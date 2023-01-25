DJ Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group: Swings and roundabouts

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group: Swings and roundabouts 25-Jan-2023 / 08:45 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group (CLIG):

Swings and roundabouts

City of London has announced a trading statement for 1H'23 and, implicitly, 2Q'23. After 1Q'23 being weak for markets, they bounced back in 2Q, recovering the losses - and a bit more. Fund performance was also solid. After a good 1Q for inflows, the market gains were offset by some outflows across the strategies. The net result is that FUM increased by 7% over the quarter, from USD8.51bn to USD9.15bn. This was a marginal decline, over the half year, on the USD9.22bn as of 30 June 2022. An unchanged interim dividend of 11p was also announced. The shares go ex-dividend on 2 March, and the dividend will be paid on 31 March 2022.

Read the full report here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link

To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Brian Moretta London bm@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44(0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1542785 25-Jan-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=a85ebf955b016f9a81346f692628456d

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1542785&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2023 03:45 ET (08:45 GMT)