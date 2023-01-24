DEFIANCE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) ("Premier" or the "Company") announced today 2022 fourth quarter and full year results. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $25.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, compared to $25.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for 2022 was $102.2 million, or $2.85 per diluted common share, compared to $126.1 million, or $3.39 per diluted common share, for 2021.
"We continued to have stronger than anticipated loan and deposit growth as we closed the fourth quarter," said Gary Small, President and CEO of Premier. "Full year loan growth exceeded 20% with core customer deposits up 7.7%. For the full year, tax equivalent net interest income grew $29 million, or 14% on a core basis excluding PPP and purchase accounting marks. The growth reflects the strength of our client base and the markets in which we operate. We did experience a step up in deposit betas during the quarter although this is in line with our overall historical range for the deposit book of business. As noted last quarter, we are utilizing non-core funding enabling us to thoughtfully manage core deposit costs across the organization. Diligent funding cost management will be a key for the organization and the industry in 2023."
Quarterly results
Strong loan and deposit growth
Gross loans including those held for sale increased $239.0 million (up 15.1% annualized) on a linked quarter basis. Loan growth occurred in each category, including $131.5 million from commercial loans excluding PPP (up 12.8% annualized), $100.9 million from residential loans including held for sale (up 23.4% annualized) and $5.9 million from consumer/home equity loans (up 4.8% annualized). PPP loans decreased $38 thousand and were only $1.1 million as of December 31, 2022.
Customer deposits increased $100.4 million (up 6.0% annualized) on a linked quarter basis. Deposit growth occurred in each customer category, including $43.0 million from non-interest bearing deposits (up 9.4% annualized) and $57.4 million from interest-bearing deposits (up 4.7% annualized). Brokered deposits also added $73.8 million.
Net interest income and margin
Net interest income of $62.8 million on a tax equivalent ("TE") basis in the fourth quarter of 2022 was down 1.1% from $63.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 but up 9.3% from $57.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. TE net interest margin of 3.28% in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased 12 basis points from 3.40% in the third quarter of 2022 and 13 basis points from 3.41% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Results for all periods include the impact of PPP as well as acquisition marks and related accretion. Fourth quarter 2022 includes $329 thousand of accretion in interest income, $225 thousand of accretion in interest expense and $6 thousand of interest income on average balances of $1.2 million for PPP. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks accretion and PPP loans, core net interest income was $62.2 million, down 1.0% from $62.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 but up 17.0% from $53.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, core net interest margin was 3.25% for the fourth quarter of 2022, down 11 basis points from 3.36% for the third quarter of 2022 but up 4 basis points from 3.21% for the fourth quarter of 2021. These results are positively impacted by the combination of loan growth excluding PPP as discussed above and higher loan yields excluding PPP and acquisition marks accretion, which were 4.51% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 4.24% in the third quarter of 2022 and 3.86% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter increase of 27 basis points represents a beta of 18% compared to the change in the quarterly average effective Federal Funds rate that increased 147 basis points to 3.65% for the fourth quarter of 2022 as reported by the Federal Reserve Economic Data. The cost of funds in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.00%, up 45 basis points from the third quarter of 2022 and up 79 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase is largely due to utilization of higher cost FHLB borrowings in support of loan growth in excess of deposit growth. The linked quarter increase is due to higher rates on FHLB borrowings, utilization of brokered deposits and higher average deposit costs. Excluding brokered deposits and acquisition marks accretion, average deposit costs increased 33 basis points to 0.72% for the fourth quarter of 2022, which represents a beta of 22% compared to the change in the quarterly average effective Federal Funds rate.
Non-interest income
Service fees in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $6.6 million, a 1.3% increase from $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 and a 4.4% increase from $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to fluctuations in consumer activity for interchange and ATM/NSF charges. However, total non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 of $14.2 million was down 14.8% from $16.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 and down 19.1% from $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to fluctuations in mortgage banking and gains/losses on securities. Mortgage banking income decreased by $4.3 million on a linked quarter basis due to a $4.6 million decrease in gains, primarily from higher hedge costs, partially offset by a $0.3 million higher MSR valuation gain. Mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter decreased $3.4 million year-over-year due to a $4.1 million decrease in gains primarily from compressed margins and lower saleable mix offset partly by a $0.5 million benefit from lower MSR amortization and a $0.2 million higher MSR valuation gain. Securities gains were $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily from $1.3 million of gains on the sale of $8.7 million of equity securities, which were partially offset by $0.1 million of decreased valuations on remaining equity securities. This compares to $43 thousand of losses from decreased valuations on equity securities in the third quarter of 2022 and $1.1 million of gains from increased valuations on equity securities in the fourth quarter of 2021. An additional $9.6 million of available-for-sale securities were sold for a gain of $1 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2022. The combined $18.3 million of proceeds from security sales will benefit net interest income beginning in the first quarter of 2023. BOLI income of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter 2022 decreased from $2.1 million in the fourth quarter 2021 due to $1.1 million of claim gains in 2021 compared to none in 2022.
"We are pleased to note we originated over $1 billion in residential mortgages for the year in a very difficult environment," Small added. "We continue to adjust our product offering to optimize the saleable mix and improve our gain on sale margins and remain very committed to the business over the long-term."
Non-interest expenses
Non-interest expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $43.0 million, a 4.7% increase from $41.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and a 3.7% increase from $41.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Compensation and benefits were $25.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to lower deferred costs related to decreased loan production. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to costs related to higher staffing levels for our growth initiatives and higher base compensation including mid-year adjustments. Data processing and FDIC premiums increased $0.8 million and $0.3 million on a linked quarter basis, respectively, and $0.4 million and $0.5 million on a year-over-year basis, respectively, due to our growth initiatives. All other non-interest expenses increased a net $0.4 million on a linked quarter basis and decreased a net $0.1 million on a year-over-year basis. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter 2022 of 56.76% worsened from 51.26% in the third quarter of 2022 and from 56.14% in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher expenses.
Credit quality
Non-performing assets totaled $34.4 million, or 0.4% of assets, at December 31, 2022, an increase from $33.6 million at September 30, 2022, but a decrease from $48.2 million at December 31, 2021. Loan delinquencies increased to $18.3 million, or 0.3% of loans, at December 31, 2022, from $13.2 million at September 30, 2022, and from $12.3 million at December 31, 2021. Classified loans totaled $43.8 million, or 0.6% of loans, as of December 31, 2022, a decrease from $45.0 million at September 30, 2022, and from $69.5 million at December 31, 2021.
The 2022 fourth quarter results include net loan charge-offs of $830 thousand and a total provision expense of $2.8 million, compared with net loan charge-offs of $9.6 million and a total provision expense of $2.0 million for the same period in 2021. The current year provision is primarily due to higher non-PPP loan growth in 2022 compared to 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.13% at December 31, 2022, compared with 1.14% at September 30, 2022, and 1.26% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans excluding PPP and including unaccreted acquisition marks was 1.17% at December 31, 2022, compared with 1.19% at September 30, 2022, and 1.37% at December 31, 2021. The continued economic improvement following the 2020 pandemic-related downturn has resulted in a year-over-year decrease in the allowance percentages.
"We are pleased with our improved asset quality this year, including a 28.5% decrease in non-performing assets to 0.41% of total assets and a 37.0% decrease in classified loans to 0.61% of loans," said Paul Nungester, CFO of Premier. "Net charge-offs for 2022 were only 0.015% of average loans excluding $5.3 million for the student loan servicer credit that was reserved for in 2021."
Annual results
For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $102.2 million, or $2.85 per diluted common share, compared to $126.1 million, or $3.39 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021. The year-over-year comparison is primarily impacted by fluctuations in the provision for credit losses, which was an expense of $14.3 million or $0.32 per diluted share in 2022 compared to a benefit of $7.1 million or $0.15 per share in 2021. The current year's provision expense is primarily due to loan growth, whereas the prior year's provision benefit was primarily due to the improving economic environment following the COVID-19 pandemic-induced economic recession and reserve increase in 2020.
TE net interest income of $243.7 million in 2022 was up 6.7% from $228.4 million in 2021. TE net interest margin of 3.37% in 2022 decreased by two basis points from 3.39% in 2021. Results for each period include the impact of PPP as well as acquisition marks and related accretion. 2022 includes $1.7 million of accretion in interest income, $0.9 million of accretion in interest expense and $3.8 million of interest income on average balances of $12.1 million for PPP. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks accretion and PPP loans, core net interest income was $237.3 million, up 14.1% from $208.0 million in 2021. Additionally, core net interest margin was 3.28% for 2022, up four basis points from 3.24% for 2021. These improved results are primarily due to loan growth excluding PPP partially offset by lower PPP income and accretion from acquisition marks. Cost of funds in 2022 was 0.51%, up 26 basis points from 2021. The year-over-year increase is primarily due to an increased utilization of higher cost FHLB borrowings in support of loan growth in excess of deposit growth and higher average deposit costs.
Service fees in 2022 were $25.9 million, a 7.0% increase from $24.2 million in 2021, primarily due to increased consumer activity for interchange and ATM/NSF charges. However, total non-interest income in 2022 of $62.2 million was down 21.6% from $79.3 million in 2021 due to fluctuations in mortgage banking, gains/losses on securities, BOLI and other income. Mortgage banking income decreased $12.1 million from 2021 due to a $10.7 million decrease in gains primarily from compressed margins and lower saleable mix and a $3.8 million decrease from lower MSR valuation gains, partially offset by a $2.5 million benefit from lower MSR amortization. Securities losses were $0.6 million in 2022 primarily from $1.3 million of gains on the sale of $8.7 million of equity securities that partially offset $1.9 million of decreased valuations on equity securities compared to $4.2 million of net gains in 2021 comprised of $2.2 million from available-for-sale security sales gains and $2.0 million of gains from increased valuations on equity securities. BOLI income for 2022 decreased $1.2 million from 2021, primarily due to $1.1 million of claim gains in 2021. Other income for 2022 decreased $1.1 million from 2021, primarily due to a $1.3 million non-recurring settlement payment in 2021.
Non-interest expenses in 2022 were $164.5 million, a 4.6% increase from $157.3 million in 2021, primarily due to fluctuations in compensation and benefit expenses. Compensation and benefits were $97.4 million in 2022 compared to $90.6 million in 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to costs related to higher staffing levels for our growth initiatives and higher base compensation including mid-year adjustments. All other non-interest expenses increased a net $0.4 million on a year-over-year basis. The efficiency ratio for 2022 was 53.68% compared to 51.83% in 2021, partly due to higher expenses but also due to lower non-interest income discussed above.
Total assets at $8.46 billion
Total assets at December 31, 2022, were $8.46 billion, compared to $8.24 billion at September 30, 2022, and $7.48 billion at December 31, 2021. Gross loans receivable were $6.46 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $6.21 billion at September 30, 2022, and $5.30 billion at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, gross loans receivable increased $1.16 billion from a year ago, despite a $57.8 million decrease in PPP loans. Excluding PPP, loans grew $1.22 billion organically, or 23.3% from a year ago. Commercial loans excluding PPP increased by $694.7 million from December 31, 2021, to 2022, or 19.6%. Securities at December 31, 2022, were $1.05 billion, compared to $1.08 billion at September 30, 2022, and $1.22 billion at December 31, 2021. Also, at December 31, 2022, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $337.1 million compared to $337.9 million at September 30, 2022, and $342.1 million at December 31, 2021, with the decreases attributable to intangibles amortization.
Total non-brokered deposits at December 31, 2022, were $6.76 billion, compared with $6.66 billion at September 30, 2022, and $6.28 billion at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, customer deposits grew $100.4 million organically, or 6.0% annualized from the prior quarter and $481.0 million or 7.7% from December 31, 2021. Brokered deposits were $143.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $69.9 million at September 30, 2022 and none at December 31, 2021.
Total stockholders' equity was $0.89 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $0.86 billion at September 30, 2022, and $1.02 billion at December 31, 2021. The quarterly increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to net earnings after dividends. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), which was primarily related to a $138 million negative valuation adjustment on the available-for-sale securities portfolio. At December 31, 2022, 1,200,025 common shares remained available for repurchase under the Company's existing repurchase program.
Insurance Agency Acquisition
On December 30, 2022, Premier, through its wholly owned subsidiary First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc. ("FIG"), completed the acquisition of Benham Insurance Associates, Inc. ("BIA"), a property and casualty insurance agency. Located in Holland, Ohio, with annual revenues of approximately $0.2 million, BIA will be added to Premier's FIG platform.
Dividend to be paid February 17
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share payable February 17, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2023. The dividend represents an annual dividend of 4.5 percent based on the Premier common stock closing price on January 23, 2022. Premier has approximately 35,602,000 common shares outstanding.
Conference call
Financial Statements and Highlights Follow-
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|Premier Financial Corp.
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and amounts due from depositories
$
88,257
$
67,124
$
62,080
$
62,083
$
54,858
|Interest-bearing deposits
39,903
37,868
72,314
91,683
106,708
128,160
104,992
134,394
153,766
161,566
|Available-for-sale, carried at fair value
1,040,081
1,063,713
1,140,466
1,219,365
1,206,260
|Equity securities, carried at fair value
7,832
15,336
13,293
13,454
14,097
|Securities investments
1,047,913
1,079,049
1,153,759
1,232,819
1,220,357
|Loans (1)
6,460,620
6,207,708
5,890,823
5,388,331
5,296,168
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
(72,816
)
(70,626
)
(67,074
)
(67,195
)
(66,468
)
|Loans, net
6,387,804
6,137,082
5,823,749
5,321,136
5,229,700
|Loans held for sale
115,251
129,142
145,092
153,498
162,947
|Mortgage servicing rights
21,171
20,832
20,693
20,715
19,538
|Accrued interest receivable
28,709
26,021
22,533
21,765
20,767
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
29,185
28,262
23,991
15,332
11,585
|Bank Owned Life Insurance
170,713
169,728
168,746
167,763
166,767
|Office properties and equipment
55,541
53,747
54,060
54,684
55,602
|Real estate and other assets held for sale
619
416
462
253
171
|Goodwill
317,988
317,948
317,948
317,948
317,948
|Core deposit and other intangibles
19,074
19,972
21,311
22,691
24,129
|Other assets
133,214
148,949
123,886
108,510
90,325
|Total Assets
$
8,455,342
$
8,236,140
$
8,010,624
$
7,590,880
$
7,481,402
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
1,869,509
$
1,826,511
$
1,786,516
$
1,733,157
$
1,724,772
|Interest-bearing deposits
4,893,502
4,836,113
4,729,828
4,584,078
4,557,279
|Brokered deposits
143,708
69,881
-
-
-
|Total deposits
6,906,719
6,732,505
6,516,344
6,317,235
6,282,051
|Advances from FHLB
428,000
411,000
380,000
150,000
-
|Notes payable and other interest-bearing liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
|Subordinated debentures
85,103
85,071
85,039
85,008
84,976
|Advance payments by borrowers
34,188
33,511
40,344
20,332
24,716
|Reserve for credit losses - unfunded commitments
6,816
7,061
6,755
5,340
5,031
|Other liabilities
106,795
102,032
80,995
69,669
61,132
|Total Liabilities
7,567,621
7,371,180
7,109,477
6,647,584
6,457,906
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
|Common stock, net
306
306
306
306
306
|Additional paid-in-capital
691,453
691,578
690,905
691,350
691,132
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(173,460
)
(181,231
)
(126,754
)
(75,497
)
(3,428
)
|Retained earnings
502,909
488,305
470,779
459,087
443,517
|Treasury stock, at cost
(133,487
)
(133,998
)
(134,089
)
(131,950
)
(108,031
)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
887,721
864,960
901,147
943,296
1,023,496
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
8,455,342
$
8,236,140
$
8,010,624
$
7,590,880
$
7,481,402
|(1) Includes PPP loans of:
$
1,143
$
1,181
$
4,561
$
18,660
$
58,906
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|12/31/22
|9/30/22
|6/30/22
|3/31/22
|12/31/21
|12/31/22
|12/31/21
|Interest Income:
|Loans
$
72,194
$
65,559
$
56,567
$
55,241
$
55,007
$
249,561
$
223,787
|Investment securities
7,605
6,814
6,197
5,479
5,369
26,095
19,369
|Interest-bearing deposits
444
221
120
46
56
831
198
|FHLB stock dividends
482
510
174
59
58
1,225
233
|Total interest income
80,725
73,104
63,058
60,825
60,490
277,712
243,587
|Interest Expense:
|Deposits
13,161
6,855
2,671
2,222
2,615
24,909
13,482
|FHLB advances
3,941
2,069
527
13
-
6,550
23
|Subordinated debentures
1,000
868
763
696
673
3,327
2,713
|Notes Payable
4
-
1
-
-
5
-
|Total interest expense
18,106
9,792
3,962
2,931
3,288
34,791
16,218
|Net interest income
62,619
63,312
59,096
57,894
57,202
242,921
227,369
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans
3,020
3,706
5,151
626
2,816
12,503
(6,733
)
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - unfunded commitments
(246
)
306
1,415
309
(807
)
1,784
(319
)
|Total provision (benefit) for credit losses
2,774
4,012
6,566
935
2,009
14,287
(7,052
)
|Net interest income after provision
59,845
59,300
52,530
56,959
55,193
228,634
234,421
|Non-interest Income:
|Service fees and other charges
6,632
6,545
6,676
6,000
6,351
25,853
24,168
|Mortgage banking income
(299
)
3,970
1,948
4,252
3,060
9,871
21,925
|Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
1
-
-
-
-
1
2,218
|Gain (loss) on equity securities
1,209
43
(1,161
)
(643
)
1,132
(551
)
1,954
|Insurance commissions
3,576
3,488
4,334
4,639
3,379
16,228
15,780
|Wealth management income
1,582
1,355
1,414
1,477
1,383
5,828
6,027
|Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance
984
983
983
996
2,145
3,946
5,121
|Other non-interest income
543
320
171
142
129
984
2,133
|Total Non-interest Income
14,228
16,704
14,365
16,863
17,579
62,160
79,326
|Non-interest Expense:
|Compensation and benefits
24,999
24,522
22,334
25,541
24,247
97,396
90,646
|Occupancy
3,383
3,463
3,494
3,700
3,859
14,039
15,501
|FDIC insurance premium
1,276
976
802
593
781
3,647
2,896
|Financial institutions tax
795
1,050
1,074
1,191
526
4,110
4,079
|Data processing
3,882
3,121
3,442
3,335
3,447
13,780
13,550
|Amortization of intangibles
1,293
1,338
1,380
1,438
1,483
5,450
6,208
|Other non-interest expense
7,400
6,629
6,563
5,497
7,145
26,089
24,444
|Total Non-interest Expense
43,028
41,099
39,089
41,295
41,488
164,511
157,324
|Income before income taxes
31,045
34,905
27,806
32,527
31,284
126,283
156,423
|Income tax expense
5,770
6,710
5,446
6,170
5,974
24,096
30,372
|Net Income
$
25,275
$
28,195
$
22,360
$
26,357
$
25,310
$
102,187
$
126,051
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
$
0.71
$
0.79
$
0.63
$
0.73
$
0.69
$
2.86
$
3.39
|Diluted
$
0.71
$
0.79
$
0.63
$
0.73
$
0.69
$
2.85
$
3.39
|Average Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
35,589
35,582
35,560
35,978
36,740
35,679
37,109
|Diluted
35,790
35,704
35,682
36,090
36,848
35,809
37,200
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Selected Quarterly Information
|(dollars in thousands,
except per share data)
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
|YTD 2022
|YTD 2021
|Summary of Operations
|Tax-equivalent interest income (1)
$
80,889
$
73,301
$
63,283
$
61,054
$
60,740
$
278,526
$
244,600
|Interest expense
18,106
9,792
3,962
2,931
3,288
34,791
16,218
|Tax-equivalent net interest income (1)
62,783
63,509
59,321
58,123
57,452
243,735
228,382
|Provision expense (benefit) for credit losses
2,774
4,012
6,566
935
2,009
14,287
(7,052
)
|Investment securities gains (losses)
1,210
43
(1,161
)
(643
)
1,132
(550
)
4,172
|Non-interest income (ex securities gains/losses)
13,018
16,661
15,526
17,506
16,447
62,710
75,154
|Non-interest expense
43,028
41,099
39,089
41,295
41,488
164,511
157,324
|Income tax expense
5,770
6,710
5,446
6,170
5,974
24,096
30,372
|Net income
25,275
28,195
22,360
26,357
25,310
102,187
126,051
|Tax equivalent adjustment (1)
164
197
225
229
250
814
1,013
|At Period End
|Total assets
$
8,455,342
$
8,236,140
$
8,010,624
$
7,590,880
$
7,481,402
|Goodwill and intangibles
337,062
337,920
339,259
340,639
342,077
|Tangible assets (2)
8,118,280
7,898,220
7,671,365
7,250,241
7,139,325
|Earning assets
7,620,056
7,411,403
7,218,905
6,881,663
6,797,765
|Loans
6,460,620
6,207,708
5,890,823
5,388,331
5,296,168
|Allowance for loan losses
72,816
70,626
67,074
67,195
66,468
|Deposits
6,906,719
6,732,505
6,516,344
6,317,235
6,282,051
|Stockholders' equity
887,721
864,960
901,147
943,296
1,023,496
|Stockholders' equity / assets
10.50
%
10.50
%
11.25
%
12.43
%
13.68
%
|Tangible equity (2)
550,659
527,040
561,888
602,657
681,419
|Tangible equity / tangible assets
6.78
%
6.67
%
7.32
%
8.31
%
9.54
%
|Average Balances
|Total assets
$
8,304,462
$
8,161,389
$
7,742,550
$
7,541,414
$
7,510,397
$
7,932,398
$
7,482,578
|Earning assets
7,653,648
7,477,795
7,051,661
6,754,862
6,736,250
7,237,621
6,732,178
|Loans
6,359,564
6,120,324
5,667,853
5,382,825
5,356,113
5,885,969
5,473,668
|Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
7,278,531
7,116,910
6,706,250
6,415,483
6,386,341
6,882,309
6,385,080
|Deposits
6,773,382
6,654,328
6,385,857
6,314,217
6,301,384
6,533,539
6,287,531
|Stockholders' equity
875,287
912,224
921,847
1,033,816
1,035,717
927,534
1,009,037
|Goodwill and intangibles
337,207
338,583
339,932
341,353
342,853
339,255
345,187
|Tangible equity (2)
538,080
573,641
581,915
692,463
692,864
588,279
663,850
|Per Common Share Data
|Net Income (Loss):
|Basic
$
0.71
$
0.79
$
0.63
$
0.73
$
0.69
$
2.86
$
3.39
|Diluted
0.71
0.79
0.63
0.73
0.69
2.85
3.39
|Dividends Paid
0.30
0.30
0.30
0.30
0.28
1.20
1.05
|Market Value:
|High
$
30.51
$
29.36
$
30.13
$
32.52
$
34.00
$
32.52
$
35.90
|Low
26.11
24.67
25.31
28.58
28.75
24.67
22.23
|Close
26.97
25.70
25.35
30.33
30.91
26.97
30.91
|Common Book Value
24.94
24.32
25.35
26.48
28.13
|Tangible Common Book Value (2)
15.47
14.82
15.80
16.92
18.73
|Shares outstanding, end of period (000s)
35,591
35,563
35,555
35,621
36,384
|Performance Ratios (annualized)
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1)
3.28
%
3.40
%
3.36
%
3.44
%
3.41
%
3.37
%
3.39
%
|Return on average assets
1.21
%
1.37
%
1.16
%
1.42
%
1.34
%
1.29
%
1.68
%
|Return on average equity
11.46
%
12.26
%
9.73
%
10.34
%
9.70
%
11.02
%
12.49
%
|Return on average tangible equity
18.64
%
19.50
%
15.41
%
15.44
%
14.49
%
17.37
%
18.99
%
|Efficiency ratio (3)
56.76
%
51.26
%
52.23
%
54.60
%
56.14
%
53.68
%
51.83
%
|Effective tax rate
18.59
%
19.22
%
19.59
%
18.97
%
19.10
%
19.08
%
19.42
%
|Common dividend payout ratio
42.25
%
37.97
%
47.62
%
41.10
%
40.58
%
42.11
%
30.97
%
|(1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Tangible assets = total assets less the sum of goodwill and core deposit and other intangibles. Tangible equity = total stockholders' equity less the sum of goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles, and preferred stock. Tangible common book value = tangible equity divided by shares outstanding at the end of the period.
|(3) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Yield Analysis
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|12/31/22
|9/30/22
|6/30/22
|3/31/22
|12/31/21
|12/31/22
|12/31/21
|Average Balances
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (1)
$
6,359,564
$
6,120,324
$
5,667,853
$
5,382,825
$
5,356,113
$
5,885,969
$
5,473,668
|Securities
1,235,814
1,261,527
1,288,073
1,250,321
1,245,096
1,258,901
1,135,434
|Interest Bearing Deposits
29,884
68,530
76,401
109,757
123,456
70,917
111,433
|FHLB stock
28,386
27,414
19,334
11,959
11,585
21,834
11,643
|Total interest-earning assets
7,653,648
7,477,795
7,051,661
6,754,862
6,736,250
7,237,621
6,732,178
|Non-interest-earning assets
650,814
683,594
690,889
786,552
774,147
694,777
750,400
|Total assets
$
8,304,462
$
8,161,389
$
7,742,550
$
7,541,414
$
7,510,397
$
7,932,398
$
7,482,578
|Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
$
4,901,412
$
4,846,419
$
4,614,223
$
4,600,801
$
4,609,064
$
4,741,827
$
4,611,525
|FHLB advances and other
419,761
377,533
234,945
16,278
-
263,551
12,586
|Subordinated debentures
85,084
85,049
85,020
84,988
84,957
85,036
84,911
|Notes payable
304
-
428
-
-
183
52
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,406,561
5,309,001
4,934,616
4,702,067
4,694,021
5,090,597
4,709,074
|Non-interest bearing deposits
1,871,970
1,807,909
1,771,634
1,713,416
1,692,320
1,791,712
1,676,006
|Total including non-interest-bearing deposits
7,278,531
7,116,910
6,706,250
6,415,483
6,386,341
6,882,309
6,385,080
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
150,644
132,255
114,453
92,115
88,339
122,555
88,461
|Total liabilities
7,429,175
7,249,165
6,820,703
6,507,598
6,474,680
7,004,864
6,473,541
|Stockholders' equity
875,287
912,224
921,847
1,033,816
1,035,717
927,534
1,009,037
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,304,462
$
8,161,389
$
7,742,550
$
7,541,414
$
7,510,397
$
7,932,398
$
7,482,578
|Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
142
%
141
%
143
%
144
%
144
%
142
%
143
%
|Interest Income/Expense
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (2)
$
72,201
$
65,564
$
56,573
$
55,248
$
55,013
$
249,586
$
223,823
|Securities (2)
7,762
7,006
6,416
5,701
5,612
26,884
20,346
|Interest Bearing Deposits
444
221
120
46
56
831
198
|FHLB stock
482
510
174
59
59
1,225
233
|Total interest-earning assets
80,889
73,301
63,283
61,054
60,740
278,526
244,600
|Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
$
13,161
$
6,855
$
2,671
$
2,222
$
2,615
$
24,909
$
13,482
|FHLB advances and other
3,941
2,069
527
13
-
6,550
23
|Subordinated debentures
1,001
868
763
696
673
3,327
2,713
|Notes payable
3
-
1
-
-
5
-
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
18,106
9,792
3,962
2,931
3,288
34,791
16,218
|Non-interest bearing deposits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Total including non-interest-bearing deposits
18,106
9,792
3,962
2,931
3,288
34,791
16,218
|Net interest income
$
62,783
$
63,509
$
59,321
$
58,123
$
57,452
$
243,735
$
228,382
|Less: PPP income
(6
)
(26
)
(160
)
(3,641
)
(2,686
)
(3,833
)
(14,544
)
|Less: Acquisition marks accretion
(554
)
(608
)
(706
)
(737
)
(1,595
)
(2,606
)
(5,869
)
|Core net interest income
$
62,223
$
62,875
$
58,455
$
53,745
$
53,171
$
237,296
$
207,969
|Average Rates (3)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable
4.54
%
4.29
%
3.99
%
4.11
%
4.11
%
4.24
%
4.09
%
|Securities (4)
2.51
%
2.22
%
1.99
%
1.82
%
1.80
%
2.14
%
1.79
%
|Interest Bearing Deposits
5.94
%
1.29
%
0.63
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
1.17
%
0.18
%
|FHLB stock
6.79
%
7.44
%
3.60
%
1.97
%
2.04
%
5.61
%
2.00
%
|Total interest-earning assets
4.23
%
3.92
%
3.59
%
3.62
%
3.61
%
3.85
%
3.63
%
|Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
1.07
%
0.57
%
0.23
%
0.19
%
0.23
%
0.53
%
0.29
%
|FHLB advances and other
3.76
%
2.19
%
0.90
%
0.32
%
0.00
%
2.49
%
0.18
%
|Subordinated debentures
4.71
%
4.08
%
3.59
%
3.28
%
3.17
%
3.91
%
3.20
%
|Notes payable
3.95
%
-
0.93
%
-
-
2.73
%
0.75
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.34
%
0.74
%
0.32
%
0.25
%
0.28
%
0.68
%
0.37
%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Total including non-interest-bearing deposits
1.00
%
0.55
%
0.24
%
0.18
%
0.21
%
0.51
%
0.25
%
|Net interest spread
2.89
%
3.18
%
3.27
%
3.37
%
3.33
%
3.17
%
3.29
%
|Net interest margin (5)
3.28
%
3.40
%
3.36
%
3.44
%
3.41
%
3.37
%
3.39
%
|Core net interest margin (5)
3.25
%
3.36
%
3.32
%
3.20
%
3.21
%
3.28
%
3.24
%
|(1) Includes average PPP loans of:
$
1,160
$
1,889
$
12,966
$
32,853
$
101,804
$
12,102
$
282,693
|(2) Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(3) Annualized.
|(4) Securities yield = annualized interest income divided by the average balance of securities, excluding average unrealized gains/losses.
|(5) Net interest margin is tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Core net interest margin represents net interest margin excluding PPP and acquisition marks accretion.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Loans and Deposits Composition
|(dollars in thousands)
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
|Loan Portfolio Composition
|Residential real estate
$
1,535,574
$
1,478,360
$
1,382,202
$
1,222,057
$
1,167,466
|Residential real estate construction
176,737
119,204
85,256
97,746
121,621
|Total residential loans
1,712,311
1,597,564
1,467,458
1,319,803
1,289,087
|Commercial real estate
2,762,311
2,674,078
2,655,730
2,495,469
2,450,349
|Commercial construction
428,743
398,044
319,590
260,421
263,304
|Commercial excluding PPP
1,054,037
1,041,423
987,242
891,893
836,732
|Core commercial loans (1)
4,245,091
4,113,545
3,962,562
3,647,783
3,550,385
|Consumer direct/indirect
213,405
212,790
180,539
132,294
126,417
|Home equity and improvement lines
277,613
272,367
266,144
261,176
264,354
|Total consumer loans
491,018
485,157
446,683
393,470
390,771
|Deferred loan origination fees
11,057
10,261
9,559
8,615
7,019
|Core loans (1)
6,459,477
6,206,527
5,886,262
5,369,671
5,237,262
|PPP loans
1,143
1,181
4,561
18,660
58,906
|Total loans
$
6,460,620
$
6,207,708
$
5,890,823
$
5,388,331
$
5,296,168
|Loans held for sale
$
115,251
$
129,142
$
145,092
$
153,498
$
162,947
|Core residential loans (1)
1,827,562
1,726,706
1,612,550
1,473,301
1,452,034
|Total loans including loans held for sale but excluding PPP
6,574,728
6,335,669
6,031,354
5,523,169
5,400,209
|Undisbursed construction loan funds - residential
$
209,306
$
231,598
$
239,748
$
210,702
$
204,772
|Undisbursed construction loan funds - commercial
463,469
493,199
449,101
314,843
273,118
|Undisbursed construction loan funds - total
672,775
724,797
688,849
525,545
477,890
|Total construction loans including undisbursed funds
$
1,278,255
$
1,242,045
$
1,093,695
$
883,712
$
862,815
|Gross loans (2)
$
7,122,338
$
6,922,244
$
6,570,113
$
5,905,261
$
5,767,039
|Deposit Portfolio Composition
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,869,509
$
1,826,511
$
1,786,516
$
1,733,157
$
1,724,772
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
1,048,666
1,084,550
1,060,308
1,135,088
1,015,795
|Savings deposits
798,003
820,650
832,859
830,143
804,451
|Money market account deposits
2,136,774
2,112,905
2,045,998
1,894,172
1,936,910
|Retail time deposits less than $250
645,318
550,275
532,836
586,967
636,477
|Retail time deposits greater than $250
264,741
267,733
257,827
137,708
163,646
|Brokered deposits
143,708
69,881
-
-
-
|Total deposits
$
6,906,719
$
6,732,505
$
6,516,344
$
6,317,235
$
6,282,051
|(1) Core loans represents total loans excluding undisbursed loan funds, deferred loan origination fees and PPP loans. Core commercial loans represents total commercial real estate, commercial and commercial construction excluding commercial undisbursed loan funds, deferred loan origination fees and PPP loans. Core residential loans represents total loans held for sale, one to four family residential real estate and residential construction excluding residential undisbursed loan funds and deferred loan origination fees.
|(2) Gross loans represent total loans including undisbursed construction funds but excluding deferred loan origination fees.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Loan Delinquency Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|Total Balance
|Current
|30 to 89 days past
due
|% of
Total
|Non Accrual
Loans
|% of
Total
|December 31, 2022
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,535,574
$
1,520,074
$
6,792
0.4
%
$
8,708
0.6
%
|Construction
1,278,255
1,277,818
437
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
|Commercial real estate
2,762,311
2,747,539
1,205
0.0
%
13,567
0.5
%
|Commercial
1,055,180
1,047,829
497
0.0
%
6,854
0.6
%
|Home equity and improvement
277,613
270,138
5,216
1.9
%
2,259
0.8
%
|Consumer finance
213,405
206,779
4,192
2.0
%
2,434
1.1
%
|Gross loans
$
7,122,338
$
7,070,177
$
18,339
0.3
%
$
33,822
0.5
%
|September 30, 2022
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,478,360
$
1,464,319
$
6,232
0.4
%
$
7,809
0.5
%
|Construction
1,242,045
1,242,045
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
|Commercial real estate
2,674,078
2,660,068
116
0.0
%
13,894
0.5
%
|Commercial
1,042,604
1,034,898
338
0.0
%
7,368
0.7
%
|Home equity and improvement
272,367
267,077
3,144
1.2
%
2,146
0.8
%
|Consumer finance
212,790
207,453
3,417
1.6
%
1,920
0.9
%
|Gross loans
$
6,922,244
$
6,875,860
$
13,247
0.2
%
$
33,137
0.5
%
|December 31, 2021
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,167,466
$
1,149,333
$
6,212
0.5
%
$
11,921
1.0
%
|Construction
862,815
861,326
1,489
0.2
%
-
0.0
%
|Commercial real estate
2,450,349
2,435,491
15
0.0
%
14,843
0.6
%
|Commercial
895,638
879,521
76
0.0
%
16,041
1.8
%
|Home equity and improvement
264,354
258,661
2,517
1.0
%
3,176
1.2
%
|Consumer finance
126,417
122,361
2,023
1.6
%
2,033
1.6
%
|Gross loans
$
5,767,039
$
5,706,693
$
12,332
0.2
%
$
48,014
0.8
%
|Loan Risk Ratings Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|Total Balance
|Pass Rated
|Special Mention
|% of
Total
|Classified
|% of
Total
|December 31, 2022
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,524,029
$
1,514,719
$
935
0.1
%
$
8,375
0.5
%
|Construction
1,278,255
1,278,255
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
|Commercial real estate
2,760,766
2,694,443
46,029
1.7
%
20,294
0.7
%
|Commercial
1,050,122
1,016,973
26,319
2.5
%
6,830
0.7
%
|Home equity and improvement
275,204
273,613
-
0.0
%
1,591
0.6
%
|Consumer finance
213,131
210,760
-
0.0
%
2,371
1.1
%
|PCD loans
20,831
13,904
2,590
12.4
%
4,337
20.8
%
|Gross loans
$
7,122,338
$
7,002,667
$
75,873
1.1
%
$
43,798
0.6
%
|September 30, 2022
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,466,470
$
1,458,082
$
1,267
0.1
%
$
7,121
0.5
%
|Construction
1,242,045
1,240,745
1,300
0.1
%
-
0.0
%
|Commercial real estate
2,672,451
2,584,984
65,233
2.4
%
22,234
0.8
%
|Commercial
1,036,441
1,009,384
20,106
1.9
%
6,951
0.7
%
|Home equity and improvement
269,786
268,384
-
0.0
%
1,402
0.5
%
|Consumer finance
212,493
210,602
-
0.0
%
1,891
0.9
%
|PCD loans
22,558
17,044
93
0.4
%
5,421
24.0
%
|Gross loans
$
6,922,244
$
6,789,225
$
87,999
1.3
%
$
45,020
0.7
%
|December 31, 2021
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,154,070
$
1,142,688
$
1,316
0.1
%
$
10,066
0.9
%
|Construction
862,815
843,293
19,522
2.3
%
-
0.0
%
|Commercial real estate
2,444,471
2,321,654
93,676
3.8
%
29,141
1.2
%
|Commercial
886,472
857,905
14,815
1.7
%
13,752
1.6
%
|Home equity and improvement
260,948
258,914
-
0.0
%
2,034
0.8
%
|Consumer finance
125,926
124,073
-
0.0
%
1,853
1.5
%
|PCD loans
32,337
19,547
101
0.3
%
12,689
39.2
%
|Gross loans
$
5,767,039
$
5,568,074
$
129,430
2.2
%
$
69,535
1.2
%
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Selected Quarterly Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|As of and for the three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|Mortgage Banking Summary
|12/31/22
|9/30/22
|6/30/22
|3/31/22
|12/31/21
|12/31/22
|12/31/21
|Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans:
|Mortgage banking gains, net
$
(1,285
)
$
3,363
$
1,166
$
2,543
$
2,774
$
5,787
$
16,437
|Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense):
|Mortgage loan servicing revenue
1,862
1,861
1,862
1,879
1,909
7,464
7,574
|Amortization of mortgage servicing rights
(1,271
)
(1,350
)
(1,375
)
(1,403
)
(1,774
)
(5,399
)
(7,892
)
|Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments
396
96
295
1,233
151
2,019
5,806
987
607
782
1,709
286
4,084
5,488
|Total revenue from sale/servicing of mortgage loans
$
(298
)
$
3,970
$
1,948
$
4,252
$
3,060
$
9,871
$
21,925
|Mortgage servicing rights:
|Balance at beginning of period
$
21,915
$
21,872
$
22,189
$
22,244
$
21,963
$
22,244
$
21,666
|Loans sold, servicing retained
1,214
1,393
1,058
1,348
2,056
5,013
8,471
|Amortization
(1,271
)
(1,350
)
(1,375
)
(1,403
)
(1,774
)
(5,399
)
(7,893
)
|Balance at end of period
21,858
21,915
21,872
22,189
22,245
21,858
22,244
|Valuation allowance:
|Balance at beginning of period
(1,083
)
(1,179
)
(1,474
)
(2,707
)
(2,858
)
(2,706
)
(8,513
)
|Impairment recovery (charges)
396
96
295
1,233
151
2,019
5,807
|Balance at end of period
(687
)
(1,083
)
(1,179
)
(1,474
)
(2,707
)
(687
)
(2,706
)
|Net carrying value at end of period
$
21,171
$
20,832
$
20,693
$
20,715
$
19,538
$
21,171
$
19,538
$
-
|Allowance Summary
|Beginning allowance
$
70,626
$
67,074
$
67,195
$
66,468
$
73,217
$
66,468
$
82,079
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans
3,020
3,706
5,151
626
2,816
12,503
(6,733
)
|Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(830
)
(154
)
(5,272
)
101
(9,565
)
(6,155
)
(8,878
)
|Ending allowance
$
72,816
$
70,626
$
67,074
$
67,195
$
66,468
$
72,816
$
66,468
|Total loans
$
6,460,620
$
6,207,708
$
5,890,823
$
5,388,331
$
5,296,168
|Less: PPP loans
(1,143
)
(1,181
)
(4,561
)
(18,660
)
(58,906
)
|Total loans ex PPP
$
6,459,477
$
6,206,527
$
5,886,262
$
5,369,671
$
5,237,262
|Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$
72,816
$
70,626
$
67,074
$
67,195
$
66,468
|Add: Unaccreted purchase accounting marks
2,706
3,291
3,924
4,652
5,418
|Adjusted ACL
$
75,522
$
73,917
$
70,998
$
71,847
$
71,886
|ACL/Loans
1.13
%
1.14
%
1.14
%
1.25
%
1.26
%
|Adjusted ACL/Loans ex PPP
1.17
%
1.19
%
1.21
%
1.34
%
1.37
%
|Credit Quality
|Total non-performing loans (1)
$
33,822
$
33,137
$
34,735
$
47,298
$
48,014
|Real estate owned (REO)
619
416
462
253
171
|Total non-performing assets (2)
$
34,441
$
33,553
$
35,197
$
47,551
$
48,185
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
830
154
5,272
(101
)
9,565
|Restructured loans, accruing (3)
6,587
6,909
5,899
6,287
7,768
|Allowance for credit losses - loans / loans
1.13
%
1.14
%
1.14
%
1.25
%
1.26
%
|Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing assets
211.42
%
210.49
%
190.57
%
141.31
%
137.94
%
|Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
215.29
%
213.13
%
193.10
%
142.07
%
138.43
%
|Non-performing assets / loans plus REO
0.53
%
0.54
%
0.60
%
0.88
%
0.91
%
|Non-performing assets / total assets
0.41
%
0.41
%
0.44
%
0.63
%
0.64
%
|Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)
0.05
%
0.01
%
0.37
%
-0.01
%
0.71
%
|Net charge-offs / average loans LTM
0.10
%
0.26
%
0.27
%
0.17
%
0.16
%
|(1) Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans.
|(2) Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof.
|(3) Accruing restructured loans are loans with known credit problems that are not contractually past due and therefore are not included in non-performing loans.
