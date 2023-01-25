Enterprises in Germany seek public cloud services for flexibility, scale and agility for post-pandemic competitiveness, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in Germany are accelerating their adoption of public cloud computing to reduce costs, simplify IT infrastructure and reap other benefits, including the ability to support remote work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud Solutions and Services report for Germany finds that public clouds and cloud-native technologies are empowering companies to make data and applications available from anywhere and implement agile development methods. In Germany, interest in IaaS/PaaS services, in particular, continues to grow, driven by demand across all industries for flexibility, scalability, security and rapid application development that are not available with on-premises IT environments. Secure, cloud-based enterprise file-sharing systems are also essential tools for enabling remote work.

"More enterprises in Germany are adopting services from large hyperscalers, especially with the growing number of industry-specific solutions," said Andreas Fahr, partner and managing director, ISG DACH. "For organizations that need to ensure their data stays in Germany, there are regional providers with similar service portfolios."

Enterprises in Germany are also increasingly migrating SAP applications from internal data centers to the cloud, ISG says. Many had been skeptical about this transition but are now preparing to make the move as they switch from legacy SAP environments to the SAP S/4HANA platform. Large hyperscalers, as well as local providers with in-country storage, are fully prepared to support these transformations.

In Germany and other markets, stakeholders involved in enterprise cloud migrations and digital transformations find both consulting and managed services are necessary for success, the report says. Demand is rising for new services to streamline both operational and financial management of enterprises' cloud resources. These include AIOps, the set of tools for automating cloud operations through AI, and FinOps, which provides dashboards and analytical tools for cost management. The now-ubiquitous use of multiple public clouds within each enterprise makes financial management more complex, forcing service providers and clients to integrate a variety of tools.

The need to continuously improve customer experience, a key determinant of competitiveness, is one of the most common reasons companies in Germany and elsewhere are investing in digital transformation and cloud-native platforms, ISG says.

"Rapidly changing customer demands across multiple market segments require data-driven decision-making," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Enterprises are turning to service providers for tools to make this possible."

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud Solutions and Services report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 100 providers across seven quadrants: Consulting and Transformation Services for Large Accounts, Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket, Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts, Managed Public Cloud Services for Midmarket, Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services, SAP HANA Infrastructure Services, and Secure Enterprise Filesharing Systems.

The report names CANCOM, Microsoft, NTT DATA and T-Systems as Leaders in three quadrants each. It lists Accenture, Arvato Systems, Atos, AWS, Capgemini, Claranet, Deutsche Telekom, Google, HCLTech, Infosys, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in two quadrants each. All for One Group, Axians, Box, Brainloop, BTC, DRACOON, Dropbox, FTAPI, IBM, IONOS, Kyndryl, PlusServer, Rackspace Technology, Reply, skaylink and Syntax are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Nordcloud is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants. EPAM, gridscale, Netfiles, OVHcloud and Syntax are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Arvato Systems, CANCOM, DRACOON, Grass Merkur, gridscale, IONOS, PlusServer, skaylink, Syntax and T-Systems.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud Solutions and Services report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

