossessed assets
1,486
1,595
31
87
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 42,901
$ 34,362
$ 35,324
$ 37,190
$ 39,488
Past due loans (1):
Loans past due 30-89 days
$ 15,439
$ 21,836
$ 31,388
$ 28,322
$ 27,152
Loans past due 90 days or more
5,443
24,311
9,560
6,142
7,804
Total past due loans
$ 20,882
$ 46,147
$ 40,948
$ 34,464
$ 34,956
Criticized and classified loans (2):
Criticized loans
$ 147,945
$ 163,176
$ 193,871
$ 234,143
$ 248,518
Classified loans
102,555
86,861
126,257
123,837
116,013
Total criticized and classified loans
$ 250,500
$ 250,037
$ 320,128
$ 357,980
$ 364,531
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3)
0.14
%
0.21
%
0.31
%
0.29
%
0.28
%
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
0.05
0.24
0.09
0.06
0.08
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
0.39
0.32
0.35
0.38
0.41
Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other
real estate and repossessed assets
0.40
0.33
0.35
0.38
0.41
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.25
0.21
0.21
0.22
0.23
Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans
2.34
2.43
3.14
3.68
3.75
Allowance for credit losses
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 117,790
$ 114,584
$ 117,403
$ 117,865
$ 121,622
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
8,368
8,938
7,718
8,050
7,775
Provision for credit losses
3,123
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries
493
1,102
2
27
929
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans
0.02
%
0.04
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.04
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans
1.10
%
1.11
%
1.15
%
1.21
%
1.25
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans
1.10
%
1.12
%
1.15
%
1.22
%
1.27
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
2.84
x
3.50
x
3.33
x
3.18
x
3.08
x
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and
loans past due
1.89
x
1.45
x
1.54
x
1.65
x
1.63
x
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Capital ratios
Tier I leverage capital
9.90
%
9.68
%
9.51
%
9.67
%
10.02
%
Tier I risk-based capital
12.33
12.51
12.49
13.25
14.05
Total risk-based capital
15.11
15.37
15.40
16.32
15.91
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
11.20
11.35
11.31
12.01
12.77
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
14.45
14.75
14.79
15.63
15.99
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)
8.19
8.16
8.50
8.83
9.84
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)
7.28
7.22
7.58
7.92
8.92
(1) Excludes non-performing loans.
(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.
(3) Total portfolio loans includes $8.1 million of PPP loans as of December 31, 2022.
(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
WESBANCO, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 11
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 181,988
$ 232,135
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
9
52
41
1,258
140
1,361
5,306
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
49,688
50,554
40,258
42,851
51,757
183,349
237,441
Average total assets
$ 16,685,930
$ 16,871,655
$ 16,971,452
$ 16,992,598
$16,947,662
$ 16,879,541
$ 16,928,377
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
1.18 %
1.19 %
0.95 %
1.02 %
1.21 %
1.09 %
1.40 %
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 181,988
$ 232,135
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
9
52
41
1,258
140
1,361
5,306
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
49,688
50,554
40,258
42,851
51,757
183,349
237,441
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,410,761
$ 2,488,938
$ 2,509,439
$ 2,655,807
$ 2,709,782
$ 2,515,509
$ 2,764,337
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
8.18 %
8.06 %
6.43 %
6.54 %
7.58 %
7.29 %
8.59 %
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 181,988
$ 232,135
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
2,007
2,022
2,037
2,052
2,239
8,120
9,051
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
51,686
52,524
42,254
43,645
53,856
190,108
241,186
Average total shareholders' equity
2,410,761
2,488,938
2,509,439
2,655,807
2,709,782
2,515,509
2,764,337
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,132,894)
(1,135,007)
(1,137,187)
(1,139,242)
(1,141,307)
(1,136,062)
(1,144,698)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,277,867
$ 1,353,931
$ 1,372,252
$ 1,516,565
$ 1,568,475
$ 1,379,447
$ 1,619,639
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)
16.05 %
15.39 %
12.35 %
11.67 %
13.62 %
13.78 %
14.89 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,133,383
$ 1,209,447
$ 1,227,768
$ 1,372,081
$ 1,423,991
$ 1,234,963
$ 1,475,155
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)
18.09 %
17.23 %
13.80 %
12.90 %
15.00 %
15.39 %
16.35 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 181,988
$ 232,135
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
9
52
41
1,258
140
1,361
5,306
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
2,007
2,022
2,037
2,052
2,239
8,120
9,051
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
51,695
52,576
42,295
44,903
53,996
191,469
246,492
Average total shareholders' equity
2,410,761
2,488,938
2,509,439
2,655,807
2,709,782
2,515,509
2,764,337
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,132,894)
(1,135,007)
(1,137,187)
(1,139,242)
(1,141,307)
(1,136,062)
(1,144,698)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,277,867
$ 1,353,931
$ 1,372,252
$ 1,516,565
$ 1,568,475
$ 1,379,447
$ 1,619,639
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
16.05 %
15.41 %
12.36 %
12.01 %
13.66 %
13.88 %
15.22 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,133,383
$ 1,209,447
$ 1,227,768
$ 1,372,081
$ 1,423,991
$ 1,234,963
$ 1,475,155
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
18.10 %
17.25 %
13.82 %
13.27 %
15.04 %
15.50 %
16.71 %
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$ 90,455
$ 91,941
$ 87,019
$ 87,548
$ 88,303
$ 356,966
$ 353,143
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
(11)
(66)
(52)
(1,593)
(177)
(1,723)
(6,717)
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
90,444
91,875
86,967
85,955
88,126
355,243
346,426
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
131,164
125,808
113,479
108,866
111,453
479,315
462,229
Non-interest income
27,770
32,256
26,983
|
30,382
30,709
117,391
132,785
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
$ 158,934
$ 158,064
$ 140,462
$ 139,248
$ 142,162
$ 596,706
$ 595,014
Efficiency ratio
56.91 %
58.13 %
61.91 %
61.73 %
61.99 %
59.53 %
58.22 %
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 181,988
$ 232,135
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
9
52
41
1,258
140
1,361
5,306
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 49,688
$ 50,554
$ 40,258
$ 42,851
$ 51,757
$ 183,349
$ 237,441
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.84
$ 0.85
$ 0.67
$ 0.68
$ 0.82
$ 3.02
$ 3.53
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)
-
-
-
0.02
-
0.02
0.09
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 0.84
$ 0.85
$ 0.67
$ 0.70
$ 0.82
$ 3.04
$ 3.62
Period End
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Tangible book value per share:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,426,662
$ 2,395,652
$ 2,467,951
$ 2,547,316
$ 2,693,166
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,131,990)
(1,133,998)
(1,136,020)
(1,138,057)
(1,140,111)
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
1,150,188
1,117,170
1,187,447
1,264,775
1,408,571
Common shares outstanding
59,198,963
59,304,505
59,698,788
60,613,414
62,307,245
Tangible book value per share
$ 19.43
$ 18.84
$ 19.89
$ 20.87
$ 22.61
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,426,662
$ 2,395,652
$ 2,467,951
$ 2,547,316
$ 2,693,166
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,131,990)
(1,133,998)
(1,136,020)
(1,138,057)
(1,140,111)
Tangible equity
1,294,672
1,261,654
1,331,931
1,409,259
1,553,055
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
1,150,188
1,117,170
1,187,447
1,264,775
1,408,571
Total assets
16,931,905
16,604,747
16,799,624
17,104,015
16,927,125
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,131,990)
(1,133,998)
(1,136,020)
(1,138,057)
(1,140,111)
Tangible assets
$ 15,799,915
$ 15,470,749
$ 15,663,604
$ 15,965,958
$15,787,014
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.19 %
8.16 %
8.50 %
8.83 %
9.84 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.28 %
7.22 %
7.58 %
7.92 %
8.92 %
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
WESBANCO, INC.
Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 12
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 64,066
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 236,401
$ 301,849
Add: provision for credit losses
3,123
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,663)
(64,274)
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$ 67,189
$ 64,816
$ 52,192
$ 50,545
$ 52,733
$ 234,738
$ 237,575
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 64,066
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 236,401
$ 301,849
Add: provision for credit losses
3,123
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,663)
(64,274)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
11
66
52
1,593
177
1,723
6,717
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 67,200
$ 64,882
$ 52,244
$ 52,138
$ 52,910
$ 236,461
$ 244,292
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 64,066
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 236,401
$ 301,849
Add: provision for credit losses
3,123
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,663)
(64,274)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
11
66
52
1,593
177
1,723
6,717
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
67,200
64,882
52,244
52,138
52,910
236,461
244,292
Average total assets
$ 16,685,930
$ 16,871,655
$ 16,971,452
$ 16,992,598
$ 16,947,662
$ 16,879,541
$ 16,928,377
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
1.60 %
1.53 %
1.23 %
1.24 %
1.24 %
1.40 %
1.44 %
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 64,066
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 236,401
$ 301,849
Add: provision for credit losses
3,123
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,663)
(64,274)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
11
66
52
1,593
177
1,723
6,717
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
67,200
64,882
52,244
52,138
52,910
236,461
244,292
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,410,761
$ 2,488,938
$ 2,509,439
$ 2,655,807
$ 2,709,782
$ 2,515,509
$ 2,764,337
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
11.06 %
10.34 %
8.35 %
7.96 %
7.75 %
9.40 %
8.84 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 64,066
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 236,401
$ 301,849
Add: provision for credit losses
3,123
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,663)
(64,274)
Add: amortization of intangibles
2,541
2,560
2,579
2,598
2,834
10,278
11,457
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
11
66
52
1,593
177
1,723
6,717
Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
69,741
67,442
54,823
54,736
55,744
246,739
255,749
Average total shareholders' equity
2,410,761
2,488,938
2,509,439
2,655,807
2,709,782
2,515,509
2,764,337
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,132,894)
(1,135,007)
(1,137,187)
(1,139,242)
(1,141,307)
(1,136,062)
(1,144,698)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,277,867
$ 1,353,931
$ 1,372,252
$ 1,516,565
$ 1,568,475
$ 1,379,447
$ 1,619,639
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
21.65 %
19.76 %
16.02 %
14.64 %
14.10 %
17.89 %
15.79 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,133,383
$ 1,209,447
$ 1,227,768
$ 1,372,081
$ 1,423,991
$ 1,234,963
$ 1,475,155
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
24.41 %
22.12 %
17.91 %
16.18 %
15.53 %
19.98 %
17.34 %
(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.