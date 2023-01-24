PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL):
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
Net income
Earnings per share
PPNR1
Net interest margin
Efficiency ratio1
Book value per
common share
$293.0 million
$2.67
$367.8 million
3.98%
46.9%
$46.47
$40.251, excluding
goodwill and intangibles
CEO COMMENTARY:
"Western Alliance's diversified, national commercial business strategy drove the strong momentum that was sustained throughout the year, closing out the fourth quarter with record revenues, earnings and tangible book value as we thoughtfully deployed liquidity into sound organic growth," said Kenneth A. Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We achieved a record $293.0 million in net income and earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, an increase of 15.1% from the prior year, while tangible book value per share rose 6.4% year-over-year to $40.25. Quarterly deposits declined $1.9 billion, primarily driven by short-term seasonal tax and insurance escrow deposit outflows in our Mortgage Warehouse Group. These seasonal factors have already reversed since year end, with quarter-to-date 2023 average total deposit balances up more than $2.4 billion from year end."
"Western Alliance's full year results are a direct reflection of our collaborative culture and flexible business model that strongly position us to sustain our earnings trajectory into 2023, all while continuing our focus on asset quality. Net charge-offs for the year totaled a modest $1.5 million, with a non-performing assets to total assets ratio of 0.14% at the end of the year. Our growing net interest income during the year drove an increase in earnings as PPNR climbed 25.7% over the prior year to $1.4 billion, with net income of $1.1 billion and earnings per share up 11.9% to $9.70."
Acquisition of Digital Disbursements and AmeriHome Mortgage Company:
On January 25, 2022, the Company completed its acquisition of Digital Settlement Technologies LLC, doing business as Digital Disbursements, a digital payments platform for the class action legal industry. On April 7, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of Aris Mortgage Holding Company, LLC, the parent company of AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC ("AmeriHome"). The Company's results include the financial results of Digital Disbursements and AmeriHome beginning on the acquisition dates noted.
LINKED-QUARTER BASIS
FULL YEAR
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
FINANCIAL POSITION RESULTS:
LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY:
|KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:
1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Income Statement
Net interest income was $639.7 million in the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of $37.6 million from $602.1 million in the third quarter 2022, and an increase of $189.1 million, or 42.0%, compared to the fourth quarter 2021. The increase in net interest income from the third quarter 2022 is due to a higher rate environment, which drove an increase in yields on interest earning assets and also pushed interest rates higher on deposits and short-term borrowings. HFI loan growth and higher yields on HFI loans, partially offset by higher interest rates on deposits and an increase in other borrowings, drove the increase in net interest income from the fourth quarter 2021.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.1 million in the fourth quarter 2022, a decrease of $25.4 million from $28.5 million in the third quarter 2022, and a decrease of $10.1 million from $13.2 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter 2022 is primarily due to heightened economic uncertainty, offset by a decrease in loans.
The Company's net interest margin in the fourth quarter 2022 was 3.98%, an increase from 3.78% in the third quarter 2022, and an increase from 3.33% in the fourth quarter 2021. The higher rate environment drove an increase in net interest margin, with yields on interest earning assets more than offsetting the increase in rates on deposits and borrowings. The increase in net interest margin from the fourth quarter 2021 was driven by HFI loan growth plus an increase in rates, partially offset by higher deposits and borrowings coupled with higher rates.
Non-interest income was $61.5 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $61.8 million for the third quarter 2022, and $110.4 million for the fourth quarter 2021. The $0.3 million decrease in non-interest income from the third quarter 2022 was primarily related to fair value loss adjustments from HFI loans transferred to HFS and sold in the fourth quarter 2022 and a revaluation in the third quarter 2022 of the contingent consideration liability related to the Digital Disbursements acquisition that did not recur. These items were partially offset by a $10.9 million increase in net gain on loan origination and sale activities due to gains from hedging activity, partially offset by a reduction in spreads and production volume. Net loan servicing revenue decreased $1.6 million due to a decrease in the value of MSRs, which was partially offset by an increase in servicing revenue. The $48.9 million decrease from the fourth quarter 2021 was driven by a decrease in net gain on loan origination and sale activities of $47.8 million from lower production volume, partially offset by a $19.1 million increase in loan servicing revenue.
Net revenue was $701.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of $37.3 million, or 5.6%, compared to $663.9 million for the third quarter 2022, and an increase of $140.2 million, or 25.0%, compared to $561.0 million for the fourth quarter 2021.
Non-interest expense was $333.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $305.8 million for the third quarter 2022, and $237.8 million for the fourth quarter 2021. The Company's efficiency ratio1 was 46.9% for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to 45.5% in the third quarter 2022, and 41.8% for the fourth quarter 2021. Non-interest expense increased from the third quarter 2022 due primarily to increased deposit costs. The increase in non-interest expense from the fourth quarter 2021 is also attributable to increased deposit costs.
Income tax expense was $71.7 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $65.6 million for the third quarter 2022, and $64.0 million for the fourth quarter 2021.
Net income was $293.0 million for the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of $29.0 million from $264.0 million for the third quarter 2022, and an increase of $47.0 million from $246.0 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Earnings per share totaled $2.67 for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $2.42 for the third quarter 2022, and $2.32 for the fourth quarter 2021.
The Company views its pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") as a key metric for assessing the Company's earnings power, which it defines as net revenue less non-interest expense. For the fourth quarter 2022, the Company's PPNR1 was $367.8 million, up $9.7 million from $358.1 million in the third quarter 2022, and up $44.6 million from $323.2 million in the fourth quarter 2021.
The Company had 3,365 full-time equivalent employees and 56 offices at December 31, 2022, compared to 3,368 employees and 60 offices at September 30, 2022, and 3,139 employees and 58 offices at December 31, 2021.
1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Balance Sheet
HFI loans, net of deferred fees totaled $51.9 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $52.2 billion at September 30, 2022, and $39.1 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in HFI loans of $339 million from the prior quarter was driven by a decrease of $1.6 billion in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by increases of $651 million in CRE non-owner occupied, $392 million in construction and land development, and $254 million in residential real estate loans. From December 31, 2021, HFI loan growth of $10.9 billion (which excludes transfers of government guaranteed early buyout ("EBO") residential loans from HFS to HFI in 2022 with a balance of $1.9 billion at December 31, 2022), was primarily driven by residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and CRE non-owner occupied, loans which increased $4.8 billion, $2.8 billion, and, $2.4 billion respectively.
The Company's allowance for credit losses on HFI loans consists of an allowance for funded HFI loans and an allowance for unfunded loan commitments. At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses to funded HFI loans ratio was 0.60%, compared to 0.58% at September 30, 2022, and 0.65% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses, which includes the allowance for unfunded loan commitments, to funded HFI loans ratio was 0.69% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.68% at September 30, 2022, and 0.74% at December 31, 2021. The Company is a party to credit linked note transactions, which effectively transfer a portion of the risk of losses on reference pools of loans to the purchasers of the notes. As of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the Company is protected from first credit losses on reference pools of loans totaling $12.0 billion, $10.8 billion, and $6.4 billion, respectively, under these transactions. However, as these note transactions are considered to be free standing credit enhancements, the allowance for credit losses cannot be reduced by the expected credit losses that may be mitigated by these notes. Accordingly, the allowance for loan and credit losses ratios include an allowance of $21.9 million as of December 31, 2022, $19 million as of September 30, 2022, and $7.2 million as of December 31, 2021, related to these pools of loans. The allowance for credit losses to funded HFI loans ratio, adjusted to reduce the HFI loan balance by the amount of loans in covered reference pools, was 0.89% at December 31, 2022, 0.86% at September 30, 2022, and 0.89% at December 31, 2021.
Deposits totaled $53.6 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.9 billion from $55.6 billion at September 30, 2022, and an increase of $6.0 billion from $47.6 billion at December 31, 2021. By deposit type, the decrease from the prior quarter is attributable to a decrease of $5.2 billion from non-interest bearing demand deposits, partially offset by increases of $1.9 billion from certificates of deposits, $1.2 billion from interest bearing demand deposits, and $195 million from savings and money market accounts. From December 31, 2021, certificates of deposit, interest-bearing demand deposits, and savings and money market accounts increased by $3.0 billion, $2.6 billion, and $2.1 billion, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $1.7 billion. Non-interest bearing deposits were $19.7 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $24.9 billion at September 30, 2022, and $21.4 billion at December 31, 2021.
The table below shows the Company's deposit types as a percentage of total deposits:
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Non-interest bearing
36.7
%
44.8
%
44.9
%
Savings and money market
36.2
34.6
36.3
Interest-bearing demand
17.7
15.0
14.5
Certificates of deposit
9.4
5.6
4.3
The Company's ratio of HFI loans to deposits was 96.7% at December 31, 2022, compared to 93.9% at September 30, 2022, and 82.1% at December 31, 2021.
Borrowings were $6.3 billion at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and $1.5 billion at December 31, 2021. Borrowings remained flat from September 30, 2022 due primarily to the issuance of $93 million of credit linked notes in the fourth quarter 2022 offset by a decrease in short-term borrowings. The increase in borrowings from December 31, 2021 is due to an increase in short-term borrowings of $4.3 billion and issuance of $579 million of credit linked notes, net of issuance costs, during 2022.
Qualifying debt totaled $893 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $889 million at September 30, 2022, and $896 million at December 31, 2021.
Stockholders' equity was $5.4 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $5.0 billion at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The increase in stockholders' equity quarter over quarter was due to net income and unrealized fair value gains of approximately $77 million on the Company's available for sale securities, which are recorded in other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax, partially offset by dividends to shareholders. A cash dividend of $0.36 per share was paid to common shareholders on December 2, 2022, totaling $39.2 million, and a cash dividend of $0.27 per depository share was paid to preferred shareholders on December 30, 2022, totaling $3.2 million. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2021 is primarily a function of net income and sales of common stock under the Company's ATM program, partially offset by dividends to shareholders and unrealized fair value losses on available for sale securities.
At December 31, 2022, tangible common equity, net of tax1, was 6.5% of tangible assets1 and total capital was 12.1% of risk-weighted assets. The Company's tangible book value per share1 was $40.25 at December 31, 2022, an increase of 8.3% from $37.16, and up 6.4% from $37.84 at December 31, 2021. The increase in tangible book value per share from September 30, 2022 is attributable to net income and fair value marks on the Company's available for sale securities, which are recorded in other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax.
Total assets decreased 2.1% to $67.7 billion at December 31, 2022, from $69.2 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased 21.0% from $56.0 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in total assets from September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 was driven by decreases in HFS and HFI loans.
1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses totaled $3.1 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $28.5 million for the third quarter 2022, and $13.2 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) in the fourth quarter 2022 were $1.8 million, or 0.01% of average loans (annualized), compared to $(1.9) million, or (0.02)%, in the third quarter 2022, and $1.4 million, or 0.02%, in the fourth quarter 2021.
Nonaccrual loans decreased $5 million to $85 million during the quarter and increased $12 million from December 31, 2021. Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest were zero (excluding government guaranteed loans of $582 million) at December 31, 2022, compared to zero at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (excluding government guaranteed loans of $644 million and zero at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively). Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing interest totaled $70 million (excluding government guaranteed loans of $334 million) at December 31, 2022, an increase from $56 million at September 30, 2022, and an increase from $53 million at December 31, 2021 (excluding government guaranteed loans of $245 million and zero at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively).
Repossessed assets totaled $11 million at December 31, 2022, flat from September 30, 2022, and a $1 million decrease from $12 million at December 31, 2021. Classified assets totaled $393 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $8 million from $385 million at September 30, 2022, and an increase of $92 million from $301 million at December 31, 2021.
The ratio of classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus the allowance for credit losses, a common regulatory measure of asset quality, was 6.8% at December 31, 2022, compared to 7.0% at September 30, 2022, and 6.4% at December 31, 2021.
1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Segment Highlights
The Company's reportable segments are aggregated with a focus on products and services offered and consist of three reportable segments:
- Commercial segment: provides commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
- Consumer Related segment: offers both commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services, such as residential mortgage banking and beginning on January 25, 2022 includes the financial results of Digital Disbursements.
- Corporate & Other segment: consists of the Company's investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items not allocated to our other reportable segments, and inter-segment eliminations.
Key management metrics for evaluating the performance of the Company's Commercial and Consumer Related segments include loan and deposit growth, asset quality, and pre-tax income.
The Commercial segment reported an HFI loan balance of $31.4 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $646 million during the quarter, and an increase of $6.3 billion during the year. Deposits for the Commercial segment totaled $29.5 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $512 million during the quarter, and a decrease of $973 million during the year.
Pre-tax income for the Commercial segment was $320.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $22.3 million from the three months ended September 30, 2022, and an increase of $82.2 million from the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Commercial segment reported total pre-tax income of $1.1 billion, an increase of $233.8 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.
The Consumer Related segment reported an HFI loan balance of $20.4 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $307 million during the quarter, and an increase of $6.5 billion during the year. The Consumer Related segment also has loans held for sale of $1.2 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.0 billion during the quarter, and a decrease of $4.5 billion during the year. Deposits for the Consumer Related segment totaled $18.5 billion, a decrease of $2.5 billion during the quarter, and an increase of $3.1 billion during the year.
Pre-tax income for the Consumer Related segment was $69.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $23.4 million from the three months ended September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $65.2 million from the three months ended December 31, 2021. Pre-tax income for the Consumer Related segment for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $450.1 million, a decrease of $46.0 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Summary Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
Selected Balance Sheet Data:
As of December 31,
2022
2021
Change %
(in millions)
Total assets
$
67,734
$
55,983
21.0
%
Loans held for sale
1,184
5,635
(79.0
)
HFI loans, net of deferred fees
51,862
39,075
32.7
Investment securities
8,760
7,541
16.2
Total deposits
53,644
47,612
12.7
Borrowings
6,299
1,502
NM
Qualifying debt
893
896
(0.3
)
Stockholders' equity
5,356
4,963
7.9
Tangible common equity, net of tax (1)
4,383
4,035
8.6
|Common equity Tier 1 capital
5,073
4,068
24.7
Selected Income Statement Data:
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Change %
2022
2021
Change %
(in millions, except per share data)
(in millions, except per share data)
Interest income
$
888.3
$
483.3
83.8
%
$
2,691.8
$
1,658.7
62.3
%
Interest expense
248.6
32.7
NM
475.5
109.9
NM
Net interest income
639.7
450.6
42.0
2,216.3
1,548.8
43.1
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
3.1
13.2
(76.5
)
68.1
(21.4
)
NM
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
636.6
437.4
45.5
2,148.2
1,570.2
36.8
Non-interest income
61.5
110.4
(44.3
)
324.6
404.2
(19.7
)
Non-interest expense
333.4
237.8
40.2
1,156.7
851.4
35.9
Income before income taxes
364.7
310.0
17.6
1,316.1
1,123.0
17.2
Income tax expense
71.7
64.0
12.0
258.8
223.8
15.6
Net income
293.0
246.0
19.1
1,057.3
899.2
17.6
Dividends on preferred stock
3.2
3.5
(8.6
)
12.8
3.5
NM
Net income available to common stockholders
$
289.8
$
242.5
19.5
$
1,044.5
$
895.7
16.6
Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.67
$
2.32
15.1
$
9.70
$
8.67
11.9
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
NM
Changes +/- 100% are not meaningful.
|Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Summary Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
Common Share Data:
At or For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Change %
2022
2021
Change %
Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.67
$
2.32
15.1
%
$
9.70
$
8.67
11.9
%
Book value per common share
46.47
43.78
6.1
Tangible book value per common share, net of tax (1)
40.25
37.84
6.4
Average common shares outstanding
(in millions):
Basic
108.0
103.9
4.0
107.2
102.7
4.4
Diluted
108.4
104.5
3.7
107.6
103.3
4.2
Common shares outstanding
108.9
106.6
2.1
Selected Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (2)
1.67
%
1.69
%
(1.2
) %
1.62
%
1.83
%
(11.5
) %
Return on average tangible common equity (1, 2)
27.0
25.8
4.7
25.4
26.2
(3.1
)
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding AOCI (1, 2)
23.1
26.0
(11.2
)
23.1
26.6
(13.2
)
Net interest margin (2)
3.98
3.33
19.5
3.67
3.41
7.6
Efficiency ratio - tax equivalent basis (1)
46.9
41.8
12.2
44.9
42.9
4.7
Loan to deposit ratio
96.7
82.1
17.8
Asset Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding (2)
0.01
%
0.02
%
(50.0
) %
0.00
%
0.02
%
NM
Nonaccrual loans to funded HFI loans
0.16
0.19
(15.8
)
Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets
0.14
0.15
(6.7
)
Allowance for loan losses to funded HFI loans
0.60
0.65
(7.7
)
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual HFI loans
364
348
4.6
Capital Ratios:
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Tangible common equity (1)
6.5
%
5.9
%
7.3
%
Common Equity Tier 1 (3)
9.3
8.7
9.1
Tier 1 Leverage ratio (3)
7.8
7.5
7.8
Tier 1 Capital (3)
10.0
9.3
9.9
Total Capital (3)
12.1
11.4
12.3
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
(2)
Annualized on an actual/actual basis for periods less than 12 months.
(3)
Capital ratios for December 31, 2022 are preliminary.
NM
Changes +/- 100% are not meaningful.
|Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
Unaudited
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
Interest income:
Loans
$
785.1
$
438.6
$
2,393.4
$
1,488.8
Investment securities
89.4
43.7
272.6
164.7
Other
13.8
1.0
25.8
5.2
Total interest income
888.3
483.3
2,691.8
1,658.7
Interest expense:
Deposits
157.6
12.8
276.4
47.5
Qualifying debt
9.1
9.2
35.0
33.1
Borrowings
81.9
10.7
164.1
29.3
Total interest expense
248.6
32.7
475.5
109.9
Net interest income
639.7
450.6
2,216.3
1,548.8
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
3.1
13.2
68.1
(21.4
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
636.6
437.4
2,148.2
1,570.2
Non-interest income:
Net gain on loan origination and sale activities
25.4
73.2
104.0
326.2
Net loan servicing revenue (expense)
21.4
2.3
130.9
(16.3
)
Service charges and fees
5.9
7.1
27.0
28.3
Commercial banking related income
5.5
4.9
21.5
17.4
Income from equity investments
4.2
5.2
17.8
22.1
Gain on recovery from credit guarantees
3.0
7.2
14.7
7.2
Gain on sales of investment securities
0.1
8.3
6.8
8.3
Fair value loss adjustments on assets measured at fair value, net
(9.2
)
(0.8
)
(28.6
)
(1.3
)
Other
5.2
3.0
30.5
12.3
Total non-interest income
61.5
110.4
324.6
404.2
Non-interest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
125.7
120.6
539.5
466.7
Deposit costs
82.2
9.1
165.8
29.8
Legal, professional, and directors' fees
26.0
20.8
99.9
58.6
Data processing
23.9
17.9
83.0
58.2
Occupancy
15.8
12.4
55.5
43.8
Loan servicing expenses
14.8
15.6
55.5
53.5
Insurance
8.9
7.1
31.1
23.0
Business development and marketing
7.3
6.1
22.1
13.5
Loan acquisition and origination expenses
4.4
8.6
23.1
28.8
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
5.9
-
5.9
Net gain on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets
(0.3
)
(0.4
)
(0.7
)
(3.5
)
Acquisition and restructure expenses (recoveries)
-
(3.2
)
0.4
15.3
Other
24.7
17.3
81.5
57.8
Total non-interest expense
333.4
237.8
1,156.7
851.4
Income before income taxes
364.7
310.0
1,316.1
1,123.0
Income tax expense
71.7
64.0
258.8
223.8
Net income
293.0
246.0
1,057.3
899.2
Dividends on preferred stock
3.2
3.5
12.8
3.5
Net income available to common stockholders
$
289.8
$
242.5
$
1,044.5
$
895.7
Earnings per common share:
Diluted shares
108.4
104.5
107.6
103.3
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.67
$
2.32
$
9.70
$
8.67
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
(in millions, except per share data)
Interest income:
Loans
$
785.1
$
657.0
$
516.6
$
434.7
$
438.6
Investment securities
89.4
75.9
59.3
48.0
43.7
Other
13.8
6.5
3.7
1.8
1.0
Total interest income
888.3
739.4
579.6
484.5
483.3
Interest expense:
Deposits
157.6
77.6
27.1
14.1
12.8
Qualifying debt
9.1
8.9
8.6
8.4
9.2
Borrowings
81.9
50.8
18.9
12.5
10.7
Total interest expense
248.6
137.3
54.6
35.0
32.7
Net interest income
639.7
602.1
525.0
449.5
450.6
Provision for credit losses
3.1
28.5
27.5
9.0
13.2
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
636.6
573.6
497.5
440.5
437.4
Non-interest income:
Net gain on loan origination and sale activities
25.4
14.5
27.2
36.9
73.2
Net loan servicing revenue
21.4
23.0
45.4
41.1
2.3
Service charges and fees
5.9
6.5
7.6
7.0
7.1
Commercial banking related income
5.5
5.1
5.8
5.1
4.9
Income from equity investments
4.2
4.3
5.2
4.1
5.2
Gain on recovery from credit guarantees
3.0
0.4
9.0
2.3
7.2
Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities
0.1
-
(0.2
)
6.9
8.3
Fair value loss adjustments on assets measured at fair value, net
(9.2
)
(2.8
)
(10.0
)
(6.6
)
(0.8
)
Other
5.2
10.8
5.0
9.5
3.0
Total non-interest income
61.5
61.8
95.0
106.3
110.4
Non-interest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
125.7
136.5
139.0
138.3
120.6
Deposit costs
82.2
56.2
18.1
9.3
9.1
Legal, professional, and directors' fees
26.0
24.8
25.1
24.0
20.8
Data processing
23.9
21.8
19.7
17.6
17.9
Occupancy
15.8
13.9
13.0
12.8
12.4
Loan servicing expenses
14.8
15.2
14.7
10.8
15.6
Insurance
8.9
8.1
6.9
7.2
7.1
Business development and marketing
7.3
5.0
5.4
4.4
6.1
Loan acquisition and origination expenses
4.4
5.8
6.4
6.5
8.6
Net (gain) loss on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets
(0.3
)
(0.2
)
(0.3
)
0.1
(0.4
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
5.9
Acquisition and restructure expenses (recoveries)
-
-
-
0.4
(3.2
)
Other
24.7
18.7
20.9
17.2
17.3
Total non-interest expense
333.4
305.8
268.9
248.6
237.8
Income before income taxes
364.7
329.6
323.6
298.2
310.0
Income tax expense
71.7
65.6
63.4
58.1
64.0
Net income
293.0
264.0
260.2
240.1
246.0
Dividends on preferred stock
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.5
Net income available to common stockholders
$
289.8
$
260.8
$
257.0
$
236.9
$
242.5
Earnings per common share:
Diluted shares
108.4
107.9
107.7
106.6
104.5
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.67
$
2.42
$
2.39
$
2.22
$
2.32
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
(in millions)
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
1,043
$
1,610
$
1,886
$
2,602
$
516
Investment securities
8,760
8,603
8,802
8,277
7,541
Loans held for sale
1,184
2,204
2,803
4,762
5,635
Loans held for investment:
Commercial and industrial
20,710
22,318
20,754
17,862
18,297
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
9,319
8,668
7,775
6,849
6,526
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
1,818
1,848
1,848
1,805
1,898
Construction and land development
4,013
3,621
3,231
3,278
3,023
Residential real estate
15,928
15,674
14,908
11,270
9,282
Consumer
74
72
56
55
49
Loans HFI, net of deferred fees
51,862
52,201
48,572
41,119
39,075
Allowance for loan losses
(310
)
(304
)
(273
)
(258
)
(252
)
Loans HFI, net of deferred fees and allowance
51,552
51,897
48,299
40,861
38,823
Mortgage servicing rights
1,148
1,044
826
950
698
Premises and equipment, net
276
237
210
196
182
Operating lease right-of-use asset
163
131
136
142
133
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net
11
11
12
12
12
Bank owned life insurance
182
181
180
179
180
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
680
682
695
698
635
Other assets
2,735
2,565
2,206
1,897
1,628
Total assets
$
67,734
$
69,165
$
66,055
$
60,576
$
55,983
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Liabilities:
Deposits
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
19,691
$
24,926
$
23,721
$
23,520
$
21,353
Interest bearing:
Demand
9,507
8,350
8,387
8,268
6,924
Savings and money market
19,397
19,202
19,026
18,553
17,279
Certificates of deposit
5,049
3,111
2,578
1,818
2,056
Total deposits
53,644
55,589
53,712
52,159
47,612
Borrowings
6,299
6,319
5,210
833
1,502
Qualifying debt
893
889
891
893
896
Operating lease liability
185
149
151
155
143
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
1,357
1,198
1,132
1,524
867
Total liabilities
62,378
64,144
61,096
55,564
51,020
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
295
295
295
295
295
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
2,058
2,049
1,990
1,979
1,879
Retained earnings
3,664
3,413
3,192
2,973
2,773
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(661
)
(736
)
(518
)
(235
)
16
Total stockholders' equity
5,356
5,021
4,959
5,012
4,963
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
67,734
$
69,165
$
66,055
$
60,576
$
55,983
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Changes in the Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
(in millions)
Allowance for loan losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
304.1
$
273.2
$
257.6
$
252.5
$
246.9
Provision for credit losses (1)
7.4
29.0
17.0
5.3
7.0
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off:
Commercial and industrial
0.3
3.8
0.8
2.4
1.8
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
-
0.1
-
-
0.3
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
0.1
-
0.1
-
-
Construction and land development
-
0.1
-
-
-
Residential real estate
-
-
0.1
-
0.4
Consumer
-
-
-
-
-
Total recoveries
0.4
4.0
1.0
2.4
2.5
Loans charged-off:
Commercial and industrial
1.1
2.1
2.4
2.6
3.8
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
0.5
-
-
-
-
Construction and land development
0.6
-
-
-
-
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
0.1
Consumer
-
-
-
-
-
Total loans charged-off
2.2
2.1
2.4
2.6
3.9
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
1.8
(1.9
)
1.4
0.2
1.4
Balance, end of period
$
309.7
$
304.1
$
273.2
$
257.6
$
252.5
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$
52.1
$
53.8
$
43.3
$
37.6
$
32.1
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (1)
(5.1
)
(1.7
)
10.5
5.7
5.5
Balance, end of period (2)
$
47.0
$
52.1
$
53.8
$
43.3
$
37.6
Components of the allowance for credit losses on loans
Allowance for loan losses
$
309.7
$
304.1
$
273.2
$
257.6
$
252.5
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments
47.0
52.1
53.8
43.3
37.6
Total allowance for credit losses on loans
$
356.7
$
356.2
$
327.0
$
300.9
$
290.1
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized
0.01
%
(0.02
) %
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
Allowance ratios
Allowance for loan losses to funded HFI loans (3)
0.60
%
0.58
%
0.56
%
0.63
%
0.65
%
Allowance for credit losses to funded HFI loans (3)
0.69
0.68
0.67
0.73
0.74
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual HFI loans
364
338
321
283
346
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual HFI loans
420
396
385
331
397
(1)
The above tables reflect the provision for credit losses on funded and unfunded loans. There was a $0.8 million provision for credit losses on investment securities for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on investment securities totaled $5.2 million as of December 31, 2022.
(2)
The allowance for unfunded loan commitments is included as part of accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the balance sheet.
(3)
Ratio includes an allowance for credit losses of $21.9 million as of December 31, 2022 related to a $12.0 billion pool of loans covered under five separate credit linked note transactions.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality Metrics
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
(in millions)
Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets
Nonaccrual loans
$
85
$
90
$
85
$
91
$
73
Nonaccrual loans to funded HFI loans
0.16
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.22
%
0.19
%
Repossessed assets
$
11
$
11
$
12
$
12
$
12
Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets
0.14
%
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.17
%
0.15
%
Loans Past Due
Loans past due 90 days, still accruing (1)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Loans past due 90 days, still accruing to funded HFI loans
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing (2)
$
70
$
56
$
117
$
58
$
53
Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing to funded HFI loans
0.13
%
0.11
%
0.24
%
0.14
%
0.13
%
Other credit quality metrics
Special mention loans
$
351
$
312
$
317
$
350
$
331
Special mention loans to funded HFI loans
0.68
%
0.60
%
0.65
%
0.85
%
0.85
%
Classified loans on accrual
$
280
$
268
$
232
$
253
$
216
Classified loans on accrual to funded HFI loans
0.54
%
0.51
%
0.48
%
0.61
%
0.55
%
Classified assets
$
393
$
385
$
346
$
365
$
301
Classified assets to total assets
0.58
%
0.56
%
0.52
%
0.60
%
0.54
%
(1)
Excludes government guaranteed residential mortgage loans of $582 million, $644 million, and $827 million as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
(2)
Excludes government guaranteed residential mortgage loans of $334 million, $245 million, and $202 million as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
Interest earning assets
Loans held for sale
$
2,659
$
37.8
5.63
%
$
3,993
$
49.0
4.87
%
Loans held for investment:
Commercial and industrial
21,654
349.3
6.45
21,551
282.1
5.25
CRE - non-owner occupied
9,077
148.8
6.51
8,128
111.4
5.44
CRE - owner occupied
1,830
24.4
5.39
1,839
23.3
5.12
Construction and land development
3,798
80.2
8.38
3,471
59.5
6.80
Residential real estate
15,803
143.5
3.60
15,125
130.9
3.43
Consumer
71
1.1
6.26
63
0.8
5.32
Total HFI loans (1), (2), (3)
52,233
747.3
5.70
50,177
608.0
4.84
Securities:
Securities - taxable
6,397
68.4
4.25
6,680
56.4
3.35
Securities - tax-exempt
2,068
21.0
5.07
2,047
19.5
4.73
Total securities (1)
8,465
89.4
4.45
8,727
75.9
3.66
Cash and other
1,361
13.8
4.02
1,239
6.5
2.07
Total interest earning assets
64,718
888.3
5.50
64,136
739.4
4.62
Non-interest earning assets
Cash and due from banks
289
242
Allowance for credit losses
(308
)
(282
)
Bank owned life insurance
181
180
Other assets
4,613
4,100
Total assets
$
69,493
$
68,376
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
8,754
$
43.6
1.98
%
$
8,466
$
24.5
1.15
%
Savings and money market
18,651
88.0
1.87
18,515
44.5
0.95
Certificates of deposit
4,260
26.0
2.42
2,843
8.6
1.19
Total interest-bearing deposits
31,665
157.6
1.97
29,824
77.6
1.03
Short-term borrowings
5,440
54.8
3.99
4,136
27.0
2.59
Long-term debt
1,240
27.1
8.68
1,228
23.8
7.69
Qualifying debt
890
9.1
4.08
891
8.9
3.94
Total interest-bearing liabilities
39,235
248.6
2.51
36,079
137.3
1.51
Interest cost of funding earning assets
1.52
0.84
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
23,729
25,865
Other liabilities
1,296
1,282
Stockholders' equity
5,233
5,150
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
69,493
$
68,376
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
639.7
3.98
%
$
602.1
3.78
%
(1)
Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $9.0 million and $8.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
(2)
Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $34.8 million and $31.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
(3)
Includes non-accrual loans.
(4)
Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
Interest earning assets
Loans held for sale
$
2,659
$
37.8
5.63
%
$
9,159
$
70.3
3.04
%
Loans held for investment:
Commercial and industrial
21,654
349.3
6.45
17,087
169.5
4.01
CRE - non-owner-occupied
9,077
148.8
6.51
6,209
70.0
4.48
CRE - owner-occupied
1,830
24.4
5.39
1,971
24.2
4.96
Construction and land development
3,798
80.2
8.38
3,016
43.9
5.78
Residential real estate
15,803
143.5
3.60
8,282
60.3
2.89
Consumer
71
1.1
6.26
44
0.4
3.85
Total HFI loans (1), (2), (3)
52,233
747.3
5.70
36,609
368.3
4.03
Securities:
Securities - taxable
6,397
68.4
4.25
5,443
25.6
1.86
Securities - tax-exempt
2,068
21.0
5.07
2,175
18.1
4.12
Total securities (1)
8,465
89.4
4.45
7,618
43.7
2.51
Other
1,361
13.8
4.02
1,274
1.0
0.31
Total interest earning assets
64,718
888.3
5.50
54,660
483.3
3.57
Non-interest earning assets
Cash and due from banks
289
253
Allowance for credit losses
(308
)
(256
)
Bank owned life insurance
181
179
Other assets
4,613
2,767
Total assets
$
69,493
$
57,603
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
8,754
$
43.6
1.98
%
$
5,918
$
1.7
0.11
%
Savings and money market accounts
18,651
88.0
1.87
17,215
9.1
0.21
Certificates of deposit
4,260
26.0
2.42
2,074
2.0
0.38
Total interest-bearing deposits
31,665
157.6
1.97
25,207
12.8
0.20
Short-term borrowings
5,440
54.8
3.99
2,815
2.4
0.35
Long-term debt
1,240
27.1
8.68
565
8.3
5.81
Qualifying debt
890
9.1
4.08
978
9.2
3.72
Total interest-bearing liabilities
39,235
248.6
2.51
29,565
32.7
0.44
Interest cost of funding earning assets
1.52
0.24
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
23,729
22,487
Other liabilities
1,296
913
Stockholders' equity
5,233
4,638
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
69,493
$
57,603
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
639.7
3.98
%
$
450.6
3.33
%
(1)
Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $9.0 million and $8.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2)
Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $34.8 million and $35.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(3)
Includes non-accrual loans.
(4)
Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates
Unaudited
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
Interest earning assets
Loans held for sale
$
4,364
$
180.3
4.13
%
$
5,476
$
174.4
3.18
%
Loans held for investment:
Commercial and industrial
20,082
1,002.8
5.05
14,979
624.8
4.26
CRE - non-owner occupied
7,769
416.4
5.37
5,829
271.3
4.67
CRE - owner occupied
1,841
93.2
5.16
2,030
97.7
4.92
Construction and land development
3,426
229.1
6.69
2,790
160.0
5.74
Residential real estate
13,771
468.5
3.40
5,129
158.9
3.10
Consumer
61
3.1
5.07
39
1.7
4.43
Total HFI loans (1), (2), (3)
46,951
2,213.1
4.74
30,796
1,314.4
4.32
Securities:
Securities - taxable
6,324
195.3
3.09
5,284
95.8
1.81
Securities - tax-exempt
2,067
77.3
4.68
2,137
68.9
4.05
Total securities (1)
8,391
272.6
3.48
7,421
164.7
2.46
Other
1,574
25.8
1.64
2,718
5.2
0.19
Total interest earning assets
61,281
2,691.8
4.45
46,411
1,658.7
3.65
Non-interest earning assets
Cash and due from banks
260
293
Allowance for credit losses
(280
)
(261
)
Bank owned life insurance
180
178
Other assets
3,948
2,487
Total assets
$
65,389
$
49,108
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
8,331
$
78.8
0.95
%
$
4,751
$
5.9
0.13
%
Savings and money market accounts
18,518
158.6
0.86
15,814
33.1
0.21
Certificates of deposit
2,772
39.0
1.40
1,850
8.5
0.46
Total interest-bearing deposits
29,621
276.4
0.93
22,415
47.5
0.21
Short-term borrowings
3,424
92.1
2.69
1,206
8.2
0.68
Long-term debt
1,008
72.0
7.14
373
21.1
5.65
Qualifying debt
893
35.0
3.92
827
33.1
4.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
34,946
475.5
1.36
24,821
109.9
0.44
Interest cost of funding earning assets
0.78
0.24
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
24,133
19,416
Other liabilities
1,211
837
Stockholders' equity
5,099
4,034
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
65,389
$
49,108
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
2,216.3
3.67
%
$
1,548.8
3.41
%
(1)
Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $33.7 million and $33.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2)
Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $132.2 million and $131.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(3)
Includes non-accrual loans.
(4)
Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Segment Results
Unaudited
Balance Sheet:
Consolidated Company
Commercial
Consumer Related
Corporate & Other
At December 31, 2022:
(dollars in millions)
Assets:
Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities
$
9,803
$
12
$
-
$
9,791
Loans held for sale
1,184
-
1,184
-
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
51,862
31,414
20,448
-
Less: allowance for credit losses
(310
)
(262
)
(48
)
-
Total loans
51,552
31,152
20,400
-
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net
11
11
-
-
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
680
293
387
-
Other assets
4,504
435
2,180
1,889
Total assets
$
67,734
$
31,903
$
24,151
$
11,680
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
53,644
$
29,494
$
18,492
$
5,658
Borrowings and qualifying debt
7,192
27
340
6,825
Other liabilities
1,542
83
656
803
Total liabilities
62,378
29,604
19,488
13,286
Allocated equity:
5,356
2,684
1,691
981
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
67,734
$
32,288
$
21,179
$
14,267
Excess funds provided (used)
-
385
(2,972
)
2,587
No. of offices
56
46
8
2
No. of full-time equivalent employees
3,365
671
785
1,909
Income Statement:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022:
(in millions)
Net interest income
$
639.7
$
428.0
$
216.4
$
(4.7
)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
3.1
(5.9
)
8.2
0.8
Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses
636.6
433.9
208.2
(5.5
)
Non-interest income
61.5
8.7
49.2
3.6
Non-interest expense
333.4
122.1
187.6
23.7
Income (loss) before income taxes
364.7
320.5
69.8
(25.6
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
71.7
76.1
16.3
(20.7
)
Net income (loss)
$
293.0
$
244.4
$
53.5
$
(4.9
)
Year Ended December 31, 2022:
(in millions)
Net interest income
$
2,216.3
$
1,546.3
$
854.1
$
(184.1
)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
68.1
47.2
21.1
(0.2
)
Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses
2,148.2
1,499.1
833.0
(183.9
)
Non-interest income
324.6
59.7
247.2
17.7
Non-interest expense
1,156.7
463.5
630.1
63.1
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,316.1
1,095.3
450.1
(229.3
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
258.8
260.5
107.1
(108.8
)
Net income (loss)
$
1,057.3
$
834.8
$
343.0
$
(120.5
)
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Segment Results
Unaudited
Balance Sheet:
Consolidated Company
Commercial
Consumer Related
Corporate
At December 31, 2021:
(dollars in millions)
Assets:
Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities
$
8,057
$
13
$
82
$
7,962
Loans held for sale
5,635
-
5,635
-
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
39,075
25,092
13,983