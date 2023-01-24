JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK) reported a loss of $34.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. As previously disclosed, Trustmark agreed to a settlement that, pending court approval, will resolve all current and potential future claims relating to litigation involving the Stanford Financial Group that began in 2009. In the fourth quarter, Trustmark recognized litigation settlement expense of $100.0 million as well as an additional $750 thousand in legal fees, which are included in noninterest expense. The litigation settlement expense reduced fourth quarter net income by $75.6 million, or $1.24 per diluted share. Excluding this expense, Trustmark's fourth quarter net income totaled $41.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted share. For the full year, Trustmark's net income totaled $71.9 million, representing diluted earnings per share of $1.17. Excluding the litigation settlement expense, Trustmark's net income in 2022 totaled $147.5 million, representing diluted earnings per share of $2.40. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Information, Note 1 - Litigation Settlement and Note 7 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Trustmark's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2023.

2022 Highlights

Loans held for investment (HFI) increased $2.0 billion, or 19.1%, in 2022

Nonperforming assets declined to 0.55% of loans HFI and held for sale (HFS)

Net charge-offs represented 0.01% of average loans in 2022

Net interest income FTE totaled $507.1 million, up 17.9% in 2022 to produce a net interest margin of 3.17%, up 41 basis points from 2021

Insurance revenue increased 10.7% in 2022 while wealth management remained stable

Noninterest income totaled $205.1 million and represented 29.3% of total revenue

Noninterest expense, excluding litigation settlement expense, totaled $502.5 million, up 2.7% from the prior year

Expanded market optimization efforts with a net reduction of 11 branch offices during the year

Continued technology investments to enhance efficiency and productivity

Duane A. Dewey, President and CEO, commented, " We made significant progress across the organization during the year. Loan growth in 2022 was the highest in Trustmark's history. Credit quality remained strong. Net interest income and the net interest margin were up significantly. Our insurance business posted another record year. We made significant investments in technology, including conversion to a state-of-the-art loan system designed to enhance efficiency and productivity. With all of these positive advancements, our financial results were overshadowed by the litigation settlement. While we expressly deny any liability or wrongdoing with respect to this matter, we believe the settlement is in the best interest of Trustmark and our shareholders as it eliminates risk, ongoing expense and uncertainty. With this matter now behind us, we will focus more intently on the future and the opportunities that are ahead. Trustmark is very well-positioned to serve and expand its customer base and create long-term value for shareholders."

Balance Sheet Management

Loans HFI increased $618.0 million, or 5.3%, during the quarter

Investment securities decreased $82.9 million, or 2.3%, linked-quarter as liquidity from maturing security balances was deployed to fund loan growth

Total deposits increased $12.5 million, or 0.1%, linked-quarter

Maintained strong capital position with CET1 ratio of 9.74% and total risk-based capital ratio of 11.91%

Loans HFI totaled $12.2 billion at December 31, 2022, reflecting an increase of $618.0 million, or 5.3%, linked-quarter and $2.0 billion, or 19.1%, year-over-year. The linked-quarter growth was broad-based and reflected increases in virtually every category. Trustmark's loan portfolio remains well-diversified by loan type and geography.

As previously disclosed in the third quarter of 2022, Trustmark initiated a cash flow hedging program under which interest rate swaps convert floating rate loans to fixed rate. The intent of the program is to manage the natural asset sensitivity of Trustmark's balance sheet. As of December 31, 2022, notional balances totaled $825.0 million with a weighted average receive fixed rate of 3.10%.

Deposits totaled $14.4 billion at December 31, 2022, up $12.5 million, or 0.1%, from the prior quarter and down $649.5 million, or 4.3%, year-over-year. Trustmark continues to maintain a strong liquidity position as loans HFI represented 84.5% of total deposits at year end 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 28.4% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing deposit costs totaled 0.71% for the fourth quarter, an increase of 51 basis points linked-quarter. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.03% for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 72 basis points from the prior quarter.

During the fourth quarter, Trustmark did not repurchase any of its common shares. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Trustmark repurchased $24.6 million, or approximately 789 thousand of its common shares. As previously announced, Trustmark's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program effective January 1, 2023, under which $50.0 million of Trustmark's outstanding shares may be acquired through December 31, 2023. The repurchase program, which is subject to market conditions and management discretion, will continue to be implemented through open market repurchases or privately negotiated transactions. At December 31, 2022, Trustmark's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 6.27%, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 11.91%. Tangible book value per share was $18.11 at December 31, 2022, down 1.5% from the prior quarter.

Credit Quality

Allowance for credit losses (ACL) represented 0.99% of loans HFI and 399.19% of nonperforming loans, excluding individually analyzed loans at year-end

Net charge-offs totaled 0.06% of average loans in the fourth quarter

Nonaccrual loans totaled $66.0 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $2.0 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $3.3 million year-over-year. Other real estate totaled $2.0 million, reflecting a $985 thousand decrease from the prior quarter and a $2.6 million decline from the prior year. Collectively, nonperforming assets totaled $68.0 million, reflecting a linked-quarter decrease of 4.1% and year-over-year increase of 1.0%.

The provision for credit losses for loans HFI was $6.9 million in the fourth quarter primarily attributable to loan growth and the weakening in the macroeconomic forecast. The provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures was $5.2 million in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by increases in unfunded commitments and the macroeconomic forecast. Collectively, the provision for credit losses totaled $12.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to $11.6 million in the prior quarter and a negative $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Allocation of Trustmark's $120.2 million ACL on loans HFI represented 0.85% of commercial loans and 1.41% of consumer and home mortgage loans, resulting in an ACL to total loans HFI of 0.99% at December 31, 2022. Management believes the level of the ACL is commensurate with the credit losses currently expected in the loan portfolio.

Revenue Generation

Net interest income (FTE) totaled $150.0 million in the fourth quarter, up 7.9% linked-quarter

Net interest margin expanded 16 basis points to 3.66% in the fourth quarter

Revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $191.8 million, an increase of 1.6% from the prior quarter and 28.6% from the same quarter in the prior year. The linked-quarter increase primarily reflects higher net interest income offset by lower noninterest income while the year-over-year growth is attributed to higher net interest income offset in part by reduced mortgage banking revenue. In 2022, revenue totaled $699.9 million, an increase of 9.3% from the prior year.

Net interest income (FTE) in the fourth quarter totaled $150.0 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.66%, up 16 basis points from the prior quarter. The expansion of the net interest margin was due to increases in the yields on the loans HFI and HFS portfolio and the securities portfolio and was partially offset by costs of interest-bearing liabilities, which resulted from the higher interest rate environment.

Noninterest income in the fourth quarter totaled $45.2 million, a decrease of $7.4 million from the prior quarter and $5.6 million from the prior year. The linked-quarter change reflects a decline in mortgage banking revenue, a seasonal decline in insurance revenue, as well as lower bank card and other fees and wealth management revenue. The decrease in noninterest income year-over-year is principally due to lower mortgage banking revenue.

Mortgage loan production in the fourth quarter totaled $390.8 million, a decline of 23.1% linked-quarter and 33.9% year-over-year. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $3.4 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of $3.5 million from the prior quarter and $8.2 million year-over-year. The linked-quarter decline is attributable to an increase in net negative hedge ineffectiveness as well as volume-related lower gains on sales of mortgage loans in the secondary market. In 2022, mortgage loan production totaled $2.1 billion, down 24.2% from the prior year. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $28.3 million in 2022, compared to $63.8 million in the prior year.

Insurance revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $12.0 million, a seasonal decline of $1.9 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $303 thousand from the prior year. Insurance revenue in 2022 totaled $53.7 million, up $5.2 million, or 10.7%, from the prior year. The solid performance during the year reflects an expanded producer workforce, a hardening of the insurance market, and the realization of operational efficiencies from investments in technology and improved processes.

Wealth management revenue totaled $8.1 million in the fourth quarter, down 8.0% from the prior quarter and 7.7% from the prior year. The linked-quarter decline is principally due to reduced investment services and trust management revenue while the year-over-year change is attributable to reduced brokerage and trust management revenue. In 2022, wealth management revenue totaled $35.0 million, in line with the prior year. During 2022, Trustmark selectively expanded its salesforce in Birmingham, Jackson and the Florida Panhandle as well as expanded business development efforts in new markets.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense in the fourth quarter was $231.2 million; excluding litigation settlement expense of $100.8 million, noninterest expense was $130.5 million, up $3.8 million, or 3.0%, from the prior quarter. Please refer to the Consolidated Financial Information, Note 7 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Salaries and employee benefits expense in the fourth quarter totaled $73.5 million, up $762 thousand, or 1.0%, from the prior quarter principally due to one-time severance expense related to the FIT2GROW initiative. Total services and fees increased $964 thousand during the fourth quarter principally due to continued investments in technology and higher professional fees. Net occupancy - premises expense increased $503 thousand during the fourth quarter principally due to early lease termination expenses related to closed branch offices. Other expense increased $1.4 million during the fourth quarter reflecting in part write-downs associated with branch offices that were closed during the quarter.

FIT2GROW

" In 2022 we announced FIT2GROW, a comprehensive program of Focus, Innovation and Transformation designed to enhance Trustmark's ability to grow and serve customers. Earlier this month, we refocused our community bank efforts on commercial, small business, and consumer lines of business to provide additional expertise for our customers and enhance profitable revenue growth. Additionally, our Atlanta loan production office is now fully functioning and is focused on Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Corporate Banking, and Equipment Finance," said Dewey.

" We continued efforts to optimize our branch network, reflecting changing customer preferences and the continued migration to mobile and digital channels. In 2022, we consolidated 12 branch offices, opened a full-service banking center as well as loan production offices in Birmingham, AL, and Memphis, TN. We also expanded deployment of myTeller interactive teller machine technology. These efforts are designed to efficiently serve and expand customer relationships," said Dewey.

" Innovation is also a key component of FIT2GROW. In 2022, we successfully completed our core loan system conversion and selected the replacement for our core deposit system. Collectively, these investments are designed to provide best-in-class service to customers as well as enhance our productivity and efficiency. Looking forward, we will continue to pursue opportunities to redesign workflows and restructure the organization to further leverage investments in technology that will broaden our reach, enhance the customer experience, and improve efficiency. We remain focused on providing the financial services and advice our customers have come to expect while building long-term value for our shareholders," said Dewey.

Additional Information

As previously announced, Trustmark will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation's financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 3725903.

Trustmark is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Visit trustmark.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "hope," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "seek," "continue," "could," "would," "future" or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our future expectations or state other "forward-looking" information. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated future operating and financial performance measures, including net interest margin, credit quality, business initiatives, growth opportunities and growth rates, among other things, and encompass any estimate, prediction, expectation, projection, opinion, anticipation, outlook or statement of belief included therein as well as the management assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements. You should be aware that the occurrence of the events described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Trustmark's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should any such underlying assumptions prove to be significantly different, actual results may vary significantly from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and also by the effectiveness of varying governmental responses in ameliorating the impact of the pandemic on our customers and the economies where they operate.

Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of Management include, but are not limited to, changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, our ability to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our markets, as well as the effectiveness of actions of federal, state and local governments and agencies (including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB)) to mitigate its spread and economic impact, local, state and national economic and market conditions, conditions in the housing and real estate markets in the regions in which Trustmark operates and the extent and duration of the current volatility in the credit and financial markets, levels of and volatility in crude oil prices, changes in our ability to measure the fair value of assets in our portfolio, material changes in the level and/or volatility of market interest rates, the performance and demand for the products and services we offer, including the level and timing of withdrawals from our deposit accounts, the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation, our ability to attract noninterest-bearing deposits and other low-cost funds, competition in loan and deposit pricing, as well as the entry of new competitors into our markets through de novo expansion and acquisitions, economic conditions, including the potential impact of recent heightened levels of inflation and the reactions of the FRB and other governmental departments and agencies in response thereto, the potential impact of issues related to the European financial system and monetary and other governmental actions designed to address credit, securities, and/or commodity markets, the enactment of legislation and changes in existing regulations or enforcement practices or the adoption of new regulations, changes in accounting standards and practices, including changes in the interpretation of existing standards, that affect our consolidated financial statements, changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits, technological changes, changes in the financial performance or condition of our borrowers, changes in our ability to control expenses, greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions or new products and lines of business, cyber-attacks and other breaches which could affect our information system security, natural disasters, environmental disasters, pandemics or other health crises, acts of war or terrorism, and other risks described in our filings with the SEC.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of this information, whether as the result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Securities AFS-taxable (1) $ 2,572,675 $ 2,824,254 $ 3,156,740 $ (251,579 ) -8.9 % $ (584,065 ) -18.5 % Securities AFS-nontaxable 4,828 4,928 5,143 (100 ) -2.0 % (315 ) -6.1 % Securities HTM-taxable (1) 1,268,952 1,140,685 364,038 128,267 11.2 % 904,914 n/m Securities HTM-nontaxable 4,514 5,057 7,618 (543 ) -10.7 % (3,104 ) -40.7 % Total securities 3,850,969 3,974,924 3,533,539 (123,955 ) -3.1 % 317,430 9.0 % Paycheck protection program loans (PPP) 3,235 9,821 42,749 (6,586 ) -67.1 % (39,514 ) -92.4 % Loans (includes loans held for sale) 12,006,661 11,459,551 10,487,679 547,110 4.8 % 1,518,982 14.5 % Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 6,566 226 58 6,340 n/m 6,508 n/m Other earning assets 375,190 325,620 1,839,498 49,570 15.2 % (1,464,308 ) -79.6 % Total earning assets 16,242,621 15,770,142 15,903,523 472,479 3.0 % 339,098 2.1 % Allowance for credit losses (ACL), loans held

for investment (LHFI) (114,948 ) (102,951 ) (104,148 ) (11,997 ) -11.7 % (10,800 ) -10.4 % Other assets 1,630,085 1,576,653 1,570,501 53,432 3.4 % 59,584 3.8 % Total assets $ 17,757,758 $ 17,243,844 $ 17,369,876 $ 513,914 3.0 % $ 387,882 2.2 % Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,719,303 $ 4,613,733 $ 4,353,599 $ 105,570 2.3 % $ 365,704 8.4 % Savings deposits 4,379,673 4,514,579 4,585,624 (134,906 ) -3.0 % (205,951 ) -4.5 % Time deposits 1,152,905 1,111,440 1,220,083 41,465 3.7 % (67,178 ) -5.5 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,251,881 10,239,752 10,159,306 12,129 0.1 % 92,575 0.9 % Fed funds purchased and repurchases 549,406 249,809 201,856 299,597 n/m 347,550 n/m Other borrowings 530,993 88,697 94,328 442,296 n/m 436,665 n/m Subordinated notes 123,226 123,171 123,007 55 0.0 % 219 0.2 % Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,517,362 10,763,285 10,640,353 754,077 7.0 % 877,009 8.2 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,177,113 4,444,370 4,679,951 (267,257 ) -6.0 % (502,838 ) -10.7 % Other liabilities 569,992 429,720 291,449 140,272 32.6 % 278,543 95.6 % Total liabilities 16,264,467 15,637,375 15,611,753 627,092 4.0 % 652,714 4.2 % Shareholders' equity 1,493,291 1,606,469 1,758,123 (113,178 ) -7.0 % (264,832 ) -15.1 % Total liabilities and equity $ 17,757,758 $ 17,243,844 $ 17,369,876 $ 513,914 3.0 % $ 387,882 2.2 %

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2022, Trustmark transferred $422.9 million of securities available for sale to securities held to maturity. See Note 2 - Securities Available for Sale and Held to Maturity in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional information. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Linked Quarter Year over Year PERIOD END BALANCES 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Cash and due from banks $ 734,787 $ 479,637 $ 2,266,829 $ 255,150 53.2 % $ (1,532,042 ) -67.6 % Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 4,000 10,098 - (6,098 ) -60.4 % 4,000 n/m Securities available for sale (1) 2,024,082 2,444,486 3,238,877 (420,404 ) -17.2 % (1,214,795 ) -37.5 % Securities held to maturity (1) 1,494,514 1,156,985 342,537 337,529 29.2 % 1,151,977 n/m PPP loans - 4,798 33,336 (4,798 ) -100.0 % (33,336 ) -100.0 % Loans held for sale (LHFS) 135,226 165,213 275,706 (29,987 ) -18.2 % (140,480 ) -51.0 % Loans held for investment (LHFI) 12,204,039 11,586,064 10,247,829 617,975 5.3 % 1,956,210 19.1 % ACL LHFI (120,214 ) (115,050 ) (99,457 ) (5,164 ) -4.5 % (20,757 ) -20.9 % Net LHFI 12,083,825 11,471,014 10,148,372 612,811 5.3 % 1,935,453 19.1 % Premises and equipment, net 212,365 210,761 205,644 1,604 0.8 % 6,721 3.3 % Mortgage servicing rights 129,677 132,615 87,687 (2,938 ) -2.2 % 41,990 47.9 % Goodwill 384,237 384,237 384,237 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Identifiable intangible assets 3,640 3,952 5,074 (312 ) -7.9 % (1,434 ) -28.3 % Other real estate 1,986 2,971 4,557 (985 ) -33.2 % (2,571 ) -56.4 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,301 37,282 34,603 (981 ) -2.6 % 1,698 4.9 % Other assets 770,838 686,585 568,177 84,253 12.3 % 202,661 35.7 % Total assets $ 18,015,478 $ 17,190,634 $ 17,595,636 $ 824,844 4.8 % $ 419,842 2.4 % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,093,771 $ 4,358,805 $ 4,771,065 $ (265,034 ) -6.1 % $ (677,294 ) -14.2 % Interest-bearing 10,343,877 10,066,375 10,316,095 277,502 2.8 % 27,782 0.3 % Total deposits 14,437,648 14,425,180 15,087,160 12,468 0.1 % (649,512 ) -4.3 % Fed funds purchased and repurchases 449,331 544,068 238,577 (94,737 ) -17.4 % 210,754 88.3 % Other borrowings 1,050,938 223,172 91,025 827,766 n/m 959,913 n/m Subordinated notes 123,262 123,207 123,042 55 0.0 % 220 0.2 % Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures 36,838 31,623 35,623 5,215 16.5 % 1,215 3.4 % Operating lease liabilities 38,932 39,797 36,468 (865 ) -2.2 % 2,464 6.8 % Other liabilities 324,405 232,786 180,574 91,619 39.4 % 143,831 79.7 % Total liabilities 16,523,210 15,681,689 15,854,325 841,521 5.4 % 668,885 4.2 % Common stock 12,705 12,700 12,845 5 0.0 % (140 ) -1.1 % Capital surplus 154,645 154,150 175,913 495 0.3 % (21,268 ) -12.1 % Retained earnings 1,600,321 1,648,507 1,585,113 (48,186 ) -2.9 % 15,208 1.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss), net of tax (275,403 ) (306,412 ) (32,560 ) 31,009 10.1 % (242,843 ) n/m Total shareholders' equity 1,492,268 1,508,945 1,741,311 (16,677 ) -1.1 % (249,043 ) -14.3 % Total liabilities and equity $ 18,015,478 $ 17,190,634 $ 17,595,636 $ 824,844 4.8 % $ 419,842 2.4 %

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2022, Trustmark transferred $422.9 million of securities available for sale to securities held to maturity. See Note 2 - Securities Available for Sale and Held to Maturity in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional information. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year INCOME STATEMENTS 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE $ 159,566 $ 129,395 $ 94,137 $ 30,171 23.3 % $ 65,429 69.5 % Interest and fees on PPP loans 101 186 397 (85 ) -45.7 % (296 ) -74.6 % Interest on securities-taxable 16,577 16,222 10,796 355 2.2 % 5,781 53.5 % Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE 93 100 123 (7 ) -7.0 % (30 ) -24.4 % Interest on fed funds sold and reverse

repurchases 71 2 - 69 n/m 71 n/m Other interest income 3,556 1,493 826 2,063 n/m 2,730 n/m Total interest income-FTE 179,964 147,398 106,279 32,566 22.1 % 73,685 69.3 % Interest on deposits 18,438 5,097 3,401 13,341 n/m 15,037 n/m Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases 4,762 1,225 66 3,537 n/m 4,696 n/m Other interest expense 6,730 1,996 1,580 4,734 n/m 5,150 n/m Total interest expense 29,930 8,318 5,047 21,612 n/m 24,883 n/m Net interest income-FTE 150,034 139,080 101,232 10,954 7.9 % 48,802 48.2 % Provision for credit losses, LHFI 6,902 12,919 (4,515 ) (6,017 ) -46.6 % 11,417 n/m Provision for credit losses, off-balance sheet

credit exposures 5,215 (1,326 ) 2,939 6,541 n/m 2,276 77.4 % Net interest income after provision-FTE 137,917 127,487 102,808 10,430 8.2 % 35,109 34.2 % Service charges on deposit accounts 11,162 11,318 9,366 (156 ) -1.4 % 1,796 19.2 % Bank card and other fees 8,191 9,305 8,340 (1,114 ) -12.0 % (149 ) -1.8 % Mortgage banking, net 3,408 6,876 11,609 (3,468 ) -50.4 % (8,201 ) -70.6 % Insurance commissions 12,019 13,911 11,716 (1,892 ) -13.6 % 303 2.6 % Wealth management 8,079 8,778 8,757 (699 ) -8.0 % (678 ) -7.7 % Other, net 2,311 2,418 979 (107 ) -4.4 % 1,332 n/m Total noninterest income 45,170 52,606 50,767 (7,436 ) -14.1 % (5,597 ) -11.0 % Salaries and employee benefits 73,469 72,707 68,258 762 1.0 % 5,211 7.6 % Services and fees 26,759 25,795 22,904 964 3.7 % 3,855 16.8 % Net occupancy-premises 7,898 7,395 6,816 503 6.8 % 1,082 15.9 % Equipment expense 6,268 6,072 6,585 196 3.2 % (317 ) -4.8 % Litigation settlement expense (1) 100,750 - - 100,750 n/m 100,750 n/m Other expense 16,085 14,729 14,906 1,356 9.2 % 1,179 7.9 % Total noninterest expense 231,229 126,698 119,469 104,531 82.5 % 111,760 93.5 % Income (loss) before income taxes and tax eq adj (48,142 ) 53,395 34,106 (101,537 ) n/m (82,248 ) n/m Tax equivalent adjustment 3,451 2,975 2,906 476 16.0 % 545 18.8 % Income (loss) before income taxes (51,593 ) 50,420 31,200 (102,013 ) n/m (82,793 ) n/m Income taxes (17,530 ) 7,965 4,978 (25,495 ) n/m (22,508 ) n/m Net income (loss) $ (34,063 ) $ 42,455 $ 26,222 $ (76,518 ) n/m $ (60,285 ) n/m Per share data Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ (0.56 ) $ 0.69 $ 0.42 $ (1.25 ) n/m $ (0.98 ) n/m Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.56 ) $ 0.69 $ 0.42 $ (1.25 ) n/m $ (0.98 ) n/m Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 60,969,400 61,114,804 62,037,884 Diluted 61,173,249 61,318,715 62,264,983 Period end shares outstanding 60,977,686 60,953,864 61,648,679

(1) See Note 1 - Litigation Settlement in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional information. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Nonaccrual LHFI Alabama $ 12,300 $ 12,710 $ 8,182 $ (410 ) -3.2 % $ 4,118 50.3 % Florida 227 227 313 - 0.0 % (86 ) -27.5 % Mississippi (2) 24,683 23,517 21,636 1,166 5.0 % 3,047 14.1 % Tennessee (3) 5,566 5,120 10,501 446 8.7 % (4,935 ) -47.0 % Texas 23,196 26,353 22,066 (3,157 ) -12.0 % 1,130 5.1 % Total nonaccrual LHFI 65,972 67,927 62,698 (1,955 ) -2.9 % 3,274 5.2 % Other real estate Alabama 194 217 - (23 ) -10.6 % 194 n/m Mississippi (2) 1,769 2,754 4,557 (985 ) -35.8 % (2,788 ) -61.2 % Tennessee (3) 23 - - 23 n/m 23 n/m Total other real estate 1,986 2,971 4,557 (985 ) -33.2 % (2,571 ) -56.4 % Total nonperforming assets $ 67,958 $ 70,898 $ 67,255 $ (2,940 ) -4.1 % $ 703 1.0 % LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1) LHFI $ 3,929 $ 1,842 $ 2,114 $ 2,087 n/m $ 1,815 85.9 % LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans (no obligation to repurchase) $ 49,320 $ 48,313 $ 69,894 $ 1,007 2.1 % $ (20,574 ) -29.4 % Quarter Ended Linked Quarter Year over Year ACL LHFI (1) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Beginning Balance $ 115,050 $ 103,140 $ 104,073 $ 11,910 11.5 % $ 10,977 10.5 % Provision for credit losses, LHFI 6,902 12,919 (4,515 ) (6,017 ) -46.6 % 11,417 n/m Charge-offs (3,893 ) (2,920 ) (2,616 ) (973 ) -33.3 % (1,277 ) -48.8 % Recoveries 2,155 1,911 2,515 244 12.8 % (360 ) -14.3 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,738 ) (1,009 ) (101 ) (729 ) 72.2 % (1,637 ) n/m Ending Balance $ 120,214 $ 115,050 $ 99,457 $ 5,164 4.5 % $ 20,757 20.9 % NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (1) Alabama $ 98 $ 93 $ 747 $ 5 5.4 % $ (649 ) -86.9 % Florida (60 ) (23 ) (32 ) (37 ) n/m (28 ) -87.5 % Mississippi (2) (1,657 ) (702 ) (683 ) (955 ) n/m (974 ) n/m Tennessee (3) (195 ) (202 ) (130 ) 7 3.5 % (65 ) -50.0 % Texas 76 (175 ) (3 ) 251 n/m 79 n/m Total net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (1,738 ) $ (1,009 ) $ (101 ) $ (729 ) -72.2 % $ (1,637 ) n/m

(1) Excludes PPP loans. (2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions. (3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions. n/m - percentage changes greater than +/- 100% are considered not meaningful See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended AVERAGE BALANCES 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Securities AFS-taxable (1) $ 2,572,675 $ 2,824,254 $ 3,094,364 $ 3,245,502 $ 3,156,740 $ 2,932,054 $ 2,573,533 Securities AFS-nontaxable 4,828 4,928 5,110 5,127 5,143 4,997 5,166 Securities HTM-taxable (1) 1,268,952 1,140,685 811,599 410,851 364,038 911,010 423,763 Securities HTM-nontaxable 4,514 5,057 5,630 7,327 7,618 5,623 12,765 Total securities 3,850,969 3,974,924 3,916,703 3,668,807 3,533,539 3,853,684 3,015,227 PPP loans 3,235 9,821 17,746 29,009 42,749 14,868 350,668 Loans (includes loans held for sale) 12,006,661 11,459,551 10,910,178 10,550,712 10,487,679 11,236,388 10,377,941 Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 6,566 226 110 56 58 1,753 79 Other earning assets 375,190 325,620 1,139,312 1,811,713 1,839,498 907,414 1,825,134 Total earning assets 16,242,621 15,770,142 15,984,049 16,060,297 15,903,523 16,014,107 15,569,049 ACL LHFI (114,948 ) (102,951 ) (99,106 ) (99,390 ) (104,148 ) (104,138 ) (110,170 ) Other assets 1,630,085 1,576,653 1,513,127 1,550,848 1,570,501 1,567,921 1,599,114 Total assets $ 17,757,758 $ 17,243,844 $ 17,398,070 $ 17,511,755 $ 17,369,876 $ 17,477,890 $ 17,057,993 Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,719,303 $ 4,613,733 $ 4,578,235 $ 4,429,056 $ 4,353,599 $ 4,585,955 $ 4,096,746 Savings deposits 4,379,673 4,514,579 4,638,849 4,791,104 4,585,624 4,579,742 4,622,167 Time deposits 1,152,905 1,111,440 1,159,065 1,193,435 1,220,083 1,153,983 1,287,663 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,251,881 10,239,752 10,376,149 10,413,595 10,159,306 10,319,680 10,006,576 Fed funds purchased and repurchases 549,406 249,809 118,753 212,006 201,856 283,328 172,782 Other borrowings 530,993 88,697 80,283 91,090 94,328 198,672 125,554 Subordinated notes 123,226 123,171 123,116 123,061 123,007 123,144 122,933 Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,517,362 10,763,285 10,760,157 10,901,608 10,640,353 10,986,680 10,489,701 Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,177,113 4,444,370 4,590,338 4,601,108 4,679,951 4,452,046 4,531,642 Other liabilities 569,992 429,720 439,266 295,287 291,449 434,310 266,499 Total liabilities 16,264,467 15,637,375 15,789,761 15,798,003 15,611,753 15,873,036 15,287,842 Shareholders' equity 1,493,291 1,606,469 1,608,309 1,713,752 1,758,123 1,604,854 1,770,151 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,757,758 $ 17,243,844 $ 17,398,070 $ 17,511,755 $ 17,369,876 $ 17,477,890 $ 17,057,993

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2022, Trustmark transferred $422.9 million of securities available for sale to securities held to maturity. See Note 2 - Securities Available for Sale and Held to Maturity in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional information. See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) PERIOD END BALANCES 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Cash and due from banks $ 734,787 $ 479,637 $ 742,461 $ 1,917,564 $ 2,266,829 Fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 4,000 10,098 - - - Securities available for sale (1) 2,024,082 2,444,486 2,644,364 3,018,246 3,238,877 Securities held to maturity (1) 1,494,514 1,156,985 1,137,754 607,598 342,537 PPP loans - 4,798 12,549 18,579 33,336 LHFS 135,226 165,213 190,186 222,538 275,706 LHFI 12,204,039 11,586,064 10,944,840 10,397,129 10,247,829 ACL LHFI (120,214 ) (115,050 ) (103,140 ) (98,734 ) (99,457 ) Net LHFI 12,083,825 11,471,014 10,841,700 10,298,395 10,148,372 Premises and equipment, net 212,365 210,761 207,914 207,301 205,644 Mortgage servicing rights 129,677 132,615 121,014 111,050 87,687 Goodwill 384,237 384,237 384,237 384,237 384,237 Identifiable intangible assets 3,640 3,952 4,264 4,591 5,074 Other real estate 1,986 2,971 3,034 3,187 4,557 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,301 37,282 34,684 34,048 34,603 Other assets 770,838 686,585 627,349 614,217 568,177 Total assets $ 18,015,478 $ 17,190,634 $ 16,951,510 $ 17,441,551 $ 17,595,636 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,093,771 $ 4,358,805 $ 4,509,472 $ 4,739,102 $ 4,771,065 Interest-bearing 10,343,877 10,066,375 10,260,696 10,374,190 10,316,095 Total deposits 14,437,648 14,425,180 14,770,168 15,113,292 15,087,160 Fed funds purchased and repurchases 449,331 544,068 70,157 170,499 238,577 Other borrowings 1,050,938 223,172 72,553 84,644 91,025 Subordinated notes 123,262 123,207 123,152 123,097 123,042 Junior subordinated debt securities 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 61,856 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures 36,838 31,623 32,949 34,517 35,623 Operating lease liabilities 38,932 39,797 37,108 35,912 36,468 Other liabilities 324,405 232,786 196,871 186,352 180,574 Total liabilities 16,523,210 15,681,689 15,364,814 15,810,169 15,854,325 Common stock 12,705 12,700 12,752 12,806 12,845 Capital surplus 154,645 154,150 160,876 167,094 175,913 Retained earnings 1,600,321 1,648,507 1,620,210 1,600,138 1,585,113 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss),

net of tax (275,403 ) (306,412 ) (207,142 ) (148,656 ) (32,560 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,492,268 1,508,945 1,586,696 1,631,382 1,741,311 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,015,478 $ 17,190,634 $ 16,951,510 $ 17,441,551 $ 17,595,636

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2022, Trustmark transferred $422.9 million of securities available for sale to securities held to maturity. See Note 2 - Securities Available for Sale and Held to Maturity in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional information. See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended INCOME STATEMENTS 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Interest and fees on LHFS & LHFI-FTE $ 159,566 $ 129,395 $ 103,033 $ 93,252 $ 94,137 $ 485,246 $ 375,330 Interest and fees on PPP loans 101 186 184 168 397 639 36,726 Interest on securities-taxable 16,577 16,222 14,561 12,357 10,796 59,717 38,698 Interest on securities-tax exempt-FTE 93 100 107 122 123 422 694 Interest on fed funds sold and reverse repurchases 71 2 1 - - 74 - Other interest income 3,556 1,493 2,214 817 826 8,080 2,767 Total interest income-FTE 179,964 147,398 120,100 106,716 106,279 554,178 454,215 Interest on deposits 18,438 5,097 2,774 2,760 3,401 29,069 16,945 Interest on fed funds purchased and repurchases 4,762 1,225 70 70 66 6,127 232 Other interest expense 6,730 1,996 1,664 1,539 1,580 11,929 6,983 Total interest expense 29,930 8,318 4,508 4,369 5,047 47,125 24,160 Net interest income-FTE 150,034 139,080 115,592 102,347 101,232 507,053 430,055 Provision for credit losses, LHFI 6,902 12,919 2,716 (860 ) (4,515 ) 21,677 (21,499 ) Provision for credit losses, off-balance sheet

credit exposures 5,215 (1,326 ) (1,568 ) (1,106 ) 2,939 1,215 (2,949 ) Net interest income after provision-FTE 137,917 127,487 114,444 104,313 102,808 484,161 454,503 Service charges on deposit accounts 11,162 11,318 10,226 9,451 9,366 42,157 33,246 Bank card and other fees 8,191 9,305 10,167 8,442 8,340 36,105 34,662 Mortgage banking, net 3,408 6,876 8,149 9,873 11,609 28,306 63,750 Insurance commissions 12,019 13,911 13,702 14,089 11,716 53,721 48,511 Wealth management 8,079 8,778 9,102 9,054 8,757 35,013 35,190 Other, net 2,311 2,418 1,907 3,206 979 9,842 6,551 Total noninterest income 45,170 52,606 53,253 54,115 50,767 205,144 221,910 Salaries and employee benefits 73,469 72,707 71,679 69,585 68,258 287,440 284,158 Services and fees 26,759 25,795 24,538 24,453 22,904 101,545 89,463 Net occupancy-premises 7,898 7,395 6,892 7,079 6,816 29,264 27,043 Equipment expense 6,268 6,072 6,047 6,061 6,585 24,448 24,337 Litigation settlement expense (1) 100,750 - - - - 100,750 - Other expense 16,085 14,729 14,611 14,341 14,906 59,766 64,295 Total noninterest expense 231,229 126,698 123,767 121,519 119,469 603,213 489,296 Income (loss) before income taxes and tax eq adj (48,142 ) 53,395 43,930 36,909 34,106 86,092 187,117 Tax equivalent adjustment 3,451 2,975 2,916 3,003 2,906 12,345 11,704 Income (loss) before income taxes (51,593 ) 50,420 41,014 33,906 31,200 73,747 175,413 Income taxes (17,530 ) 7,965 6,730 4,695 4,978 1,860 28,048 Net income (loss) $ (34,063 ) $ 42,455 $ 34,284 $ 29,211 $ 26,222 $ 71,887 $ 147,365 Per share data Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ (0.56 ) $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.47 $ 0.42 $ 1.17 $ 2.35 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.56 ) $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 0.47 $ 0.42 $ 1.17 $ 2.34 Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.92 $ 0.92 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 60,969,400 61,114,804 61,378,226 61,514,395 62,037,884 61,242,358 62,788,055 Diluted 61,173,249 61,318,715 61,546,285 61,709,797 62,264,983 61,431,726 62,973,464 Period end shares outstanding 60,977,686 60,953,864 61,201,123 61,463,392 61,648,679 60,977,686 61,648,679

(1) See Note 1 - Litigation Settlement in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for additional information. See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended NONPERFORMING ASSETS (1) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Nonaccrual LHFI Alabama $ 12,300 $ 12,710 $ 2,698 $ 7,506 $ 8,182 Florida 227 227 233 310 313 Mississippi (2) 24,683 23,517 23,039 21,318 21,636 Tennessee (3) 5,566 5,120 9,500 9,266 10,501 Texas 23,196 26,353 26,582 25,999 22,066 Total nonaccrual LHFI 65,972 67,927 62,052 64,399 62,698 Other real estate Alabama 194 217 84 - - Mississippi (2) 1,769 2,754 2,950 3,187 4,557 Tennessee (3) 23 - - - - Total other real estate 1,986 2,971 3,034 3,187 4,557 Total nonperforming assets $ 67,958 $ 70,898 $ 65,086 $ 67,586 $ 67,255 LOANS PAST DUE OVER 90 DAYS (1) LHFI $ 3,929 $ 1,842 $ 1,347 $ 1,503 $ 2,114 LHFS-Guaranteed GNMA serviced loans (no obligation to repurchase) $ 49,320 $ 48,313 $ 51,164 $ 62,078 $ 69,894 Quarter Ended Year Ended ACL LHFI (1) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Beginning Balance $ 115,050 $ 103,140 $ 98,734 $ 99,457 $ 104,073 $ 99,457 $ 117,306 Provision for credit losses, LHFI 6,902 12,919 2,716 (860 ) (4,515 ) 21,677 (21,499 ) Charge-offs (3,893 ) (2,920 ) (2,277 ) (2,242 ) (2,616 ) (11,332 ) (10,275 ) Recoveries 2,155 1,911 3,967 2,379 2,515 10,412 13,925 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,738 ) (1,009 ) 1,690 137 (101 ) (920 ) 3,650 Ending Balance $ 120,214 $ 115,050 $ 103,140 $ 98,734 $ 99,457 $ 120,214 $ 99,457 NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (1) Alabama $ 98 $ 93 $ 1,129 $ 699 $ 747 $ 2,019 $ 1,299 Florida (60 ) (23 ) 761 (26 ) (32 ) 652 521 Mississippi (2) (1,657 ) (702 ) (266 ) (88 ) (683 ) (2,713 ) (111 ) Tennessee (3) (195 ) (202 ) 31 (424 ) (130 ) (790 ) 940 Texas 76 (175 ) 35 (24 ) (3 ) (88 ) 1,001 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (1,738 ) $ (1,009 ) $ 1,690 $ 137 $ (101 ) $ (920 ) $ 3,650

(1) Excludes PPP loans. (2) Mississippi includes Central and Southern Mississippi Regions. (3) Tennessee includes Memphis, Tennessee and Northern Mississippi Regions. See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Quarter Ended FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Return on average equity -9.05 % 10.48 % 8.55 % 6.91 % 5.92 % Return on average tangible equity -12.14 % 13.90 % 11.36 % 9.05 % 7.72 % Return on average assets -0.76 % 0.98 % 0.79 % 0.68 % 0.60 % Interest margin - Yield - FTE 4.40 % 3.71 % 3.01 % 2.69 % 2.65 % Interest margin - Cost 0.73 % 0.21 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.13 % Net interest margin - FTE 3.66 % 3.50 % 2.90 % 2.58 % 2.53 % Efficiency ratio (1) 65.85 % 64.96 % 71.89 % 76.44 % 76.52 % Full-time equivalent employees 2,738 2,717 2,727 2,725 2,692 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (2) Net (recoveries) charge-offs / average loans 0.06 % 0.03 % -0.06 % -0.01 % 0.00 % Provision for credit losses, LHFI / average loans 0.23 % 0.45 % 0.10 % -0.03 % -0.17 % Nonaccrual LHFI / (LHFI + LHFS) 0.53 % 0.58 % 0.56 % 0.61 % 0.60 % Nonperforming assets / (LHFI + LHFS) 0.55 % 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.64 % 0.64 % Nonperforming assets / (LHFI + LHFS

+ other real estate) 0.55 % 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.64 % 0.64 % ACL LHFI / LHFI 0.99 % 0.99 % 0.94 % 0.95 % 0.97 % ACL LHFI-commercial / commercial LHFI 0.85 % 0.93 % 0.88 % 0.95 % 1.00 % ACL LHFI-consumer / consumer and

home mortgage LHFI 1.41 % 1.20 % 1.14 % 0.96 % 0.87 % ACL LHFI / nonaccrual LHFI 182.22 % 169.37 % 166.22 % 153.32 % 158.63 % ACL LHFI / nonaccrual LHFI

(excl individually analyzed loans) 399.19 % 466.03 % 475.27 % 484.01 % 500.85 % CAPITAL RATIOS Total equity / total assets 8.28 % 8.78 % 9.36 % 9.35 % 9.90 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 6.27 % 6.67 % 7.23 % 7.29 % 7.86 % Tangible equity / risk-weighted assets 7.61 % 8.15 % 9.16 % 9.79 % 10.71 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.47 % 9.01 % 8.80 % 8.66 % 8.73 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.74 % 10.63 % 11.01 % 11.23 % 11.29 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.15 % 11.06 % 11.47 % 11.70 % 11.77 % Total risk-based capital ratio 11.91 % 12.85 % 13.26 % 13.53 % 13.55 % STOCK PERFORMANCE Market value-Close $ 34.91 $ 30.63 $ 29.19 $ 30.39 $ 32.46 Book value $ 24.47 $ 24.76 $ 25.93 $ 26.54 $ 28.25 Tangible book value $ 18.11 $ 18.39 $ 19.58 $ 20.22 $ 21.93

(1) See Note 7 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Notes to Consolidated Financials for Trustmark's efficiency ratio calculation. (2) Excludes PPP loans. See Notes to Consolidated Financials

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) (unaudited)

Note 1 - Litigation Settlement

As previously announced, on December 31, 2022, Trustmark National Bank ("Trustmark") agreed to a settlement in principle (the "Settlement") relating to litigation involving the Stanford Financial Group that includes a lawsuit initially filed in the District Court of Harris County, Texas on August 23, 2009 and also includes other subsequently-filed Stanford-related lawsuits. Trustmark Corporation, the parent company of Trustmark, has provided disclosure relating to these matters in its periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q throughout the pendency of these actions.

The parties to the Settlement are, on the one hand, (i) Ralph S. Janvey, solely in his capacity as the court-appointed receiver (the "Receiver") for the Stanford Receivership Estate; (ii) the Official Stanford Investors Committee; (iii) each of the plaintiffs in the Rotstain and Smith Actions (as defined below); and, on the other hand, (iv) Trustmark.

Under the terms of the Settlement, the parties have agreed to settle and dismiss Rotstain et al. v. Trustmark National Bank, et al., CA No. 4-22-CV-00800 (S.D. Tex.) (the "Rotstain Action"), Smith et al. v. Independent Bank, et al., CA No. 4-20-CV-00675 (S.D. Tex.) (the "Smith Action"), and all current or future claims arising from or related to Stanford. In addition, the Settlement provides that the parties will request dismissal of Jackson, et al., v. Cox, et al., CA No. 3:10-CV-0328 (N.D. Tex.) (the "Jackson Action" and, collectively with the Rotstain Action and the Smith Action, the "Actions") pursuant to the terms of the bar orders described below. If the Settlement, including the bar orders described below, is approved by the Court and is not subject to further appeal, Trustmark will make a one-time cash payment of $100.0 million to the Receiver. Trustmark expects to be relieved of pre-trial deadlines and the February 27, 2023 trial setting in the Rotstain Action pending final Court approval of a Settlement Agreement reflecting the terms of the Settlement and pending entry of the bar orders. The Smith and Jackson Actions are currently stayed.

The Settlement includes the parties' agreement to seek the Northern District of Texas District Court's entry of bar orders prohibiting any continued or future claims against Trustmark and its related parties relating to Stanford, whether asserted to date or not. The bar orders therefore would prohibit all litigation relating to Stanford described in Trustmark Corporation's SEC periodic reports, including not only the Actions and any pending matters but also any actions that may be brought in the future. Final Court approval of these bar orders is a condition of the Settlement.

The Settlement is also subject to the execution and delivery of a definitive Settlement Agreement reflecting the terms of the Settlement, notice to Stanford's investor claimants and final, non-appealable approval by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The timing of any final decision by the Court is subject to the discretion of the Court and any appeal. While Trustmark believes that the Settlement is consistent with the terms of prior Stanford-related settlements that have been approved by the Court and were not successfully appealed, it is possible that the Court may decide not to approve the Settlement Agreement or that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals could decide to accept an appeal thereof.

The Settlement Agreement will provide that Trustmark makes no admission of liability or wrongdoing in connection with any Stanford matter. As has been the case throughout the pendency of the Actions, Trustmark expressly denies any liability or wrongdoing with respect to any matter alleged in regard of the multi-billion-dollar Ponzi scheme operated by Stanford for almost 20 years. Trustmark's relationship with Stanford consisted of ordinary banking services provided to business deposit customers.

Trustmark and Trustmark Corporation have determined that it is in the best interest of Trustmark, Trustmark Corporation and the shareholders of Trustmark Corporation to enter into the Settlement to eliminate the risk, ongoing expense, uncertainty as to ultimate outcome and imposition on management and the business of Trustmark of further litigation of the Actions and related Stanford claims.

As a result of the entry into the Settlement, Trustmark Corporation recognized $100.0 million of litigation settlement expense, as well as an additional $750 thousand in legal fees, that were included in noninterest expense related to the Stanford litigation during the fourth quarter of 2022. Trustmark Corporation expects that the Settlement will be tax deductible. Trustmark will remain substantially above levels considered to be well-capitalized under all relevant standards.

The foregoing description of the Settlement Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Settlement Agreement, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to a future periodic or current report of Trustmark Corporation.

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) (unaudited)

Note 2 - Securities Available for Sale and Held to Maturity

The following table is a summary of the estimated fair value of securities available for sale and the amortized cost of securities held to maturity:

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE U.S. Treasury securities $ 391,513 $ 416,278 $ 419,696 $ 361,822 $ 344,640 U.S. Government agency obligations 7,766 9,116 11,947 12,623 13,727 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 4,862 4,763 5,179 5,359 5,714 Mortgage-backed securities Residential mortgage pass-through securities Guaranteed by GNMA 27,097 28,164 32,240 35,117 39,573 Issued by FNMA and FHLMC 1,345,463 1,718,057 1,888,546 2,038,331 2,218,429 Other residential mortgage-backed securities Issued or guaranteed by FNMA, FHLMC, or GNMA 115,140 126,138 144,158 164,506 196,690 Commercial mortgage-backed securities Issued or guaranteed by FNMA, FHLMC, or GNMA 132,241 141,970 142,598 400,488 420,104 Total securities available for sale $ 2,024,082 $ 2,444,486 $ 2,644,364 $ 3,018,246 $ 3,238,877 SECURITIES HELD TO MATURITY U.S. Treasury securities $ 28,295 $ - $ - $ - $ - Obligations of states and political subdivisions 4,510 4,512 5,320 7,324 7,328 Mortgage-backed securities Residential mortgage pass-through securities Guaranteed by GNMA 4,442 4,527 4,624 4,831 5,005 Issued by FNMA and FHLMC 509,311 179,375 185,554 192,373 43,444 Other residential mortgage-backed securities Issued or guaranteed by FNMA, FHLMC, or GNMA 188,201 197,923 210,479 224,012 241,934 Commercial mortgage-backed securities Issued or guaranteed by FNMA, FHLMC, or GNMA 759,755 770,648 731,777 179,058 44,826 Total securities held to maturity $ 1,494,514 $ 1,156,985 $ 1,137,754 $ 607,598 $ 342,537

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Trustmark reclassified $422.9 million of securities available for sale to securities held to maturity. The securities were transferred at fair value, which became the cost basis for the securities held to maturity. At the date of transfer, the net unrealized holding loss on the available for sale securities totaled approximately $57.1 million ($42.8 million, net of tax). The net unrealized holding loss will be amortized over the remaining life of the securities as a yield adjustment in a manner consistent with the amortization or accretion of the original purchase premium or discount on the associated security. There were no gains or losses recognized as a result of the transfer.

During the second quarter of 2022, Trustmark reclassified $343.1 million of securities available for sale to securities held to maturity. The securities were transferred at fair value, which became the cost basis for the securities held to maturity. At the date of transfer, the net unrealized holding loss on the available for sale securities totaled approximately $34.8 million ($26.1 million, net of tax). The net unrealized holding loss will be amortized over the remaining life of the securities as a yield adjustment in a manner consistent with the amortization or accretion of the original purchase premium or discount on the associated security. There were no gains or losses recognized as a result of the transfer.

At December 31, 2022, the net unamortized, unrealized loss included in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) in the accompanying balance sheet for securities held to maturity transferred from securities available for sale totaled approximately $92.3 million ($69.2 million, net of tax).

Management continues to focus on asset quality as one of the strategic goals of the securities portfolio, which is evidenced by the investment of 99.8% of the portfolio in GSE-backed obligations and other Aaa rated securities as determined by Moody's. None of the securities owned by Trustmark are collateralized by assets which are considered sub-prime. Furthermore, outside of stock ownership in the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta and Federal Reserve Bank, Trustmark does not hold any other equity investment in a GSE.

TRUSTMARK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) (unaudited)

Note 3 - Loan Composition

LHFI consisted of the following during the periods presented: