NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced its operating results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Highlights
- Total revenue was $161.9 million compared to $149.7 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of 8%.
- Recurring revenue was $148.7 million compared to $134.5 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of 11%.
- Non-recurring revenue was $13.2 million compared to $15.2 million for the same period a year ago, a decrease of 14%.
- Bookings, which reflects annual contract value excluding renewals, was $44.8 million and included six deals greater than $1.0 million.
- Fully diluted net income per share was $0.12 compared to $0.08 for the same period a year ago.
- On a non-GAAP basis, fully diluted earnings per share was $0.26 compared to $0.24 for the same period a year ago.
- Issued $275.0 million convertible senior note with concurrent $40 million share repurchase.
- Acquired TSI Healthcare, a long-standing partner providing purpose-built clinical content and a differentiated service-oriented client experience.
"I'm pleased to report strong execution and solid results for the quarter. The team made great progress across multiple fronts, delivering revenue growth and demonstrating a disciplined approach to capital management," said David Sides, president and chief executive officer of NextGen Healthcare. "We continue to make investments required for long-term profitability and remain confident in our ability to deliver durable growth in fiscal year 2024 and beyond."
The company's revised guidance for fiscal 2023, including the TSI acquisition and the convertible note issuance, is now as follows:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $642 million to $650 million, an increase from prior guidance range of $630 million to $640 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $110 million to $115 million, consistent with prior guidance.
- Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.93 to $0.99, consistent with prior guidance.
Conference Call Information
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding our fiscal year 2023 outlook, financial and operating results, strategic priorities, growth initiatives and expected capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the Company's management relating to the future (including, without limitation, statements concerning revenue, net income, and earnings per share). The words "positioned," "proposed," "potential," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "estimate, "strategy," "expectations," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," variations thereof or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause the results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our business with existing clients or effectively transition clients to newer products; our ability to attract new partners and successfully capture new opportunities; our ability to develop and grow partner relationships; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to anticipate or respond quickly to market changes, execute our strategy and manage growth; the impact of litigation and governmental and regulatory agency investigations; the impact of governmental and regulatory agency investigations; the development by competitors of new or superior technologies; the timing, cost and success or failure of new product and service introductions, development and product upgrade releases; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and demand for our services; impact of breaches or failures of the Company's information security measures or unauthorized access to a customer's data; disruptions caused by acquisitions of companies, products, or technologies; and general economic conditions. Additional discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and factors affecting our business is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
A significant portion of the Company's quarterly sales of software product licenses and computer hardware is concluded in the last month of a fiscal quarter, generally with a concentration of such revenues earned in the final ten business days of that month. Due to these and other factors, the Company's revenues and operating results are very difficult to forecast. A major portion of the Company's costs and expenses, such as personnel and facilities, are of a fixed nature and, accordingly, a shortfall or decline in quarterly and/or annual revenues typically results in lower profitability or losses. As a result, comparison of the Company's period-to-period financial performance is not necessarily meaningful and should not be relied upon as an indicator of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are provided only as supplemental information. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or a substitute for U.S. GAAP. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the accompanying financial tables. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than NextGen Healthcare, Inc., which limits comparability between companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share provides useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding the Company's financial condition and results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
The Company calculates non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, and related costs, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income before provision for income taxes.
The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company's longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2023 is 20.0%. The determination of this rate is based on the consideration of both historic and projected financial results. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.
The Company calculates free cash flow as total net cash provided by operating activities, net of cash used for the additions of capitalized software costs and equipment and improvements. The Company calculates net debt as line of credit less cash and cash equivalents. The Company calculates non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, and related costs, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income from operations and then adding back amortization of capitalized software costs and depreciation as presented within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. The Company calculates Rule of 40 as annual revenue growth rate plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin.
The Company's future period guidance in this release includes adjustments for items not indicative of the Company's core operations. Such adjustments are generally expected to be of a nature similar to those adjustments applied to the Company's historic GAAP financial results in the determination of the Company's non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Such adjustments, however, may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments as to the items that are excluded in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, as described in this release. The exact amount and probable significance of these adjustments, including net acquisition costs, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, and related costs, and other non-run-rate expenses, are not currently determinable without unreasonable efforts, but may be significant. These items cannot be reliably quantified or forecasted due to the combination of their historic and expected variability. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile this non-GAAP guidance to the most comparable GAAP measures.
About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Recurring
$
148,720
$
134,496
$
431,982
$
402,486
Software, hardware, and other non-recurring
13,157
15,225
42,640
42,605
Total revenues
161,877
149,721
474,622
445,091
Cost of revenue:
Recurring
67,047
58,033
194,330
172,312
Software, hardware, and other non-recurring
11,515
7,978
32,988
23,085
Amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets
6,787
8,193
20,665
24,246
Total cost of revenue
85,349
74,204
247,983
219,643
Gross profit
76,528
75,517
226,639
225,448
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
46,177
47,238
140,097
159,615
Research and development costs, net
19,621
19,390
62,273
57,229
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
919
881
2,329
2,643
Impairment of assets
247
-
1,576
1,577
Restructuring costs
-
-
321
539
Total operating expenses
66,964
67,509
206,596
221,603
Income from operations
9,564
8,008
20,043
3,845
Interest income
1,530
50
1,650
79
Interest expense
(2,239
)
(321
)
(2,894
)
(958
)
Other income (expense), net
(21
)
(9
)
10,266
(43
)
Income before provision for income taxes
8,834
7,728
29,065
2,923
Provision for income taxes
1,019
2,535
6,479
1,653
Net income
$
7,815
$
5,193
$
22,586
$
1,270
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.12
$
0.08
$
0.34
$
0.02
Diluted
$
0.12
$
0.08
$
0.33
$
0.02
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
66,561
67,958
67,317
67,514
Diluted
67,307
68,167
68,005
67,851
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
241,550
$
59,829
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
7,920
6,918
Accounts receivable, net
79,419
76,057
Contract assets
19,594
25,157
Income taxes receivable
6,897
6,507
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
34,257
37,102
Total current assets
389,637
211,570
Equipment and improvements, net
7,230
9,120
Capitalized software costs, net
52,603
43,958
Operating lease assets
4,982
11,316
Deferred income taxes, net
19,970
19,259
Contract assets, net of current
4,280
1,910
Intangibles, net
31,563
24,303
Goodwill
321,284
267,212
Other assets
39,474
39,026
Total assets
$
871,023
$
627,674
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
14,509
$
9,125
Contract liabilities
62,592
61,280
Accrued compensation and related benefits
25,818
48,736
Income taxes payable
12
99
Operating lease liabilities
4,312
8,089
Other current liabilities
46,955
53,533
Total current liabilities
154,198
180,862
Contract liabilities, net of current
11,117
-
Deferred compensation
7,569
7,230
Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent
266,589
-
Operating lease liabilities, net of current
4,992
11,934
Other noncurrent liabilities
8,794
4,570
Total liabilities
453,259
204,596
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 70,888 shares and 69,245 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively; 66,039 shares and 67,075 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively
709
692
Treasury stock, at cost, 4,849 shares and 2,170 shares at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively
(85,752
)
(35,874
)
Additional paid-in capital
351,834
329,917
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,865
)
(1,909
)
Retained earnings
152,838
130,252
Total shareholders' equity
417,764
423,078
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
871,023
$
627,674
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
7,815
$
5,193
$
22,586
$
1,270
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Amortization of capitalized software costs
5,678
5,975
16,403
17,592
Amortization of debt issuance costs
199
127
453
381
Amortization of other intangibles
2,026
3,100
6,590
9,298
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(100
)
7
(100
)
7
Deferred income taxes
463
6
463
35
Depreciation
1,195
1,625
3,841
5,406
Excess tax deficiency (benefit) from share-based compensation
(244
)
194
(678
)
834
Gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets
-
-
(10,296
)
-
Impairment of assets
247
-
1,576
1,577
Loss on disposal of equipment and improvements
-
-
74
77
Loss on foreign currency exchange rates
(20
)
-
(13
)
-
Non-cash operating lease costs
510
1,368
2,192
4,455
Provision for bad debts
500
463
1,100
1,142
Share-based compensation
9,063
7,050
26,516
18,685
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:
Accounts receivable
(1,098
)
1,445
(2,625
)
6,319
Contract assets
7,191
(3,731
)
7,189
(4,786
)
Accounts payable
964
2,484
4,117
3,592
Contract liabilities
(6,680
)
1,373
(4,941
)
2,016
Accrued compensation and related benefits
(3,169
)
7,966
(23,591
)
(8,355
)
Income taxes
(3,112
)
2,110
822
(7,214
)
Deferred compensation
588
396
339
1,051
Operating lease liabilities
(3,328
)
(4,702
)
(7,425
)
(10,062
)
Other assets and liabilities
(16,507
)
(16,292
)
(8,615
)
(6,684
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,181
16,157
35,977
36,636
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to capitalized software costs
(8,490
)
(6,124
)
(26,906
)
(17,837
)
Additions to equipment and improvements
(632
)
(352
)
(2,058
)
(2,037
)
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(47,451
)
-
(47,451
)
-
Proceeds from disposition of Commercial Dental assets
-
-
11,253
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(56,573
)
(6,476
)
(65,162
)
(19,874
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from convertible senior notes
275,000
-
275,000
-
Proceeds from line of credit
50,000
-
50,000
-
Repayments on line of credit
(50,000
)
-
(50,000
)
-
Payment of debt issuance costs
(8,483
)
-
(8,483
)
-
Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisitions
-
(540
)
-
(540
)
Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee plans
2,820
(232
)
5,395
877
Repurchase of common stock
(40,000
)
(35,874
)
(49,878
)
(35,874
)
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(3,853
)
(249
)
(9,977
)
(5,450
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
225,484
(36,895
)
212,057
(40,987
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
70
-
(149
)
-
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
171,162
(27,214
)
182,723
(24,225
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
78,308
81,564
66,747
78,575
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
249,470
$
54,350
$
249,470
$
54,350
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
The following table presents our revenues disaggregated by our major revenue categories and by occurrence:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Recurring revenues:
Subscription services
$
45,850
$
41,158
$
132,025
$
120,581
Support and maintenance
37,382
38,246
114,670
115,736
Managed services
32,963
27,521
94,663
83,636
Transactional and data services
32,525
27,571
90,624
82,533
Total recurring revenues
148,720
134,496
431,982
402,486
Software, hardware, and other non-recurring revenues:
Software license and hardware
5,258
8,920
19,373
24,202
Other non-recurring services
7,899
6,305
23,267
18,403
Total software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues
13,157
15,225
42,640
42,605
Total revenues
$
161,877
$
149,721
$
474,622
$
445,091
Recurring revenues as a percentage of total revenues
91.9
%
89.8
%
91.0
%
90.4
%
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income before provision for income taxes - GAAP
$
8,834
$
7,728
$
29,065
$
2,923
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Acquisition costs, net
1,288
-
1,513
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,026
3,099
6,590
9,298
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
199
127
453
381
Gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets
-
-
(10,296
)
-
Impairment of assets
247
-
1,576
1,577
Restructuring costs
-
-
321
539
Shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance
142
2,224
487
29,216
Share-based compensation
9,063
7,050
26,516
18,685
Other non-run-rate expenses*
167
351
779
4,379
Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes:
13,132
12,851
27,939
64,075
Income before provision for income taxes - Non-GAAP
21,966
20,579
57,004
66,998
Provision for income taxes
4,393
4,116
11,401
13,400
Net income - Non-GAAP
$
17,573
$
16,463
$
45,603
$
53,598
Diluted net income per share - Non-GAAP
$
0.26
$
0.24
$
0.67
$
0.79
Weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted):
67,307
68,167
68,005
67,851
* Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 consist of $167 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities.
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,181
$
16,157
$
35,977
$
36,636
Additions to capitalized software costs
(8,490
)
(6,124
)
(26,906
)
(17,837
)
Additions to equipment and improvements
(632
)
(352
)
(2,058
)
(2,037
)
Free cash flow
$
(6,941
)
$
9,681
$
7,013
$
16,762
NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income from operations - GAAP
$
9,564
$
8,008
$
20,043
$
3,845
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Acquisition costs, net
1,288
-
1,513
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,026
3,099
6,590
9,298
Impairment of assets
247
-
1,576
1,577
Restructuring costs
-
-
321
539
Shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance
142
2,224
487
29,216
Share-based compensation
9,063
7,050
26,516
18,685
Other non-run-rate expenses*
167
351
779
4,379
Total adjustments to GAAP income from operations
12,933
12,724
37,782
63,694
Income from operations - Non-GAAP
22,497
20,732
57,825
67,539
Amortization of capitalized software costs
5,678
5,975
16,403
17,592
Depreciation
1,195
1,625
3,841
5,406
Depreciation and Amortization - Non-GAAP
6,873
7,600
20,244
22,998
Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP
$
29,370
$
28,332
$
78,069
$
90,537
Total revenues
$
161,877
$
149,721
$
474,622
$
445,091
Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non-GAAP
18.1
%
18.9
%
16.4
%
20.3
%
* Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 consist of $167 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities.
