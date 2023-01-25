DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist

DEALING DATE: 24-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 182.8608

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 286311

CODE: WLDU LN

ISIN: FR0011669845

