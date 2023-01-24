JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK) reported a loss of $34.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. As previously disclosed, Trustmark agreed to a settlement that, pending court approval, will resolve all current and potential future claims relating to litigation involving the Stanford Financial Group that began in 2009. In the fourth quarter, Trustmark recognized litigation settlement expense of $100.0 million as well as an additional $750 thousand in legal fees, which are included in noninterest expense. The litigation settlement expense reduced fourth quarter net income by $75.6 million, or $1.24 per diluted share. Excluding this expense, Trustmark's fourth quarter net income totaled $41.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted share. For the full year, Trustmark's net income totaled $71.9 million, representing diluted earnings per share of $1.17. Excluding the litigation settlement expense, Trustmark's net income in 2022 totaled $147.5 million, representing diluted earnings per share of $2.40. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Information, Note 1 - Litigation Settlement and Note 7 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Trustmark's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2023.
2022 Highlights
- Loans held for investment (HFI) increased $2.0 billion, or 19.1%, in 2022
- Nonperforming assets declined to 0.55% of loans HFI and held for sale (HFS)
- Net charge-offs represented 0.01% of average loans in 2022
- Net interest income FTE totaled $507.1 million, up 17.9% in 2022 to produce a net interest margin of 3.17%, up 41 basis points from 2021
- Insurance revenue increased 10.7% in 2022 while wealth management remained stable
- Noninterest income totaled $205.1 million and represented 29.3% of total revenue
- Noninterest expense, excluding litigation settlement expense, totaled $502.5 million, up 2.7% from the prior year
- Expanded market optimization efforts with a net reduction of 11 branch offices during the year
- Continued technology investments to enhance efficiency and productivity
Duane A. Dewey, President and CEO, commented, "We made significant progress across the organization during the year. Loan growth in 2022 was the highest in Trustmark's history. Credit quality remained strong. Net interest income and the net interest margin were up significantly. Our insurance business posted another record year. We made significant investments in technology, including conversion to a state-of-the-art loan system designed to enhance efficiency and productivity. With all of these positive advancements, our financial results were overshadowed by the litigation settlement. While we expressly deny any liability or wrongdoing with respect to this matter, we believe the settlement is in the best interest of Trustmark and our shareholders as it eliminates risk, ongoing expense and uncertainty. With this matter now behind us, we will focus more intently on the future and the opportunities that are ahead. Trustmark is very well-positioned to serve and expand its customer base and create long-term value for shareholders."
Balance Sheet Management
- Loans HFI increased $618.0 million, or 5.3%, during the quarter
- Investment securities decreased $82.9 million, or 2.3%, linked-quarter as liquidity from maturing security balances was deployed to fund loan growth
- Total deposits increased $12.5 million, or 0.1%, linked-quarter
- Maintained strong capital position with CET1 ratio of 9.74% and total risk-based capital ratio of 11.91%
Loans HFI totaled $12.2 billion at December 31, 2022, reflecting an increase of $618.0 million, or 5.3%, linked-quarter and $2.0 billion, or 19.1%, year-over-year. The linked-quarter growth was broad-based and reflected increases in virtually every category. Trustmark's loan portfolio remains well-diversified by loan type and geography.
As previously disclosed in the third quarter of 2022, Trustmark initiated a cash flow hedging program under which interest rate swaps convert floating rate loans to fixed rate. The intent of the program is to manage the natural asset sensitivity of Trustmark's balance sheet. As of December 31, 2022, notional balances totaled $825.0 million with a weighted average receive fixed rate of 3.10%.
Deposits totaled $14.4 billion at December 31, 2022, up $12.5 million, or 0.1%, from the prior quarter and down $649.5 million, or 4.3%, year-over-year. Trustmark continues to maintain a strong liquidity position as loans HFI represented 84.5% of total deposits at year end 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 28.4% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing deposit costs totaled 0.71% for the fourth quarter, an increase of 51 basis points linked-quarter. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.03% for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 72 basis points from the prior quarter.
During the fourth quarter, Trustmark did not repurchase any of its common shares. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Trustmark repurchased $24.6 million, or approximately 789 thousand of its common shares. As previously announced, Trustmark's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program effective January 1, 2023, under which $50.0 million of Trustmark's outstanding shares may be acquired through December 31, 2023. The repurchase program, which is subject to market conditions and management discretion, will continue to be implemented through open market repurchases or privately negotiated transactions. At December 31, 2022, Trustmark's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 6.27%, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 11.91%. Tangible book value per share was $18.11 at December 31, 2022, down 1.5% from the prior quarter.
Credit Quality
- Allowance for credit losses (ACL) represented 0.99% of loans HFI and 399.19% of nonperforming loans, excluding individually analyzed loans at year-end
- Net charge-offs totaled 0.06% of average loans in the fourth quarter
Nonaccrual loans totaled $66.0 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $2.0 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $3.3 million year-over-year. Other real estate totaled $2.0 million, reflecting a $985 thousand decrease from the prior quarter and a $2.6 million decline from the prior year. Collectively, nonperforming assets totaled $68.0 million, reflecting a linked-quarter decrease of 4.1% and year-over-year increase of 1.0%.
The provision for credit losses for loans HFI was $6.9 million in the fourth quarter primarily attributable to loan growth and the weakening in the macroeconomic forecast. The provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures was $5.2 million in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by increases in unfunded commitments and the macroeconomic forecast. Collectively, the provision for credit losses totaled $12.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to $11.6 million in the prior quarter and a negative $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Allocation of Trustmark's $120.2 million ACL on loans HFI represented 0.85% of commercial loans and 1.41% of consumer and home mortgage loans, resulting in an ACL to total loans HFI of 0.99% at December 31, 2022. Management believes the level of the ACL is commensurate with the credit losses currently expected in the loan portfolio.
Revenue Generation
- Net interest income (FTE) totaled $150.0 million in the fourth quarter, up 7.9% linked-quarter
- Net interest margin expanded 16 basis points to 3.66% in the fourth quarter
Revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $191.8 million, an increase of 1.6% from the prior quarter and 28.6% from the same quarter in the prior year. The linked-quarter increase primarily reflects higher net interest income offset by lower noninterest income while the year-over-year growth is attributed to higher net interest income offset in part by reduced mortgage banking revenue. In 2022, revenue totaled $699.9 million, an increase of 9.3% from the prior year.
Net interest income (FTE) in the fourth quarter totaled $150.0 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.66%, up 16 basis points from the prior quarter. The expansion of the net interest margin was due to increases in the yields on the loans HFI and HFS portfolio and the securities portfolio and was partially offset by costs of interest-bearing liabilities, which resulted from the higher interest rate environment.
Noninterest income in the fourth quarter totaled $45.2 million, a decrease of $7.4 million from the prior quarter and $5.6 million from the prior year. The linked-quarter change reflects a decline in mortgage banking revenue, a seasonal decline in insurance revenue, as well as lower bank card and other fees and wealth management revenue. The decrease in noninterest income year-over-year is principally due to lower mortgage banking revenue.
Mortgage loan production in the fourth quarter totaled $390.8 million, a decline of 23.1% linked-quarter and 33.9% year-over-year. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $3.4 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of $3.5 million from the prior quarter and $8.2 million year-over-year. The linked-quarter decline is attributable to an increase in net negative hedge ineffectiveness as well as volume-related lower gains on sales of mortgage loans in the secondary market. In 2022, mortgage loan production totaled $2.1 billion, down 24.2% from the prior year. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $28.3 million in 2022, compared to $63.8 million in the prior year.
Insurance revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $12.0 million, a seasonal decline of $1.9 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $303 thousand from the prior year. Insurance revenue in 2022 totaled $53.7 million, up $5.2 million, or 10.7%, from the prior year. The solid performance during the year reflects an expanded producer workforce, a hardening of the insurance market, and the realization of operational efficiencies from investments in technology and improved processes.
Wealth management revenue totaled $8.1 million in the fourth quarter, down 8.0% from the prior quarter and 7.7% from the prior year. The linked-quarter decline is principally due to reduced investment services and trust management revenue while the year-over-year change is attributable to reduced brokerage and trust management revenue. In 2022, wealth management revenue totaled $35.0 million, in line with the prior year. During 2022, Trustmark selectively expanded its salesforce in Birmingham, Jackson and the Florida Panhandle as well as expanded business development efforts in new markets.
Noninterest Expense
- Total noninterest expense in the fourth quarter was $231.2 million; excluding litigation settlement expense of $100.8 million, noninterest expense was $130.5 million, up $3.8 million, or 3.0%, from the prior quarter. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Information, Note 7 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Salaries and employee benefits expense in the fourth quarter totaled $73.5 million, up $762 thousand, or 1.0%, from the prior quarter principally due to one-time severance expense related to the FIT2GROW initiative. Total services and fees increased $964 thousand during the fourth quarter principally due to continued investments in technology and higher professional fees. Net occupancy - premises expense increased $503 thousand during the fourth quarter principally due to early lease termination expenses related to closed branch offices. Other expense increased $1.4 million during the fourth quarter reflecting in part write-downs associated with branch offices that were closed during the quarter.
FIT2GROW
"In 2022 we announced FIT2GROW, a comprehensive program of Focus, Innovation and Transformation designed to enhance Trustmark's ability to grow and serve customers. Earlier this month, we refocused our community bank efforts on commercial, small business, and consumer lines of business to provide additional expertise for our customers and enhance profitable revenue growth. Additionally, our Atlanta loan production office is now fully functioning and is focused on Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Corporate Banking, and Equipment Finance," said Dewey.
"We continued efforts to optimize our branch network, reflecting changing customer preferences and the continued migration to mobile and digital channels. In 2022, we consolidated 12 branch offices, opened a full-service banking center as well as loan production offices in Birmingham, AL, and Memphis, TN. We also expanded deployment of myTeller interactive teller machine technology. These efforts are designed to efficiently serve and expand customer relationships," said Dewey.
"Innovation is also a key component of FIT2GROW. In 2022, we successfully completed our core loan system conversion and selected the replacement for our core deposit system. Collectively, these investments are designed to provide best-in-class service to customers as well as enhance our productivity and efficiency. Looking forward, we will continue to pursue opportunities to redesign workflows and restructure the organization to further leverage investments in technology that will broaden our reach, enhance the customer experience, and improve efficiency. We remain focused on providing the financial services and advice our customers have come to expect while building long-term value for our shareholders," said Dewey.
Additional Information
As previously announced, Trustmark will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation's financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 3725903.
Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Visit trustmark.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "hope," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "seek," "continue," "could," "would," "future" or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our future expectations or state other "forward-looking" information. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated future operating and financial performance measures, including net interest margin, credit quality, business initiatives, growth opportunities and growth rates, among other things, and encompass any estimate, prediction, expectation, projection, opinion, anticipation, outlook or statement of belief included therein as well as the management assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements. You should be aware that the occurrence of the events described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Trustmark's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should any such underlying assumptions prove to be significantly different, actual results may vary significantly from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and also by the effectiveness of varying governmental responses in ameliorating the impact of the pandemic on our customers and the economies where they operate.
Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of Management include, but are not limited to, changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, our ability to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our markets, as well as the effectiveness of actions of federal, state and local governments and agencies (including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB)) to mitigate its spread and economic impact, local, state and national economic and market conditions, conditions in the housing and real estate markets in the regions in which Trustmark operates and the extent and duration of the current volatility in the credit and financial markets, levels of and volatility in crude oil prices, changes in our ability to measure the fair value of assets in our portfolio, material changes in the level and/or volatility of market interest rates, the performance and demand for the products and services we offer, including the level and timing of withdrawals from our deposit accounts, the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation, our ability to attract noninterest-bearing deposits and other low-cost funds, competition in loan and deposit pricing, as well as the entry of new competitors into our markets through de novo expansion and acquisitions, economic conditions, including the potential impact of recent heightened levels of inflation and the reactions of the FRB and other governmental departments and agencies in response thereto, the potential impact of issues related to the European financial system and monetary and other governmental actions designed to address credit, securities, and/or commodity markets, the enactment of legislation and changes in existing regulations or enforcement practices or the adoption of new regulations, changes in accounting standards and practices, including changes in the interpretation of existing standards, that affect our consolidated financial statements, changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits, technological changes, changes in the financial performance or condition of our borrowers, changes in our ability to control expenses, greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions or new products and lines of business, cyber-attacks and other breaches which could affect our information system security, natural disasters, environmental disasters, pandemics or other health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other risks described in our filings with the SEC.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of this information, whether as the result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|December 31, 2022
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Linked Quarter
|Year over Year
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|12/31/2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Securities AFS-taxable (1)
$
2,572,675
$
2,824,254
$
3,156,740
$
(251,579
)
-8.9
%
$
(584,065
)
-18.5
%
|Securities AFS-nontaxable
4,828
4,928
5,143
(100
)
-2.0
%
(315
)
-6.1
%
|Securities HTM-taxable (1)
1,268,952
1,140,685
364,038
128,267
11.2
%
904,914
n/m
|Securities HTM-nontaxable
4,514
5,057
7,618
(543
)
-10.7
%
(3,104
)
-40.7
%
|Total securities
3,850,969
3,974,924
3,533,539
(123,955
)
-3.1
%
317,430
9.0
%
|Paycheck protection program loans (PPP)
3,235
9,821
42,749
(6,586
)
-67.1
%
(39,514
)
-92.4
%
|Loans (includes loans held for sale)
12,006,661
11,459,551
10,487,679
547,110
4.8
%
1,518,982
14.5
%
|Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases
6,566
226
58
6,340
n/m
6,508
n/m
|Other earning assets
375,190
325,620
1,839,498
49,570
15.2
%
(1,464,308
)
-79.6
%
|Total earning assets
16,242,621
15,770,142
15,903,523
472,479
3.0
%
339,098
2.1
%
|Allowance for credit losses (ACL), loans held
for investment (LHFI)
|(114,948
|)
|(102,951
|)
|(104,148
|)
|(11,997
|)
|-11.7
|%
|(10,800
|)
|-10.4
|%
|Other assets
1,630,085
1,576,653
1,570,501
53,432
3.4
%
59,584
3.8
%
|Total assets
$
17,757,758
$
17,243,844
$
17,369,876
$
513,914
3.0
%
$
387,882
2.2
%
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
4,719,303
$
4,613,733
$
4,353,599
$
105,570
2.3
%
$
365,704
8.4
%
|Savings deposits
4,379,673
4,514,579
4,585,624
(134,906
)
-3.0
%
(205,951
)
-4.5
%
|Time deposits
1,152,905
1,111,440
1,220,083
41,465
3.7
%
(67,178
)
-5.5
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
10,251,881
10,239,752
10,159,306
12,129
0.1
%
92,575
0.9
%
|Fed funds purchased and repurchases
549,406
249,809
201,856
299,597
n/m
347,550
n/m
|Other borrowings
530,993
88,697
94,328
442,296
n/m
436,665
n/m
|Subordinated notes
123,226
123,171
123,007
55
0.0
%
219
0.2
%
|Junior subordinated debt securities
61,856
61,856
61,856
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
11,517,362
10,763,285
10,640,353
754,077
7.0
%
877,009
8.2
%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,177,113
4,444,370
4,679,951
(267,257
)
-6.0
%
(502,838
)
-10.7
%
|Other liabilities
569,992
429,720
291,449
140,272
32.6
%
278,543
95.6
%
|Total liabilities
16,264,467
15,637,375
15,611,753
627,092
4.0
%
652,714
4.2
%
|Shareholders' equity
1,493,291
1,606,469
1,758,123
(113,178
)
-7.0
%
(264,832
)
-15.1
%
|Total liabilities and equity
$
17,757,758
$
17,243,844
$
17,369,876
$
513,914
3.0
%
$
387,882
2.2
%
(1)
|During the fourth quarter of 2022, Trustmark transferred $422.9 million of securities available for sale to securities held to maturity.
|See Note 2 - Securities Available for Sale and Held to Maturity in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional information.
|n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful
See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|December 31, 2022
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Linked Quarter
|Year over Year
|PERIOD END BALANCES
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|12/31/2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Cash and due from banks
$
734,787
$
479,637
$
2,266,829
$
255,150
53.2
%
$
(1,532,042
)
-67.6
%
|Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases
4,000
10,098
-
(6,098
)
-60.4
%
4,000
n/m
|Securities available for sale (1)
2,024,082
2,444,486
3,238,877
(420,404
)
-17.2
%
(1,214,795
)
-37.5
%
|Securities held to maturity (1)
1,494,514
1,156,985
342,537
337,529
29.2
%
1,151,977
n/m
|PPP loans
-
4,798
33,336
(4,798
)
-100.0
%
(33,336
)
-100.0
%
|Loans held for sale (LHFS)
135,226
165,213
275,706
(29,987
)
-18.2
%
(140,480
)
-51.0
%
|Loans held for investment (LHFI)
12,204,039
11,586,064
10,247,829
617,975
5.3
%
1,956,210
19.1
%
|ACL LHFI
(120,214
)
(115,050
)
(99,457
)
(5,164
)
-4.5
%
(20,757
)
-20.9
%
|Net LHFI
12,083,825
11,471,014
10,148,372
612,811
5.3
%
1,935,453
19.1
%
|Premises and equipment, net
212,365
210,761
205,644
1,604
0.8
%
6,721
3.3
%
|Mortgage servicing rights
129,677
132,615
87,687
(2,938
)
-2.2
%
41,990
47.9
%
|Goodwill
384,237
384,237
384,237
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
|Identifiable intangible assets
3,640
3,952
5,074
(312
)
-7.9
%
(1,434
)
-28.3
%
|Other real estate
1,986
2,971
4,557
(985
)
-33.2
%
(2,571
)
-56.4
%
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
36,301
37,282
34,603
(981
)
-2.6
%
1,698
4.9
%
|Other assets
770,838
686,585
568,177
84,253
12.3
%
202,661
35.7
%
|Total assets
$
18,015,478
$
17,190,634
$
17,595,636
$
824,844
4.8
%
$
419,842
2.4
%
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
$
4,093,771
$
4,358,805
$
4,771,065
$
(265,034
)
-6.1
%
$
(677,294
)
-14.2
%
|Interest-bearing
10,343,877
10,066,375
10,316,095
277,502
2.8
%
27,782
0.3
%
|Total deposits
14,437,648
14,425,180
15,087,160
12,468
0.1
%
(649,512
)
-4.3
%
|Fed funds purchased and repurchases
449,331
544,068
238,577
(94,737
)
-17.4
%
210,754
88.3
%
|Other borrowings
1,050,938
223,172
91,025
827,766
n/m
959,913
n/m
|Subordinated notes
123,262
123,207
123,042
55
0.0
%
220
0.2
%
|Junior subordinated debt securities
61,856
61,856
61,856
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
|ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures
36,838
31,623
35,623
5,215
16.5
%
1,215
3.4
%
|Operating lease liabilities
38,932
39,797
36,468
(865
)
-2.2
%
2,464
6.8
%
|Other liabilities
324,405
232,786
180,574
91,619
39.4
%
143,831
79.7
%
|Total liabilities
16,523,210
15,681,689
15,854,325
841,521
5.4
%
668,885
4.2
%
|Common stock
12,705
12,700
12,845
5
0.0
%
(140
)
-1.1
%
|Capital surplus
154,645
154,150
175,913
495
0.3
%
(21,268
)
-12.1
%
|Retained earnings
1,600,321
1,648,507
1,585,113
(48,186
)
-2.9
%
15,208
1.0
%
Accumulated other comprehensive
(275,403
)
(306,412
)
(32,560
)
31,009
10.1
%
(242,843
)
n/m
|Total shareholders' equity
1,492,268
1,508,945
1,741,311
(16,677
)
-1.1
%
(249,043
)
-14.3
%
|Total liabilities and equity
$
18,015,478
$
17,190,634
$
17,595,636
$
824,844
4.8
%
$
419,842
2.4
%
(1)
|During the fourth quarter of 2022, Trustmark transferred $422.9 million of securities available for sale to securities held to maturity.
|See Note 2 - Securities Available for Sale and Held to Maturity in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional information.
|n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful
See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|December 31, 2022
|($ in thousands except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Linked Quarter
|Year over Year
|INCOME STATEMENTS
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|12/31/2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE
$
159,566
$
129,395
$
94,137
$
30,171
23.3
%
$
65,429
69.5
%
|Interest and fees on PPP loans
101
186
397
(85
)
-45.7
%
(296
)
-74.6
%
|Interest on securities-taxable
16,577
16,222
10,796
355
2.2
%
5,781
53.5
%
|Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE
93
100
123
(7
)
-7.0
%
(30
)
-24.4
%
|Interest on fed funds sold and reverse
repurchases
71
2
-
69
n/m
71
n/m
|Other interest income
3,556
1,493
826
2,063
n/m
2,730
n/m
|Total interest income-FTE
179,964
147,398
106,279
32,566
22.1
%
73,685
69.3
%
|Interest on deposits
18,438
5,097
3,401
13,341
n/m
15,037
n/m
|Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases
4,762
1,225
66
3,537
n/m
4,696
n/m
|Other interest expense
6,730
1,996
1,580
4,734
n/m
5,150
n/m
|Total interest expense
29,930
8,318
5,047
21,612
n/m
24,883
n/m
|Net interest income-FTE
150,034
139,080
101,232
10,954
7.9
%
48,802
48.2
%
|Provision for credit losses, LHFI
6,902
12,919
(4,515
)
(6,017
)
-46.6
%
11,417
n/m
|Provision for credit losses, off-balance sheet
credit exposures
5,215
(1,326
)
2,939
6,541
n/m
2,276
77.4
%
|Net interest income after provision-FTE
137,917
127,487
102,808
10,430
8.2
%
35,109
34.2
%
|Service charges on deposit accounts
11,162
11,318
9,366
(156
)
-1.4
%
1,796
19.2
%
|Bank card and other fees
8,191
9,305
8,340
(1,114
)
-12.0
%
(149
)
-1.8
%
|Mortgage banking, net
3,408
6,876
11,609
(3,468
)
-50.4
%
(8,201
)
-70.6
%
|Insurance commissions
12,019
13,911
11,716
(1,892
)
-13.6
%
303
2.6
%
|Wealth management
8,079
8,778
8,757
(699
)
-8.0
%
(678
)
-7.7
%
|Other, net
2,311
2,418
979
(107
)
-4.4
%
1,332
n/m
|Total noninterest income
45,170
52,606
50,767
(7,436
)
-14.1
%
(5,597
)
-11.0
%
|Salaries and employee benefits
73,469
72,707
68,258
762
1.0
%
5,211
7.6
%
|Services and fees
26,759
25,795
22,904
964
3.7
%
3,855
16.8
%
|Net occupancy-premises
7,898
7,395
6,816
503
6.8
%
1,082
15.9
%
|Equipment expense
6,268
6,072
6,585
196
3.2
%
(317
)
-4.8
%
|Litigation settlement expense (1)
100,750
-
-
100,750
n/m
100,750
n/m
|Other expense
16,085
14,729
14,906
1,356
9.2
%
1,179
7.9
%
|Total noninterest expense
231,229
126,698
119,469
104,531
82.5
%
111,760
93.5
%
|Income (loss) before income taxes and tax eq adj
(48,142
)
53,395
34,106
(101,537
)
n/m
(82,248
)
n/m
|Tax equivalent adjustment
3,451
2,975
2,906
476
16.0
%
545
18.8
%
|Income (loss) before income taxes
(51,593
)
50,420
31,200
(102,013
)
n/m
(82,793
)
n/m
|Income taxes
(17,530
)
7,965
4,978
(25,495
)
n/m
(22,508
)
n/m
|Net income (loss)
$
(34,063
)
$
42,455
$
26,222
$
(76,518
)
n/m
$
(60,285
)
n/m
|Per share data
|Earnings (loss) per share - basic
$
(0.56
)
$
0.69
$
0.42
$
(1.25
)
n/m
$
(0.98
)
n/m
|Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$
(0.56
)
$
0.69
$
0.42
$
(1.25
)
n/m
$
(0.98
)
n/m
|Dividends per share
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.23
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
60,969,400
61,114,804
62,037,884
|Diluted
61,173,249
61,318,715
62,264,983
|Period end shares outstanding
60,977,686
60,953,864
61,648,679
(1)
|See Note 1 - Litigation Settlement in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional information.
|n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|December 31, 2022
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Linked Quarter
|Year over Year
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1)
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|12/31/2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Nonaccrual LHFI
|Alabama
$
12,300
$
12,710
$
8,182
$
(410
)
-3.2
%
$
4,118
50.3
%
|Florida
227
227
313
-
0.0
%
(86
)
-27.5
%
|Mississippi (2)
24,683
23,517
21,636
1,166
5.0
%
3,047
14.1
%
|Tennessee (3)
5,566
5,120
10,501
446
8.7
%
(4,935
)
-47.0
%
|Texas
23,196
26,353
22,066
(3,157
)
-12.0
%
1,130
5.1
%
|Total nonaccrual LHFI
65,972
67,927
62,698
(1,955
)
-2.9
%
3,274
5.2
%
|Other real estate
|Alabama
194
217
-
(23
)
-10.6
%
194
n/m
|Mississippi (2)
1,769
2,754
4,557
(985
)
-35.8
%
(2,788
)
-61.2
%
|Tennessee (3)
23
-
-
23
n/m
23
n/m
|Total other real estate
1,986
2,971
4,557
(985
)
-33.2
%
(2,571
)
-56.4
%
|Total nonperforming assets
$
67,958
$
70,898
$
67,255
$
(2,940
)
-4.1
%
$
703
1.0
%
|LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1)
|LHFI
$
3,929
$
1,842
$
2,114
$
2,087
n/m
$
1,815
85.9
%
|LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans
|(no obligation to repurchase)
$
49,320
$
48,313
$
69,894
$
1,007
2.1
%
$
(20,574
)
-29.4
%
|Quarter Ended
|Linked Quarter
|Year over Year
|ACL LHFI (1)
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|12/31/2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Beginning Balance
$
115,050
$
103,140
$
104,073
$
11,910
11.5
%
$
10,977
10.5
%
|Provision for credit losses, LHFI
6,902
12,919
(4,515
)
(6,017
)
-46.6
%
11,417
n/m
|Charge-offs
(3,893
)
(2,920
)
(2,616
)
(973
)
-33.3
%
(1,277
)
-48.8
%
|Recoveries
2,155
1,911
2,515
244
12.8
%
(360
)
-14.3
%
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(1,738
)
(1,009
)
(101
)
(729
)
72.2
%
(1,637
)
n/m
|Ending Balance
$
120,214
$
115,050
$
99,457
$
5,164
4.5
%
$
20,757
20.9
%
|NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (1)
|Alabama
$
98
$
93
$
747
$
5
5.4
%
$
(649
)
-86.9
%
|Florida
(60
)
(23
)
(32
)
(37
)
n/m
(28
)
-87.5
%
|Mississippi (2)
(1,657
)
(702
)
(683
)
(955
)
n/m
(974
)
n/m
|Tennessee (3)
(195
)
(202
)
(130
)
7
3.5
%
(65
)
-50.0
%
|Texas
76
(175
)
(3
)
251
n/m
79
n/m
|Total net (charge-offs) recoveries
$
(1,738
)
$
(1,009
)
$
(101
)
$
(729
)
-72.2
%
$
(1,637
)
n/m
(1)
|Excludes PPP loans.
(2)
|Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions.
(3)
|Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions.
|n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|December 31, 2022
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|12/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Securities AFS-taxable (1)
$
2,572,675
$
2,824,254
$
3,094,364
$
3,245,502
$
3,156,740
$
2,932,054
$
2,573,533
|Securities AFS-nontaxable
4,828
4,928
5,110
5,127
5,143
4,997
5,166
|Securities HTM-taxable (1)
1,268,952
1,140,685
811,599
410,851
364,038
911,010
423,763
|Securities HTM-nontaxable
4,514
5,057
5,630
7,327
7,618
5,623
12,765
|Total securities
3,850,969
3,974,924
3,916,703
3,668,807
3,533,539
3,853,684
3,015,227
|PPP loans
3,235
9,821
17,746
29,009
42,749
14,868
350,668
|Loans (includes loans held for sale)
12,006,661
11,459,551
10,910,178
10,550,712
10,487,679
11,236,388
10,377,941
|Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases
6,566
226
110
56
58
1,753
79
|Other earning assets
375,190
325,620
1,139,312
1,811,713
1,839,498
907,414
1,825,134
|Total earning assets
16,242,621
15,770,142
15,984,049
16,060,297
15,903,523
16,014,107
15,569,049
|ACL LHFI
(114,948
)
(102,951
)
(99,106
)
(99,390
)
(104,148
)
(104,138
)
(110,170
)
|Other assets
1,630,085
1,576,653
1,513,127
1,550,848
1,570,501
1,567,921
1,599,114
|Total assets
$
17,757,758
$
17,243,844
$
17,398,070
$
17,511,755
$
17,369,876
$
17,477,890
$
17,057,993
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
4,719,303
$
4,613,733
$
4,578,235
$
4,429,056
$
4,353,599
$
4,585,955
$
4,096,746
|Savings deposits
4,379,673
4,514,579
4,638,849
4,791,104
4,585,624
4,579,742
4,622,167
|Time deposits
1,152,905
1,111,440
1,159,065
1,193,435
1,220,083
1,153,983
1,287,663
|Total interest-bearing deposits
10,251,881
10,239,752
10,376,149
10,413,595
10,159,306
10,319,680
10,006,576
|Fed funds purchased and repurchases
549,406
249,809
118,753
212,006
201,856
283,328
172,782
|Other borrowings
530,993
88,697
80,283
91,090
94,328
198,672
125,554
|Subordinated notes
123,226
123,171
123,116
123,061
123,007
123,144
122,933
|Junior subordinated debt securities
61,856
61,856
61,856
61,856
61,856
61,856
61,856
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
11,517,362
10,763,285
10,760,157
10,901,608
10,640,353
10,986,680
10,489,701
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,177,113
4,444,370
4,590,338
4,601,108
4,679,951
4,452,046
4,531,642
|Other liabilities
569,992
429,720
439,266
295,287
291,449
434,310
266,499
|Total liabilities
16,264,467
15,637,375
15,789,761
15,798,003
15,611,753
15,873,036
15,287,842
|Shareholders' equity
1,493,291
1,606,469
1,608,309
1,713,752
1,758,123
1,604,854
1,770,151
|Total liabilities and equity
$
17,757,758
$
17,243,844
$
17,398,070
$
17,511,755
$
17,369,876
$
17,477,890
$
17,057,993
(1)
|During the fourth quarter of 2022, Trustmark transferred $422.9 million of securities available for sale to securities held to maturity.
|See Note 2 - Securities Available for Sale and Held to Maturity in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional information.
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|December 31, 2022
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|PERIOD END BALANCES
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Cash and due from banks
$
734,787
$
479,637
$
742,461
$
1,917,564
$
2,266,829
|Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases
4,000
10,098
-
-
-
|Securities available for sale (1)
2,024,082
2,444,486
2,644,364
3,018,246
3,238,877
|Securities held to maturity (1)
1,494,514
1,156,985
1,137,754
607,598
342,537
|PPP loans
-
4,798
12,549
18,579
33,336
|LHFS
135,226
165,213
190,186
222,538
275,706
|LHFI
12,204,039
11,586,064
10,944,840
10,397,129
10,247,829
|ACL LHFI
(120,214
)
(115,050
)
(103,140
)
(98,734
)
(99,457
)
|Net LHFI
12,083,825
11,471,014
10,841,700
10,298,395
10,148,372
|Premises and equipment, net
212,365
210,761
207,914
207,301
205,644
|Mortgage servicing rights
129,677
132,615
121,014
111,050
87,687
|Goodwill
384,237
384,237
384,237
384,237
384,237
|Identifiable intangible assets
3,640
3,952
4,264
4,591
5,074
|Other real estate
1,986
2,971
3,034
3,187
4,557
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
36,301
37,282
34,684
34,048
34,603
|Other assets
770,838
686,585
627,349
614,217
568,177
|Total assets
$
18,015,478
$
17,190,634
$
16,951,510
$
17,441,551
$
17,595,636
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
$
4,093,771
$
4,358,805
$
4,509,472
$
4,739,102
$
4,771,065
|Interest-bearing
10,343,877
10,066,375
10,260,696
10,374,190
10,316,095
|Total deposits
14,437,648
14,425,180
14,770,168
15,113,292
15,087,160
|Fed funds purchased and repurchases
449,331
544,068
70,157
170,499
238,577
|Other borrowings
1,050,938
223,172
72,553
84,644
91,025
|Subordinated notes
123,262
123,207
123,152
123,097
123,042
|Junior subordinated debt securities
61,856
61,856
61,856
61,856
61,856
|ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures
36,838
31,623
32,949
34,517
35,623
|Operating lease liabilities
38,932
39,797
37,108
35,912
36,468
|Other liabilities
324,405
232,786
196,871
186,352
180,574
|Total liabilities
16,523,210
15,681,689
15,364,814
15,810,169
15,854,325
|Common stock
12,705
12,700
12,752
12,806
12,845
|Capital surplus
154,645
154,150
160,876
167,094
175,913
|Retained earnings
1,600,321
1,648,507
1,620,210
1,600,138
1,585,113
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss),
net of tax
(275,403
)
(306,412
)
(207,142
)
(148,656
)
(32,560
)
|Total shareholders' equity
1,492,268
1,508,945
1,586,696
1,631,382
1,741,311
|Total liabilities and equity
$
18,015,478
$
17,190,634
$
16,951,510
$
17,441,551
$
17,595,636
(1)
|During the fourth quarter of 2022, Trustmark transferred $422.9 million of securities available for sale to securities held to maturity.
|See Note 2 - Securities Available for Sale and Held to Maturity in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional information.
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2022
|($ in thousands except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|INCOME STATEMENTS
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|12/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE
$
159,566
$
129,395
$
103,033
$
93,252
$
94,137
$
485,246
$
375,330
|Interest and fees on PPP loans
101
186
184
168
397
639
36,726
|Interest on securities-taxable
16,577
16,222
14,561
12,357
10,796
59,717
38,698
|Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE
93
100
107
122
123
422
694
|Interest on fed funds sold and reverse repurchases
71
2
1
-
-
74
-
|Other interest income
3,556
1,493
2,214
817
826
8,080
2,767
|Total interest income-FTE
179,964
147,398
120,100
106,716
106,279
554,178
454,215
|Interest on deposits
18,438
5,097
2,774
2,760
3,401
29,069
16,945
|Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases
4,762
1,225
70
70
66
6,127
232
|Other interest expense
6,730
1,996
1,664
1,539
1,580
11,929
6,983
|Total interest expense
29,930
8,318
4,508
4,369
5,047
47,125
24,160
|Net interest income-FTE
150,034
139,080
115,592
102,347
101,232
507,053
430,055
|Provision for credit losses, LHFI
6,902
12,919
2,716
(860
)
(4,515
)
21,677
(21,499
)
|Provision for credit losses, off-balance sheet
credit exposures
5,215
(1,326
)
(1,568
)
(1,106
)
2,939
1,215
(2,949
)
|Net interest income after provision-FTE
137,917
127,487
114,444
104,313
102,808
484,161
454,503
|Service charges on deposit accounts
11,162
11,318
10,226
9,451
9,366
42,157
33,246
|Bank card and other fees
8,191
9,305
10,167
8,442
8,340
36,105
34,662
|Mortgage banking, net
3,408
6,876
8,149
9,873
11,609
28,306
63,750
|Insurance commissions
12,019
13,911
13,702
14,089
11,716
53,721
48,511
|Wealth management
8,079
8,778
9,102
9,054
8,757
35,013
35,190
|Other, net
2,311
2,418
1,907
3,206
979
9,842
6,551
|Total noninterest income
45,170
52,606
53,253
54,115
50,767
205,144
221,910
|Salaries and employee benefits
73,469
72,707
71,679
69,585
68,258
287,440
284,158
|Services and fees
26,759
25,795
24,538
24,453
22,904
101,545
89,463
|Net occupancy-premises
7,898
7,395
6,892
7,079
6,816
29,264
27,043
|Equipment expense
6,268
6,072
6,047
6,061
6,585
24,448
24,337
|Litigation settlement expense (1)
100,750
-
-
-
-
100,750
-
|Other expense
16,085
14,729
14,611
14,341
14,906
59,766
64,295
|Total noninterest expense
231,229
126,698
123,767
121,519
119,469
603,213
489,296
|Income (loss) before income taxes and tax eq adj
(48,142
)
53,395
43,930
36,909
34,106
86,092
187,117
|Tax equivalent adjustment
3,451
2,975
2,916
3,003
2,906
12,345
11,704
|Income (loss) before income taxes
(51,593
)
50,420
41,014
33,906
31,200
73,747
175,413
|Income taxes
(17,530
)
7,965
6,730
4,695
4,978
1,860
28,048
|Net income (loss)
$
(34,063
)
$
42,455
$
34,284
$
29,211
$
26,222
$
71,887
$
147,365
|Per share data
|Earnings (loss) per share - basic
$
(0.56
)
$
0.69
$
0.56
$
0.47
$
0.42
$
1.17
$
2.35
|Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$
(0.56
)
$
0.69
$
0.56
$
0.47
$
0.42
$
1.17
$
2.34
|Dividends per share
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.92
$
0.92
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
60,969,400
61,114,804
61,378,226
61,514,395
62,037,884
61,242,358
62,788,055
|Diluted
61,173,249
61,318,715
61,546,285
61,709,797
62,264,983
61,431,726
62,973,464
|Period end shares outstanding
60,977,686
60,953,864
61,201,123
61,463,392
61,648,679
60,977,686
61,648,679
(1)
|See Note 1 - Litigation Settlement in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional information.
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|December 31, 2022
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1)
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Nonaccrual LHFI
|Alabama
$
12,300
$
12,710
$
2,698
$
7,506
$
8,182
|Florida
227
227
233
310
313
|Mississippi (2)
24,683
23,517
23,039
21,318
21,636
|Tennessee (3)
5,566
5,120
9,500
9,266
10,501
|Texas
23,196
26,353
26,582
25,999
22,066
|Total nonaccrual LHFI
65,972
67,927
62,052
64,399
62,698
|Other real estate
|Alabama
194
217
84
-
-
|Mississippi (2)
1,769
2,754
2,950
3,187
4,557
|Tennessee (3)
23
-
-
-
-
|Total other real estate
1,986
2,971
3,034
3,187
4,557
|Total nonperforming assets
$
67,958
$
70,898
$
65,086
$
67,586
$
67,255
|LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1)
|LHFI
$
3,929
$
1,842
$
1,347
$
1,503
$
2,114
|LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans
|(no obligation to repurchase)
$
49,320
$
48,313
$
51,164
$
62,078
$
69,894
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|ACL LHFI (1)
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|12/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Beginning Balance
$
115,050
$
103,140
$
98,734
$
99,457
$
104,073
$
99,457
$
117,306
|Provision for credit losses, LHFI
6,902
12,919
2,716
(860
)
(4,515
)
21,677
(21,499
)
|Charge-offs
(3,893
)
(2,920
)
(2,277
)
(2,242
)
(2,616
)
(11,332
)
(10,275
)
|Recoveries
2,155
1,911
3,967
2,379
2,515
10,412
13,925
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(1,738
)
(1,009
)
1,690
137
(101
)
(920
)
3,650
|Ending Balance
$
120,214
$
115,050
$
103,140
$
98,734
$
99,457
$
120,214
$
99,457
|NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (1)
|Alabama
$
98
$
93
$
1,129
$
699
$
747
$
2,019
$
1,299
|Florida
(60
)
(23
)
761
(26
)
(32
)
652
521
|Mississippi (2)
(1,657
)
(702
)
(266
)
(88
)
(683
)
(2,713
)
(111
)
|Tennessee (3)
(195
)
(202
)
31
(424
)
(130
)
(790
)
940
|Texas
76
(175
)
35
(24
)
(3
)
(88
)
1,001
|Total net (charge-offs) recoveries
$
(1,738
)
$
(1,009
)
$
1,690
$
137
$
(101
)
$
(920
)
$
3,650
(1)
|Excludes PPP loans.
(2)
|Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions.
(3)
|Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions.
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|December 31, 2022
|(unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|Return on average equity
-9.05
%
10.48
%
8.55
%
6.91
%
5.92
%
|Return on average tangible equity
-12.14
%
13.90
%
11.36
%
9.05
%
7.72
%
|Return on average assets
-0.76
%
0.98
%
0.79
%
0.68
%
0.60
%
|Interest margin - Yield - FTE
4.40
%
3.71
%
3.01
%
2.69
%
2.65
%
|Interest margin - Cost
0.73
%
0.21
%
0.11
%
0.11
%
0.13
%
|Net interest margin - FTE
3.66
%
3.50
%
2.90
%
2.58
%
2.53
%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
65.85
%
64.96
%
71.89
%
76.44
%
76.52
%
|Full-time equivalent employees
2,738
2,717
2,727
2,725
2,692
|CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (2)
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs / average loans
0.06
%
0.03
%
-0.06
%
-0.01
%
0.00
%
|Provision for credit losses, LHFI / average loans
0.23
%
0.45
%
0.10
%
-0.03
%
-0.17
%
|Nonaccrual LHFI / (LHFI + LHFS)
0.53
%
0.58
%
0.56
%
0.61
%
0.60
%
|Nonperforming assets / (LHFI + LHFS)
0.55
%
0.60
%
0.58
%
0.64
%
0.64
%
|Nonperforming assets / (LHFI + LHFS
+ other real estate)
0.55
%
0.60
%
0.58
%
0.64
%
0.64
%
|ACL LHFI / LHFI
0.99
%
0.99
%
0.94
%
0.95
%
0.97
%
|ACL LHFI-commercial / commercial LHFI
0.85
%
0.93
%
0.88
%
0.95
%
1.00
%
|ACL LHFI-consumer / consumer and
home mortgage LHFI
1.41
%
1.20
%
1.14
%
0.96
%
0.87
%
|ACL LHFI / nonaccrual LHFI
182.22
%
169.37
%
166.22
%
153.32
%
158.63
%
|ACL LHFI / nonaccrual LHFI
(excl individually analyzed loans)
399.19
%
466.03
%
475.27
%
484.01
%
500.85
%
|CAPITAL RATIOS
|Total equity / total assets
8.28
%
8.78
%
9.36
%
9.35
%
9.90
%
|Tangible equity / tangible assets
6.27
%
6.67
%
7.23
%
7.29
%
7.86
%
|Tangible equity / risk-weighted assets
7.61
%
8.15
%
9.16
%
9.79
%
10.71
%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.47
%
9.01
%
8.80
%
8.66
%
8.73
%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
9.74
%
10.63
%
11.01
%
11.23
%
11.29
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.15
%
11.06
%
11.47
%
11.70
%
11.77
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
11.91
%
12.85
%
13.26
%
13.53
%
13.55
%
|STOCK PERFORMANCE
|Market value-Close
$
34.91
$
30.63
$
29.19
$
30.39
$
32.46
|Book value
$
24.47
$
24.76
$
25.93
$
26.54
$
28.25
|Tangible book value
$
18.11
$
18.39
$
19.58
$
20.22
$
21.93
(1)
|See Note 7 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for Trustmark's efficiency ratio calculation.
(2)
|Excludes PPP loans.
|See Notes to Consolidated Financials
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS
|December 31, 2022
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
Note 1 - Litigation Settlement
As previously announced, on December 31, 2022, Trustmark National Bank ("Trustmark") agreed to a settlement in principle (the "Settlement") relating to litigation involving the Stanford Financial Group that includes a lawsuit initially filed in the District Court of Harris County, Texas on August 23, 2009 and also includes other subsequently-filed Stanford-related lawsuits. Trustmark Corporation, the parent company of Trustmark, has provided disclosure relating to these matters in its periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q throughout the pendency of these actions.
The parties to the Settlement are, on the one hand, (i) Ralph S. Janvey, solely in his capacity as the court-appointed receiver (the "Receiver") for the Stanford Receivership Estate; (ii) the Official Stanford Investors Committee; (iii) each of the plaintiffs in the Rotstain and Smith Actions (as defined below); and, on the other hand, (iv) Trustmark.
Under the terms of the Settlement, the parties have agreed to settle and dismiss Rotstain et al. v. Trustmark National Bank, et al., CA No. 4-22-CV-00800 (S.D. Tex.) (the "Rotstain Action"), Smith et al. v. Independent Bank, et al., CA No. 4-20-CV-00675 (S.D. Tex.) (the "Smith Action"), and all current or future claims arising from or related to Stanford. In addition, the Settlement provides that the parties will request dismissal of Jackson, et al., v. Cox, et al., CA No. 3:10-CV-0328 (N.D. Tex.) (the "Jackson Action" and, collectively with the Rotstain Action and the Smith Action, the "Actions") pursuant to the terms of the bar orders described below. If the Settlement, including the bar orders described below, is approved by the Court and is not subject to further appeal, Trustmark will make a one-time cash payment of $100.0 million to the Receiver. Trustmark expects to be relieved of pre-trial deadlines and the February 27, 2023 trial setting in the Rotstain Action pending final Court approval of a Settlement Agreement reflecting the terms of the Settlement and pending entry of the bar orders. The Smith and Jackson Actions are currently stayed.
The Settlement includes the parties' agreement to seek the Northern District of Texas District Court's entry of bar orders prohibiting any continued or future claims against Trustmark and its related parties relating to Stanford, whether asserted to date or not. The bar orders therefore would prohibit all litigation relating to Stanford described in Trustmark Corporation's SEC periodic reports, including not only the Actions and any pending matters but also any actions that may be brought in the future. Final Court approval of these bar orders is a condition of the Settlement.
The Settlement is also subject to the execution and delivery of a definitive Settlement Agreement reflecting the terms of the Settlement, notice to Stanford's investor claimants and final, non-appealable approval by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The timing of any final decision by the Court is subject to the discretion of the Court and any appeal. While Trustmark believes that the Settlement is consistent with the terms of prior Stanford-related settlements that have been approved by the Court and were not successfully appealed, it is possible that the Court may decide not to approve the Settlement Agreement or that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals could decide to accept an appeal thereof.
The Settlement Agreement will provide that Trustmark makes no admission of liability or wrongdoing in connection with any Stanford matter. As has been the case throughout the pendency of the Actions, Trustmark expressly denies any liability or wrongdoing with respect to any matter alleged in regard of the multi-billion-dollar Ponzi scheme operated by Stanford for almost 20 years. Trustmark's relationship with Stanford consisted of ordinary banking services provided to business deposit customers.
Trustmark and Trustmark Corporation have determined that it is in the best interest of Trustmark, Trustmark Corporation and the shareholders of Trustmark Corporation to enter into the Settlement to eliminate the risk, ongoing expense, uncertainty as to ultimate outcome and imposition on management and the business of Trustmark of further litigation of the Actions and related Stanford claims.
As a result of the entry into the Settlement, Trustmark Corporation recognized $100.0 million of litigation settlement expense, as well as an additional $750 thousand in legal fees, that were included in noninterest expense related to the Stanford litigation during the fourth quarter of 2022. Trustmark Corporation expects that the Settlement will be tax deductible. Trustmark will remain substantially above levels considered to be well-capitalized under all relevant standards.
The foregoing description of the Settlement Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Settlement Agreement, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to a future periodic or current report of Trustmark Corporation.
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS
|December 31, 2022
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
Note 2 - Securities Available for Sale and Held to Maturity
The following table is a summary of the estimated fair value of securities available for sale and the amortized cost of securities held to maturity:
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE
U.S. Treasury securities
$
391,513
$
416,278
$
419,696
$
361,822
$
344,640
U.S. Government agency obligations
7,766
9,116
11,947
12,623
13,727
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
4,862
4,763
5,179
5,359
5,714
Mortgage-backed securities
Residential mortgage pass-through securities
Guaranteed by GNMA
27,097
28,164
32,240
35,117
39,573
Issued by FNMA and FHLMC
1,345,463
1,718,057
1,888,546
2,038,331
2,218,429
Other residential mortgage-backed securities
Issued or guaranteed by FNMA, FHLMC, or GNMA
115,140
126,138
144,158
164,506
196,690
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
Issued or guaranteed by FNMA, FHLMC, or GNMA
132,241
141,970
142,598
400,488
420,104
Total securities available for sale
$
2,024,082
$
2,444,486
$
2,644,364
$
3,018,246
$
3,238,877
SECURITIES HELD TO MATURITY
U.S. Treasury securities
$
28,295
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
4,510
4,512
5,320
7,324
7,328
Mortgage-backed securities
Residential mortgage pass-through securities
Guaranteed by GNMA
4,442
4,527
4,624
4,831
5,005
Issued by FNMA and FHLMC
509,311
179,375
185,554
192,373
43,444
Other residential mortgage-backed securities
Issued or guaranteed by FNMA, FHLMC, or GNMA
188,201
197,923
210,479
224,012
241,934
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
Issued or guaranteed by FNMA, FHLMC, or GNMA
759,755
770,648
731,777
179,058
44,826
Total securities held to maturity
$
1,494,514
$
1,156,985
$
1,137,754
$
607,598
$
342,537
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Trustmark reclassified $422.9 million of securities available for sale to securities held to maturity. The securities were transferred at fair value, which became the cost basis for the securities held to maturity. At the date of transfer, the net unrealized holding loss on the available for sale securities totaled approximately $57.1 million ($42.8 million, net of tax). The net unrealized holding loss will be amortized over the remaining life of the securities as a yield adjustment in a manner consistent with the amortization or accretion of the original purchase premium or discount on the associated security. There were no gains or losses recognized as a result of the transfer.
During the second quarter of 2022, Trustmark reclassified $343.1 million of securities available for sale to securities held to maturity. The securities were transferred at fair value, which became the cost basis for the securities held to maturity. At the date of transfer, the net unrealized holding loss on the available for sale securities totaled approximately $34.8 million ($26.1 million, net of tax). The net unrealized holding loss will be amortized over the remaining life of the securities as a yield adjustment in a manner consistent with the amortization or accretion of the original purchase premium or discount on the associated security. There were no gains or losses recognized as a result of the transfer.
At December 31, 2022, the net unamortized, unrealized loss included in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) in the accompanying balance sheet for securities held to maturity transferred from securities available for sale totaled approximately $92.3 million ($69.2 million, net of tax).
Management continues to focus on asset quality as one of the strategic goals of the securities portfolio, which is evidenced by the investment of 99.8% of the portfolio in GSE-backed obligations and other Aaa rated securities as determined by Moody's. None of the securities owned by Trustmark are collateralized by assets which are considered sub-prime. Furthermore, outside of stock ownership in the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta and Federal Reserve Bank, Trustmark does not hold any other equity investment in a GSE.
|TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS
|December 31, 2022
|($ in thousands)
|(unaudited)
Note 3 - Loan Composition
LHFI consisted of the following during the periods presented:
LHFI BY TYPE
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Loans secured by real estate:
Construction, land development and other land loans
$
1,719,542
$
1,647,395
$
1,440,058
$
1,273,959
$
1,308,781
Secured by 1-4 family residential properties
2,775,847
2,597,112
2,424,962
2,106,998
1,977,993
Secured by nonfarm, nonresidential properties
3,278,830
3,206,946
3,178,079
2,975,039
2,977,084
Other real estate secured
742,538
593,119
555,311
715,939
726,043
Commercial and industrial loans
1,821,259
1,689,532
1,551,001
1,495,060
1,414,279
Consumer loans