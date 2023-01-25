Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen"…
25.01.2023
Kindred Group: Kindred publishes responsible gambling metrics for the Swedish market

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Autumn 2022, ATG, Kindred and Svenska Spel took the initiative to publish key metrics for their work with Swedish customers who show signs of problematic behaviours. The key metrics, that are reported every six months to the Swedish Gambling Authority, show the percentage of customers contacted as a result of suspected or detected problematic gambling behaviour. The metrics also show the impact following contact

Responsible gambling is a cornerstone of Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) sustainability work. In Autumn 2022, the Swedish licensed operators ATG, Kindred and Svenska Spel agreed to publicly report on four key metrics, which are reported every six months, to the Swedish Gambling Authority. This with the hope to increase awareness and knowledge of the companies' work when it comes to responsible gambling. The reporting will hopefully inspire more Swedish licensed operators to publish the same key metrics and thereby contribute to a more transparent and fact-based dialogue.

"Our decision together with ATG and Svenska Spel to openly publish important customer behaviour data, in addition to our Journey towards zero ambition, will make it easier for our stakeholders to follow and understand how we, with the help of regulation, technology, research and human interaction, work to prevent harmful gambling. We believe that a more fact-based and open dialogue contributes to a more sustainable industry and we hope other operators will follow", says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO of Kindred Group.

Percentage of customers who are contacted as a result of suspected or detected problematic gambling (of the total number of active customers)

0.5%*

Percentage of contacted customers who reduced their gambling

76.8%*

How much these individuals have reduced their gambling on average (deposits)

75.5%*

Share of contacted customers who choose to self-exclude from Kindred's platform a. less than six months b. six months and longer

a. 1.4%*b. 0.5%*

*The Swedish market during the period 1 July to 31 December 2022

Key metrics for ATG can be found here and for Svenska Spel here.

For more information:
Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group
press@kindredgroup.com
+46 72 165 15 17

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3702854/1802293.pdf

Kindred publishes responsible gambling metrics for the Swedish market

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-group---key-metrics-sweden,c3137104

Kindred Group - Key Metrics Sweden

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kindred-publishes-responsible-gambling-metrics-for-the-swedish-market-301730127.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
