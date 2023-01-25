Ncondezi Energy has secured land for a 300 MW solar-plus-storage project in Mozambique. It has also signed an agreement with India's Synergy Consulting for support in securing debt financing.Ncondezi Energy has revealed that it has secured 950 hectares of land in Tete, Mozambique, to build a 300 MW solar-plus-storage project. It has also signed an agreement with India-based Synergy Consulting to secure support in negotiating with project lenders for debt financing, finalizing key agreements and power tariffs with potential offtakers, and raising capital. "Following confirmation of excellent solar ...

