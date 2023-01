kWh Analytics has started offering protection against physical damages to solar arrays and other renewable energy assets, in partnership with Aspen Insurance.From pv magazine USA kWh Analytics, an insurer specializing in zero-carbon assets, has announced a new property insurance product in partnership with Aspen Insurance. The offering covers physical damages to solar projects and other renewable energy assets. A spokesperson for kWh Analytics told pv magazine USA that the product will likely be used for utility-scale solar assets. The company has a database of more than 300,000 operational renewable ...

