Construction has started on a 93 MW solar project in the Australian state of Victoria. The installation, which has been under development for at least five years, was sold to Enel Green Power in 2019.From pv magazine Australia The AUD 130 million ($92.3 million) Girgarre Solar Farm is expected to take around 18 months to construct. It will produce around 200 GWh of energy per year once operational, with 167,000 PV modules to be deployed, alongside civil and electrical infrastructure. In 2019, the 93 MW project was sold to Enel Green Power, the Australian renewables unit of Italy's Enel Group. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...