Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) ("Premier" or the "Company") announced today 2022 fourth quarter and full year results. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $25.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, compared to $25.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for 2022 was $102.2 million, or $2.85 per diluted common share, compared to $126.1 million, or $3.39 per diluted common share, for 2021.

"We continued to have stronger than anticipated loan and deposit growth as we closed the fourth quarter," said Gary Small, President and CEO of Premier. "Full year loan growth exceeded 20% with core customer deposits up 7.7%. For the full year, tax equivalent net interest income grew $29 million, or 14% on a core basis excluding PPP and purchase accounting marks. The growth reflects the strength of our client base and the markets in which we operate. We did experience a step up in deposit betas during the quarter although this is in line with our overall historical range for the deposit book of business. As noted last quarter, we are utilizing non-core funding enabling us to thoughtfully manage core deposit costs across the organization. Diligent funding cost management will be a key for the organization and the industry in 2023."

Quarterly results

Strong loan and deposit growth

Gross loans including those held for sale increased $239.0 million (up 15.1% annualized) on a linked quarter basis. Loan growth occurred in each category, including $131.5 million from commercial loans excluding PPP (up 12.8% annualized), $100.9 million from residential loans including held for sale (up 23.4% annualized) and $5.9 million from consumer/home equity loans (up 4.8% annualized). PPP loans decreased $38 thousand and were only $1.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Customer deposits increased $100.4 million (up 6.0% annualized) on a linked quarter basis. Deposit growth occurred in each customer category, including $43.0 million from non-interest bearing deposits (up 9.4% annualized) and $57.4 million from interest-bearing deposits (up 4.7% annualized). Brokered deposits also added $73.8 million.

Net interest income and margin

Net interest income of $62.8 million on a tax equivalent ("TE") basis in the fourth quarter of 2022 was down 1.1% from $63.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 but up 9.3% from $57.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. TE net interest margin of 3.28% in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased 12 basis points from 3.40% in the third quarter of 2022 and 13 basis points from 3.41% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Results for all periods include the impact of PPP as well as acquisition marks and related accretion. Fourth quarter 2022 includes $329 thousand of accretion in interest income, $225 thousand of accretion in interest expense and $6 thousand of interest income on average balances of $1.2 million for PPP. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks accretion and PPP loans, core net interest income was $62.2 million, down 1.0% from $62.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 but up 17.0% from $53.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, core net interest margin was 3.25% for the fourth quarter of 2022, down 11 basis points from 3.36% for the third quarter of 2022 but up 4 basis points from 3.21% for the fourth quarter of 2021. These results are positively impacted by the combination of loan growth excluding PPP as discussed above and higher loan yields excluding PPP and acquisition marks accretion, which were 4.51% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 4.24% in the third quarter of 2022 and 3.86% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter increase of 27 basis points represents a beta of 18% compared to the change in the quarterly average effective Federal Funds rate that increased 147 basis points to 3.65% for the fourth quarter of 2022 as reported by the Federal Reserve Economic Data. The cost of funds in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.00%, up 45 basis points from the third quarter of 2022 and up 79 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase is largely due to utilization of higher cost FHLB borrowings in support of loan growth in excess of deposit growth. The linked quarter increase is due to higher rates on FHLB borrowings, utilization of brokered deposits and higher average deposit costs. Excluding brokered deposits and acquisition marks accretion, average deposit costs increased 33 basis points to 0.72% for the fourth quarter of 2022, which represents a beta of 22% compared to the change in the quarterly average effective Federal Funds rate.

Non-interest income

Service fees in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $6.6 million, a 1.3% increase from $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 and a 4.4% increase from $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to fluctuations in consumer activity for interchange and ATM/NSF charges. However, total non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 of $14.2 million was down 14.8% from $16.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 and down 19.1% from $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to fluctuations in mortgage banking and gains/losses on securities. Mortgage banking income decreased by $4.3 million on a linked quarter basis due to a $4.6 million decrease in gains, primarily from higher hedge costs, partially offset by a $0.3 million higher MSR valuation gain. Mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter decreased $3.4 million year-over-year due to a $4.1 million decrease in gains primarily from compressed margins and lower saleable mix offset partly by a $0.5 million benefit from lower MSR amortization and a $0.2 million higher MSR valuation gain. Securities gains were $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily from $1.3 million of gains on the sale of $8.7 million of equity securities, which were partially offset by $0.1 million of decreased valuations on remaining equity securities. This compares to $43 thousand of losses from decreased valuations on equity securities in the third quarter of 2022 and $1.1 million of gains from increased valuations on equity securities in the fourth quarter of 2021. An additional $9.6 million of available-for-sale securities were sold for a gain of $1 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2022. The combined $18.3 million of proceeds from security sales will benefit net interest income beginning in the first quarter of 2023. BOLI income of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter 2022 decreased from $2.1 million in the fourth quarter 2021 due to $1.1 million of claim gains in 2021 compared to none in 2022.

"We are pleased to note we originated over $1 billion in residential mortgages for the year in a very difficult environment," Small added. "We continue to adjust our product offering to optimize the saleable mix and improve our gain on sale margins and remain very committed to the business over the long-term."

Non-interest expenses

Non-interest expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $43.0 million, a 4.7% increase from $41.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and a 3.7% increase from $41.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Compensation and benefits were $25.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to lower deferred costs related to decreased loan production. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to costs related to higher staffing levels for our growth initiatives and higher base compensation including mid-year adjustments. Data processing and FDIC premiums increased $0.8 million and $0.3 million on a linked quarter basis, respectively, and $0.4 million and $0.5 million on a year-over-year basis, respectively, due to our growth initiatives. All other non-interest expenses increased a net $0.4 million on a linked quarter basis and decreased a net $0.1 million on a year-over-year basis. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter 2022 of 56.76% worsened from 51.26% in the third quarter of 2022 and from 56.14% in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher expenses.

Credit quality

Non-performing assets totaled $34.4 million, or 0.4% of assets, at December 31, 2022, an increase from $33.6 million at September 30, 2022, but a decrease from $48.2 million at December 31, 2021. Loan delinquencies increased to $18.3 million, or 0.3% of loans, at December 31, 2022, from $13.2 million at September 30, 2022, and from $12.3 million at December 31, 2021. Classified loans totaled $43.8 million, or 0.6% of loans, as of December 31, 2022, a decrease from $45.0 million at September 30, 2022, and from $69.5 million at December 31, 2021.

The 2022 fourth quarter results include net loan charge-offs of $830 thousand and a total provision expense of $2.8 million, compared with net loan charge-offs of $9.6 million and a total provision expense of $2.0 million for the same period in 2021. The current year provision is primarily due to higher non-PPP loan growth in 2022 compared to 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.13% at December 31, 2022, compared with 1.14% at September 30, 2022, and 1.26% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans excluding PPP and including unaccreted acquisition marks was 1.17% at December 31, 2022, compared with 1.19% at September 30, 2022, and 1.37% at December 31, 2021. The continued economic improvement following the 2020 pandemic-related downturn has resulted in a year-over-year decrease in the allowance percentages.

"We are pleased with our improved asset quality this year, including a 28.5% decrease in non-performing assets to 0.41% of total assets and a 37.0% decrease in classified loans to 0.61% of loans," said Paul Nungester, CFO of Premier. "Net charge-offs for 2022 were only 0.015% of average loans excluding $5.3 million for the student loan servicer credit that was reserved for in 2021."

Annual results

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $102.2 million, or $2.85 per diluted common share, compared to $126.1 million, or $3.39 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021. The year-over-year comparison is primarily impacted by fluctuations in the provision for credit losses, which was an expense of $14.3 million or $0.32 per diluted share in 2022 compared to a benefit of $7.1 million or $0.15 per share in 2021. The current year's provision expense is primarily due to loan growth, whereas the prior year's provision benefit was primarily due to the improving economic environment following the COVID-19 pandemic-induced economic recession and reserve increase in 2020.

TE net interest income of $243.7 million in 2022 was up 6.7% from $228.4 million in 2021. TE net interest margin of 3.37% in 2022 decreased by two basis points from 3.39% in 2021. Results for each period include the impact of PPP as well as acquisition marks and related accretion. 2022 includes $1.7 million of accretion in interest income, $0.9 million of accretion in interest expense and $3.8 million of interest income on average balances of $12.1 million for PPP. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks accretion and PPP loans, core net interest income was $237.3 million, up 14.1% from $208.0 million in 2021. Additionally, core net interest margin was 3.28% for 2022, up four basis points from 3.24% for 2021. These improved results are primarily due to loan growth excluding PPP partially offset by lower PPP income and accretion from acquisition marks. Cost of funds in 2022 was 0.51%, up 26 basis points from 2021. The year-over-year increase is primarily due to an increased utilization of higher cost FHLB borrowings in support of loan growth in excess of deposit growth and higher average deposit costs.

Service fees in 2022 were $25.9 million, a 7.0% increase from $24.2 million in 2021, primarily due to increased consumer activity for interchange and ATM/NSF charges. However, total non-interest income in 2022 of $62.2 million was down 21.6% from $79.3 million in 2021 due to fluctuations in mortgage banking, gains/losses on securities, BOLI and other income. Mortgage banking income decreased $12.1 million from 2021 due to a $10.7 million decrease in gains primarily from compressed margins and lower saleable mix and a $3.8 million decrease from lower MSR valuation gains, partially offset by a $2.5 million benefit from lower MSR amortization. Securities losses were $0.6 million in 2022 primarily from $1.3 million of gains on the sale of $8.7 million of equity securities that partially offset $1.9 million of decreased valuations on equity securities compared to $4.2 million of net gains in 2021 comprised of $2.2 million from available-for-sale security sales gains and $2.0 million of gains from increased valuations on equity securities. BOLI income for 2022 decreased $1.2 million from 2021, primarily due to $1.1 million of claim gains in 2021. Other income for 2022 decreased $1.1 million from 2021, primarily due to a $1.3 million non-recurring settlement payment in 2021.

Non-interest expenses in 2022 were $164.5 million, a 4.6% increase from $157.3 million in 2021, primarily due to fluctuations in compensation and benefit expenses. Compensation and benefits were $97.4 million in 2022 compared to $90.6 million in 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to costs related to higher staffing levels for our growth initiatives and higher base compensation including mid-year adjustments. All other non-interest expenses increased a net $0.4 million on a year-over-year basis. The efficiency ratio for 2022 was 53.68% compared to 51.83% in 2021, partly due to higher expenses but also due to lower non-interest income discussed above.

Total assets at $8.46 billion

Total assets at December 31, 2022, were $8.46 billion, compared to $8.24 billion at September 30, 2022, and $7.48 billion at December 31, 2021. Gross loans receivable were $6.46 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $6.21 billion at September 30, 2022, and $5.30 billion at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, gross loans receivable increased $1.16 billion from a year ago, despite a $57.8 million decrease in PPP loans. Excluding PPP, loans grew $1.22 billion organically, or 23.3% from a year ago. Commercial loans excluding PPP increased by $694.7 million from December 31, 2021, to 2022, or 19.6%. Securities at December 31, 2022, were $1.05 billion, compared to $1.08 billion at September 30, 2022, and $1.22 billion at December 31, 2021. Also, at December 31, 2022, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $337.1 million compared to $337.9 million at September 30, 2022, and $342.1 million at December 31, 2021, with the decreases attributable to intangibles amortization.

Total non-brokered deposits at December 31, 2022, were $6.76 billion, compared with $6.66 billion at September 30, 2022, and $6.28 billion at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, customer deposits grew $100.4 million organically, or 6.0% annualized from the prior quarter and $481.0 million or 7.7% from December 31, 2021. Brokered deposits were $143.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $69.9 million at September 30, 2022 and none at December 31, 2021.

Total stockholders' equity was $0.89 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $0.86 billion at September 30, 2022, and $1.02 billion at December 31, 2021. The quarterly increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to net earnings after dividends. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), which was primarily related to a $138 million negative valuation adjustment on the available-for-sale securities portfolio. At December 31, 2022, 1,200,025 common shares remained available for repurchase under the Company's existing repurchase program.

Insurance Agency Acquisition

On December 30, 2022, Premier, through its wholly owned subsidiary First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc. ("FIG"), completed the acquisition of Benham Insurance Associates, Inc. ("BIA"), a property and casualty insurance agency. Located in Holland, Ohio, with annual revenues of approximately $0.2 million, BIA will be added to Premier's FIG platform.

Dividend to be paid February 17

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share payable February 17, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2023. The dividend represents an annual dividend of 4.5 percent based on the Premier common stock closing price on January 23, 2022. Premier has approximately 35,602,000 common shares outstanding.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents Cash and amounts due from depositories $ 88,257 $ 67,124 $ 62,080 $ 62,083 $ 54,858 Interest-bearing deposits 39,903 37,868 72,314 91,683 106,708 128,160 104,992 134,394 153,766 161,566 Available-for-sale, carried at fair value 1,040,081 1,063,713 1,140,466 1,219,365 1,206,260 Equity securities, carried at fair value 7,832 15,336 13,293 13,454 14,097 Securities investments 1,047,913 1,079,049 1,153,759 1,232,819 1,220,357 Loans (1) 6,460,620 6,207,708 5,890,823 5,388,331 5,296,168 Allowance for credit losses - loans (72,816 ) (70,626 ) (67,074 ) (67,195 ) (66,468 ) Loans, net 6,387,804 6,137,082 5,823,749 5,321,136 5,229,700 Loans held for sale 115,251 129,142 145,092 153,498 162,947 Mortgage servicing rights 21,171 20,832 20,693 20,715 19,538 Accrued interest receivable 28,709 26,021 22,533 21,765 20,767 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 29,185 28,262 23,991 15,332 11,585 Bank Owned Life Insurance 170,713 169,728 168,746 167,763 166,767 Office properties and equipment 55,541 53,747 54,060 54,684 55,602 Real estate and other assets held for sale 619 416 462 253 171 Goodwill 317,988 317,948 317,948 317,948 317,948 Core deposit and other intangibles 19,074 19,972 21,311 22,691 24,129 Other assets 133,214 148,949 123,886 108,510 90,325 Total Assets $ 8,455,342 $ 8,236,140 $ 8,010,624 $ 7,590,880 $ 7,481,402 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 1,869,509 $ 1,826,511 $ 1,786,516 $ 1,733,157 $ 1,724,772 Interest-bearing deposits 4,893,502 4,836,113 4,729,828 4,584,078 4,557,279 Brokered deposits 143,708 69,881 - - - Total deposits 6,906,719 6,732,505 6,516,344 6,317,235 6,282,051 Advances from FHLB 428,000 411,000 380,000 150,000 - Notes payable and other interest-bearing liabilities - - - - - Subordinated debentures 85,103 85,071 85,039 85,008 84,976 Advance payments by borrowers 34,188 33,511 40,344 20,332 24,716 Reserve for credit losses - unfunded commitments 6,816 7,061 6,755 5,340 5,031 Other liabilities 106,795 102,032 80,995 69,669 61,132 Total Liabilities 7,567,621 7,371,180 7,109,477 6,647,584 6,457,906 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock, net 306 306 306 306 306 Additional paid-in-capital 691,453 691,578 690,905 691,350 691,132 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (173,460 ) (181,231 ) (126,754 ) (75,497 ) (3,428 ) Retained earnings 502,909 488,305 470,779 459,087 443,517 Treasury stock, at cost (133,487 ) (133,998 ) (134,089 ) (131,950 ) (108,031 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 887,721 864,960 901,147 943,296 1,023,496 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 8,455,342 $ 8,236,140 $ 8,010,624 $ 7,590,880 $ 7,481,402 (1) Includes PPP loans of: $ 1,143 $ 1,181 $ 4,561 $ 18,660 $ 58,906

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 12/31/22 12/31/21 Interest Income: Loans $ 72,194 $ 65,559 $ 56,567 $ 55,241 $ 55,007 $ 249,561 $ 223,787 Investment securities 7,605 6,814 6,197 5,479 5,369 26,095 19,369 Interest-bearing deposits 444 221 120 46 56 831 198 FHLB stock dividends 482 510 174 59 58 1,225 233 Total interest income 80,725 73,104 63,058 60,825 60,490 277,712 243,587 Interest Expense: Deposits 13,161 6,855 2,671 2,222 2,615 24,909 13,482 FHLB advances 3,941 2,069 527 13 - 6,550 23 Subordinated debentures 1,000 868 763 696 673 3,327 2,713 Notes Payable 4 - 1 - - 5 - Total interest expense 18,106 9,792 3,962 2,931 3,288 34,791 16,218 Net interest income 62,619 63,312 59,096 57,894 57,202 242,921 227,369 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans 3,020 3,706 5,151 626 2,816 12,503 (6,733 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses - unfunded commitments (246 ) 306 1,415 309 (807 ) 1,784 (319 ) Total provision (benefit) for credit losses 2,774 4,012 6,566 935 2,009 14,287 (7,052 ) Net interest income after provision 59,845 59,300 52,530 56,959 55,193 228,634 234,421 Non-interest Income: Service fees and other charges 6,632 6,545 6,676 6,000 6,351 25,853 24,168 Mortgage banking income (299 ) 3,970 1,948 4,252 3,060 9,871 21,925 Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities 1 - - - - 1 2,218 Gain (loss) on equity securities 1,209 43 (1,161 ) (643 ) 1,132 (551 ) 1,954 Insurance commissions 3,576 3,488 4,334 4,639 3,379 16,228 15,780 Wealth management income 1,582 1,355 1,414 1,477 1,383 5,828 6,027 Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance 984 983 983 996 2,145 3,946 5,121 Other non-interest income 543 320 171 142 129 984 2,133 Total Non-interest Income 14,228 16,704 14,365 16,863 17,579 62,160 79,326 Non-interest Expense: Compensation and benefits 24,999 24,522 22,334 25,541 24,247 97,396 90,646 Occupancy 3,383 3,463 3,494 3,700 3,859 14,039 15,501 FDIC insurance premium 1,276 976 802 593 781 3,647 2,896 Financial institutions tax 795 1,050 1,074 1,191 526 4,110 4,079 Data processing 3,882 3,121 3,442 3,335 3,447 13,780 13,550 Amortization of intangibles 1,293 1,338 1,380 1,438 1,483 5,450 6,208 Other non-interest expense 7,400 6,629 6,563 5,497 7,145 26,089 24,444 Total Non-interest Expense 43,028 41,099 39,089 41,295 41,488 164,511 157,324 Income before income taxes 31,045 34,905 27,806 32,527 31,284 126,283 156,423 Income tax expense 5,770 6,710 5,446 6,170 5,974 24,096 30,372 Net Income $ 25,275 $ 28,195 $ 22,360 $ 26,357 $ 25,310 $ 102,187 $ 126,051 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.79 $ 0.63 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 2.86 $ 3.39 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.79 $ 0.63 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 2.85 $ 3.39 Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 35,589 35,582 35,560 35,978 36,740 35,679 37,109 Diluted 35,790 35,704 35,682 36,090 36,848 35,809 37,200

Premier Financial Corp. Selected Quarterly Information (dollars in thousands,

except per share data) 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Summary of Operations Tax-equivalent interest income (1) $ 80,889 $ 73,301 $ 63,283 $ 61,054 $ 60,740 $ 278,526 $ 244,600 Interest expense 18,106 9,792 3,962 2,931 3,288 34,791 16,218 Tax-equivalent net interest income (1) 62,783 63,509 59,321 58,123 57,452 243,735 228,382 Provision expense (benefit) for credit losses 2,774 4,012 6,566 935 2,009 14,287 (7,052 ) Investment securities gains (losses) 1,210 43 (1,161 ) (643 ) 1,132 (550 ) 4,172 Non-interest income (ex securities gains/losses) 13,018 16,661 15,526 17,506 16,447 62,710 75,154 Non-interest expense 43,028 41,099 39,089 41,295 41,488 164,511 157,324 Income tax expense 5,770 6,710 5,446 6,170 5,974 24,096 30,372 Net income 25,275 28,195 22,360 26,357 25,310 102,187 126,051 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 164 197 225 229 250 814 1,013 At Period End Total assets $ 8,455,342 $ 8,236,140 $ 8,010,624 $ 7,590,880 $ 7,481,402 Goodwill and intangibles 337,062 337,920 339,259 340,639 342,077 Tangible assets (2) 8,118,280 7,898,220 7,671,365 7,250,241 7,139,325 Earning assets 7,620,056 7,411,403 7,218,905 6,881,663 6,797,765 Loans 6,460,620 6,207,708 5,890,823 5,388,331 5,296,168 Allowance for loan losses 72,816 70,626 67,074 67,195 66,468 Deposits 6,906,719 6,732,505 6,516,344 6,317,235 6,282,051 Stockholders' equity 887,721 864,960 901,147 943,296 1,023,496 Stockholders' equity / assets 10.50 % 10.50 % 11.25 % 12.43 % 13.68 % Tangible equity (2) 550,659 527,040 561,888 602,657 681,419 Tangible equity / tangible assets 6.78 % 6.67 % 7.32 % 8.31 % 9.54 % Average Balances Total assets $ 8,304,462 $ 8,161,389 $ 7,742,550 $ 7,541,414 $ 7,510,397 $ 7,932,398 $ 7,482,578 Earning assets 7,653,648 7,477,795 7,051,661 6,754,862 6,736,250 7,237,621 6,732,178 Loans 6,359,564 6,120,324 5,667,853 5,382,825 5,356,113 5,885,969 5,473,668 Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 7,278,531 7,116,910 6,706,250 6,415,483 6,386,341 6,882,309 6,385,080 Deposits 6,773,382 6,654,328 6,385,857 6,314,217 6,301,384 6,533,539 6,287,531 Stockholders' equity 875,287 912,224 921,847 1,033,816 1,035,717 927,534 1,009,037 Goodwill and intangibles 337,207 338,583 339,932 341,353 342,853 339,255 345,187 Tangible equity (2) 538,080 573,641 581,915 692,463 692,864 588,279 663,850 Per Common Share Data Net Income (Loss): Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.79 $ 0.63 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 2.86 $ 3.39 Diluted 0.71 0.79 0.63 0.73 0.69 2.85 3.39 Dividends Paid 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.28 1.20 1.05 Market Value: High $ 30.51 $ 29.36 $ 30.13 $ 32.52 $ 34.00 $ 32.52 $ 35.90 Low 26.11 24.67 25.31 28.58 28.75 24.67 22.23 Close 26.97 25.70 25.35 30.33 30.91 26.97 30.91 Common Book Value 24.94 24.32 25.35 26.48 28.13 Tangible Common Book Value (2) 15.47 14.82 15.80 16.92 18.73 Shares outstanding, end of period (000s) 35,591 35,563 35,555 35,621 36,384 Performance Ratios (annualized) Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1) 3.28 % 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.44 % 3.41 % 3.37 % 3.39 % Return on average assets 1.21 % 1.37 % 1.16 % 1.42 % 1.34 % 1.29 % 1.68 % Return on average equity 11.46 % 12.26 % 9.73 % 10.34 % 9.70 % 11.02 % 12.49 % Return on average tangible equity 18.64 % 19.50 % 15.41 % 15.44 % 14.49 % 17.37 % 18.99 % Efficiency ratio (3) 56.76 % 51.26 % 52.23 % 54.60 % 56.14 % 53.68 % 51.83 % Effective tax rate 18.59 % 19.22 % 19.59 % 18.97 % 19.10 % 19.08 % 19.42 % Common dividend payout ratio 42.25 % 37.97 % 47.62 % 41.10 % 40.58 % 42.11 % 30.97 % (1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Tangible assets = total assets less the sum of goodwill and core deposit and other intangibles. Tangible equity = total stockholders' equity less the sum of goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles, and preferred stock. Tangible common book value = tangible equity divided by shares outstanding at the end of the period. (3) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net.

Premier Financial Corp. Yield Analysis (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 12/31/22 12/31/21 Average Balances Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 6,359,564 $ 6,120,324 $ 5,667,853 $ 5,382,825 $ 5,356,113 $ 5,885,969 $ 5,473,668 Securities 1,235,814 1,261,527 1,288,073 1,250,321 1,245,096 1,258,901 1,135,434 Interest Bearing Deposits 29,884 68,530 76,401 109,757 123,456 70,917 111,433 FHLB stock 28,386 27,414 19,334 11,959 11,585 21,834 11,643 Total interest-earning assets 7,653,648 7,477,795 7,051,661 6,754,862 6,736,250 7,237,621 6,732,178 Non-interest-earning assets 650,814 683,594 690,889 786,552 774,147 694,777 750,400 Total assets $ 8,304,462 $ 8,161,389 $ 7,742,550 $ 7,541,414 $ 7,510,397 $ 7,932,398 $ 7,482,578 Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 4,901,412 $ 4,846,419 $ 4,614,223 $ 4,600,801 $ 4,609,064 $ 4,741,827 $ 4,611,525 FHLB advances and other 419,761 377,533 234,945 16,278 - 263,551 12,586 Subordinated debentures 85,084 85,049 85,020 84,988 84,957 85,036 84,911 Notes payable 304 - 428 - - 183 52 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,406,561 5,309,001 4,934,616 4,702,067 4,694,021 5,090,597 4,709,074 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,871,970 1,807,909 1,771,634 1,713,416 1,692,320 1,791,712 1,676,006 Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 7,278,531 7,116,910 6,706,250 6,415,483 6,386,341 6,882,309 6,385,080 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 150,644 132,255 114,453 92,115 88,339 122,555 88,461 Total liabilities 7,429,175 7,249,165 6,820,703 6,507,598 6,474,680 7,004,864 6,473,541 Stockholders' equity 875,287 912,224 921,847 1,033,816 1,035,717 927,534 1,009,037 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,304,462 $ 8,161,389 $ 7,742,550 $ 7,541,414 $ 7,510,397 $ 7,932,398 $ 7,482,578 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 142 % 141 % 143 % 144 % 144 % 142 % 143 % Interest Income/Expense Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (2) $ 72,201 $ 65,564 $ 56,573 $ 55,248 $ 55,013 $ 249,586 $ 223,823 Securities (2) 7,762 7,006 6,416 5,701 5,612 26,884 20,346 Interest Bearing Deposits 444 221 120 46 56 831 198 FHLB stock 482 510 174 59 59 1,225 233 Total interest-earning assets 80,889 73,301 63,283 61,054 60,740 278,526 244,600 Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 13,161 $ 6,855 $ 2,671 $ 2,222 $ 2,615 $ 24,909 $ 13,482 FHLB advances and other 3,941 2,069 527 13 - 6,550 23 Subordinated debentures 1,001 868 763 696 673 3,327 2,713 Notes payable 3 - 1 - - 5 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 18,106 9,792 3,962 2,931 3,288 34,791 16,218 Non-interest bearing deposits - - - - - - - Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 18,106 9,792 3,962 2,931 3,288 34,791 16,218 Net interest income $ 62,783 $ 63,509 $ 59,321 $ 58,123 $ 57,452 $ 243,735 $ 228,382 Less: PPP income (6 ) (26 ) (160 ) (3,641 ) (2,686 ) (3,833 ) (14,544 ) Less: Acquisition marks accretion (554 ) (608 ) (706 ) (737 ) (1,595 ) (2,606 ) (5,869 ) Core net interest income $ 62,223 $ 62,875 $ 58,455 $ 53,745 $ 53,171 $ 237,296 $ 207,969 Average Rates (3) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable 4.54 % 4.29 % 3.99 % 4.11 % 4.11 % 4.24 % 4.09 % Securities (4) 2.51 % 2.22 % 1.99 % 1.82 % 1.80 % 2.14 % 1.79 % Interest Bearing Deposits 5.94 % 1.29 % 0.63 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 1.17 % 0.18 % FHLB stock 6.79 % 7.44 % 3.60 % 1.97 % 2.04 % 5.61 % 2.00 % Total interest-earning assets 4.23 % 3.92 % 3.59 % 3.62 % 3.61 % 3.85 % 3.63 % Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 1.07 % 0.57 % 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.53 % 0.29 % FHLB advances and other 3.76 % 2.19 % 0.90 % 0.32 % 0.00 % 2.49 % 0.18 % Subordinated debentures 4.71 % 4.08 % 3.59 % 3.28 % 3.17 % 3.91 % 3.20 % Notes payable 3.95 % - 0.93 % - - 2.73 % 0.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.34 % 0.74 % 0.32 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.68 % 0.37 % Non-interest bearing deposits - - - - - - - Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 1.00 % 0.55 % 0.24 % 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.51 % 0.25 % Net interest spread 2.89 % 3.18 % 3.27 % 3.37 % 3.33 % 3.17 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (5) 3.28 % 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.44 % 3.41 % 3.37 % 3.39 % Core net interest margin (5) 3.25 % 3.36 % 3.32 % 3.20 % 3.21 % 3.28 % 3.24 % (1) Includes average PPP loans of: $ 1,160 $ 1,889 $ 12,966 $ 32,853 $ 101,804 $ 12,102 $ 282,693 (2) Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Annualized. (4) Securities yield = annualized interest income divided by the average balance of securities, excluding average unrealized gains/losses. (5) Net interest margin is tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Core net interest margin represents net interest margin excluding PPP and acquisition marks accretion.

Premier Financial Corp. Loans and Deposits Composition (dollars in thousands) 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 Loan Portfolio Composition Residential real estate $ 1,535,574 $ 1,478,360 $ 1,382,202 $ 1,222,057 $ 1,167,466 Residential real estate construction 176,737 119,204 85,256 97,746 121,621 Total residential loans 1,712,311 1,597,564 1,467,458 1,319,803 1,289,087 Commercial real estate 2,762,311 2,674,078 2,655,730 2,495,469 2,450,349 Commercial construction 428,743 398,044 319,590 260,421 263,304 Commercial excluding PPP 1,054,037 1,041,423 987,242 891,893 836,732 Core commercial loans (1) 4,245,091 4,113,545 3,962,562 3,647,783 3,550,385 Consumer direct/indirect 213,405 212,790 180,539 132,294 126,417 Home equity and improvement lines 277,613 272,367 266,144 261,176 264,354 Total consumer loans 491,018 485,157 446,683 393,470 390,771 Deferred loan origination fees 11,057 10,261 9,559 8,615 7,019 Core loans (1) 6,459,477 6,206,527 5,886,262 5,369,671 5,237,262 PPP loans 1,143 1,181 4,561 18,660 58,906 Total loans $ 6,460,620 $ 6,207,708 $ 5,890,823 $ 5,388,331 $ 5,296,168 Loans held for sale $ 115,251 $ 129,142 $ 145,092 $ 153,498 $ 162,947 Core residential loans (1) 1,827,562 1,726,706 1,612,550 1,473,301 1,452,034 Total loans including loans held for sale but excluding PPP 6,574,728 6,335,669 6,031,354 5,523,169 5,400,209 Undisbursed construction loan funds - residential $ 209,306 $ 231,598 $ 239,748 $ 210,702 $ 204,772 Undisbursed construction loan funds - commercial 463,469 493,199 449,101 314,843 273,118 Undisbursed construction loan funds - total 672,775 724,797 688,849 525,545 477,890 Total construction loans including undisbursed funds $ 1,278,255 $ 1,242,045 $ 1,093,695 $ 883,712 $ 862,815 Gross loans (2) $ 7,122,338 $ 6,922,244 $ 6,570,113 $ 5,905,261 $ 5,767,039 Deposit Portfolio Composition Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,869,509 $ 1,826,511 $ 1,786,516 $ 1,733,157 $ 1,724,772 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,048,666 1,084,550 1,060,308 1,135,088 1,015,795 Savings deposits 798,003 820,650 832,859 830,143 804,451 Money market account deposits 2,136,774 2,112,905 2,045,998 1,894,172 1,936,910 Retail time deposits less than $250 645,318 550,275 532,836 586,967 636,477 Retail time deposits greater than $250 264,741 267,733 257,827 137,708 163,646 Brokered deposits 143,708 69,881 - - - Total deposits $ 6,906,719 $ 6,732,505 $ 6,516,344 $ 6,317,235 $ 6,282,051 (1) Core loans represents total loans excluding undisbursed loan funds, deferred loan origination fees and PPP loans. Core commercial loans represents total commercial real estate, commercial and commercial construction excluding commercial undisbursed loan funds, deferred loan origination fees and PPP loans. Core residential loans represents total loans held for sale, one to four family residential real estate and residential construction excluding residential undisbursed loan funds and deferred loan origination fees. (2) Gross loans represent total loans including undisbursed construction funds but excluding deferred loan origination fees.

Premier Financial Corp. Loan Delinquency Information (dollars in thousands) Total Balance Current 30 to 89 days past

due % of

Total Non Accrual

Loans % of

Total December 31, 2022 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,535,574 $ 1,520,074 $ 6,792 0.4 % $ 8,708 0.6 % Construction 1,278,255 1,277,818 437 0.0 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,762,311 2,747,539 1,205 0.0 % 13,567 0.5 % Commercial 1,055,180 1,047,829 497 0.0 % 6,854 0.6 % Home equity and improvement 277,613 270,138 5,216 1.9 % 2,259 0.8 % Consumer finance 213,405 206,779 4,192 2.0 % 2,434 1.1 % Gross loans $ 7,122,338 $ 7,070,177 $ 18,339 0.3 % $ 33,822 0.5 % September 30, 2022 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,478,360 $ 1,464,319 $ 6,232 0.4 % $ 7,809 0.5 % Construction 1,242,045 1,242,045 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,674,078 2,660,068 116 0.0 % 13,894 0.5 % Commercial 1,042,604 1,034,898 338 0.0 % 7,368 0.7 % Home equity and improvement 272,367 267,077 3,144 1.2 % 2,146 0.8 % Consumer finance 212,790 207,453 3,417 1.6 % 1,920 0.9 % Gross loans $ 6,922,244 $ 6,875,860 $ 13,247 0.2 % $ 33,137 0.5 % December 31, 2021 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,167,466 $ 1,149,333 $ 6,212 0.5 % $ 11,921 1.0 % Construction 862,815 861,326 1,489 0.2 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,450,349 2,435,491 15 0.0 % 14,843 0.6 % Commercial 895,638 879,521 76 0.0 % 16,041 1.8 % Home equity and improvement 264,354 258,661 2,517 1.0 % 3,176 1.2 % Consumer finance 126,417 122,361 2,023 1.6 % 2,033 1.6 % Gross loans $ 5,767,039 $ 5,706,693 $ 12,332 0.2 % $ 48,014 0.8 % Loan Risk Ratings Information (dollars in thousands) Total Balance Pass Rated Special Mention % of

Total Classified % of

Total December 31, 2022 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,524,029 $ 1,514,719 $ 935 0.1 % $ 8,375 0.5 % Construction 1,278,255 1,278,255 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,760,766 2,694,443 46,029 1.7 % 20,294 0.7 % Commercial 1,050,122 1,016,973 26,319 2.5 % 6,830 0.7 % Home equity and improvement 275,204 273,613 - 0.0 % 1,591 0.6 % Consumer finance 213,131 210,760 - 0.0 % 2,371 1.1 % PCD loans 20,831 13,904 2,590 12.4 % 4,337 20.8 % Gross loans $ 7,122,338 $ 7,002,667 $ 75,873 1.1 % $ 43,798 0.6 % September 30, 2022 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,466,470 $ 1,458,082 $ 1,267 0.1 % $ 7,121 0.5 % Construction 1,242,045 1,240,745 1,300 0.1 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,672,451 2,584,984 65,233 2.4 % 22,234 0.8 % Commercial 1,036,441 1,009,384 20,106 1.9 % 6,951 0.7 % Home equity and improvement 269,786 268,384 - 0.0 % 1,402 0.5 % Consumer finance 212,493 210,602 - 0.0 % 1,891 0.9 % PCD loans 22,558 17,044 93 0.4 % 5,421 24.0 % Gross loans $ 6,922,244 $ 6,789,225 $ 87,999 1.3 % $ 45,020 0.7 % December 31, 2021 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,154,070 $ 1,142,688 $ 1,316 0.1 % $ 10,066 0.9 % Construction 862,815 843,293 19,522 2.3 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,444,471 2,321,654 93,676 3.8 % 29,141 1.2 % Commercial 886,472 857,905 14,815 1.7 % 13,752 1.6 % Home equity and improvement 260,948 258,914 - 0.0 % 2,034 0.8 % Consumer finance 125,926 124,073 - 0.0 % 1,853 1.5 % PCD loans 32,337 19,547 101 0.3 % 12,689 39.2 % Gross loans $ 5,767,039 $ 5,568,074 $ 129,430 2.2 % $ 69,535 1.2 %

Premier Financial Corp. Selected Quarterly Information (dollars in thousands) As of and for the three months ended Twelve months ended Mortgage Banking Summary 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 12/31/22 12/31/21 Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans: Mortgage banking gains, net $ (1,285 ) $ 3,363 $ 1,166 $ 2,543 $ 2,774 $ 5,787 $ 16,437 Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense): Mortgage loan servicing revenue 1,862 1,861 1,862 1,879 1,909 7,464 7,574 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights (1,271 ) (1,350 ) (1,375 ) (1,403 ) (1,774 ) (5,399 ) (7,892 ) Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments 396 96 295 1,233 151 2,019 5,806 987 607 782 1,709 286 4,084 5,488 Total revenue from sale/servicing of mortgage loans $ (298 ) $ 3,970 $ 1,948 $ 4,252 $ 3,060 $ 9,871 $ 21,925 Mortgage servicing rights: Balance at beginning of period $ 21,915 $ 21,872 $ 22,189 $ 22,244 $ 21,963 $ 22,244 $ 21,666 Loans sold, servicing retained 1,214 1,393 1,058 1,348 2,056 5,013 8,471 Amortization (1,271 ) (1,350 ) (1,375 ) (1,403 ) (1,774 ) (5,399 ) (7,893 ) Balance at end of period 21,858 21,915 21,872 22,189 22,245 21,858 22,244 Valuation allowance: Balance at beginning of period (1,083 ) (1,179 ) (1,474 ) (2,707 ) (2,858 ) (2,706 ) (8,513 ) Impairment recovery (charges) 396 96 295 1,233 151 2,019 5,807 Balance at end of period (687 ) (1,083 ) (1,179 ) (1,474 ) (2,707 ) (687 ) (2,706 ) Net carrying value at end of period $ 21,171 $ 20,832 $ 20,693 $ 20,715 $ 19,538 $ 21,171 $ 19,538 $ - Allowance Summary Beginning allowance $ 70,626 $ 67,074 $ 67,195 $ 66,468 $ 73,217 $ 66,468 $ 82,079 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans 3,020 3,706 5,151 626 2,816 12,503 (6,733 ) Net recoveries (charge-offs) (830 ) (154 ) (5,272 ) 101 (9,565 ) (6,155 ) (8,878 ) Ending allowance $ 72,816 $ 70,626 $ 67,074 $ 67,195 $ 66,468 $ 72,816 $ 66,468 Total loans $ 6,460,620 $ 6,207,708 $ 5,890,823 $ 5,388,331 $ 5,296,168 Less: PPP loans (1,143 ) (1,181 ) (4,561 ) (18,660 ) (58,906 ) Total loans ex PPP $ 6,459,477 $ 6,206,527 $ 5,886,262 $ 5,369,671 $ 5,237,262 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 72,816 $ 70,626 $ 67,074 $ 67,195 $ 66,468 Add: Unaccreted purchase accounting marks 2,706 3,291 3,924 4,652 5,418 Adjusted ACL $ 75,522 $ 73,917 $ 70,998 $ 71,847 $ 71,886 ACL/Loans 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.14 % 1.25 % 1.26 % Adjusted ACL/Loans ex PPP 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.21 % 1.34 % 1.37 % Credit Quality Total non-performing loans (1) $ 33,822 $ 33,137 $ 34,735 $ 47,298 $ 48,014 Real estate owned (REO) 619 416 462 253 171 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 34,441 $ 33,553 $ 35,197 $ 47,551 $ 48,185 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 830 154 5,272 (101 ) 9,565 Restructured loans, accruing (3) 6,587 6,909 5,899 6,287 7,768 Allowance for credit losses - loans / loans 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.14 % 1.25 % 1.26 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing assets 211.42 % 210.49 % 190.57 % 141.31 % 137.94 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 215.29 % 213.13 % 193.10 % 142.07 % 138.43 % Non-performing assets / loans plus REO 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.60 % 0.88 % 0.91 % Non-performing assets / total assets 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.63 % 0.64 % Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.37 % -0.01 % 0.71 % Net charge-offs / average loans LTM 0.10 % 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.17 % 0.16 % (1) Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans. (2) Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof. (3) Accruing restructured loans are loans with known credit problems that are not contractually past due and therefore are not included in non-performing loans.

