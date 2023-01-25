Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen"…
WKN: A0JK0D ISIN: GB00B104RS51 Ticker-Symbol: W8T 
Frankfurt
25.01.23
08:01 Uhr
4,780 Euro
-0,060
-1,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
25.01.2023 | 10:16
Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group: Swings and roundabouts

Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group: Swings and roundabouts

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group: Swings and roundabouts 25-Jan-2023 / 08:45 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group (CLIG):

Swings and roundabouts

City of London has announced a trading statement for 1H'23 and, implicitly, 2Q'23. After 1Q'23 being weak for markets, they bounced back in 2Q, recovering the losses - and a bit more. Fund performance was also solid. After a good 1Q for inflows, the market gains were offset by some outflows across the strategies. The net result is that FUM increased by 7% over the quarter, from USD8.51bn to USD9.15bn. This was a marginal decline, over the half year, on the USD9.22bn as of 30 June 2022. An unchanged interim dividend of 11p was also announced. The shares go ex-dividend on 2 March, and the dividend will be paid on 31 March 2022.

Read the full report here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                        bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

© 2023 Dow Jones News
