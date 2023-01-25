Mobilum Technologies Inc.: Mobilum Technologies Enters Gaming Market Offering Fully-Fledged Payment Solution for Gamers, Developers and Publishers Worldwide

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum" or the "Company") (CSE:MBLM)(OTCQB:MBLMF)(FRA:C0B), a digital payment service provider that has been offering reliable and secure payment solutions to businesses and consumers for several years, announces its entry into the gaming sector. Recognizing the growing demand for easy and efficient in-game transactions, the Company is now offering a solution that allows players to make simple payments for in-game assets, as well as receive payments for rare items they find or winnings they earn.

"We are excited to bring our cutting-edge payment processing technology to the gaming industry," said Steve LaBella, CEO of Mobilum. "Our system is designed to be easy to use for both players and game developers/publishers, and we are confident that it will provide a valuable service to the gaming community."

The benefits of using Mobilum's payment processing system for in-game transactions include simplicity and ease of use, advanced security features, and the ability for players to receive payments for in-game assets or winnings. The system also operates under a Payment Institution License, providing a fully compliant legal framework for all transactions.

Game developers and publishers can easily integrate the system into their games using Mobilum's full API, and players can access the system directly from within the game using a customizable widget. Additionally, Mobilum will offer a mobile application that will allow players to manage their in-game transactions, view transaction history, make payments, and receive payments for in-game assets or winnings.

"We are committed to providing the best possible service to players and game developers/publishers, and we look forward to expanding our payment processing system into other gaming-related industries such as esports," said Labella.

Mobilum's goal is to become the go-to payment solution for gamers, game developers, and publishers all over the world, to make in-game transactions as simple and efficient as possible.

Benefits of Mobilum's payment processing system for in-game transactions

The use of Mobilum's payment processing system for in-game transactions offers several benefits for players. The most notable of these is the simplicity and ease of use. The system allows players to make payments for in-game assets quickly and easily, without having to go through multiple steps or enter a lot of personal information. Players can use payment cards (Mobilum supports Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay) and bank transfers and digital assets.

In addition to being user-friendly, the system is also secure. All transactions are protected by advanced encryption and fraud detection technology, ensuring that players' personal and financial information is kept safe. Another major benefit of using Mobilum's payment processing system is the ability for players to receive payments for in-game assets or winnings. This feature allows players to monetize their in-game successes and opens new opportunities for players to earn money through gaming. Players can receive money by top-ups of their payment cards (which they already have) or the system can generate gift cards that they can redeem worldwide (Mobilum supports more than 16 hundred merchants including Amazon, Apple, Visa, and Mastercard). They will be able also to download a Mobilum Wallet application and apply for the Mastercard-branded Mobilum Payment Card.

One of the key advantages of Mobilum's system is that it operates under a Payment Institution license, which provides not only a technical and customer solution but also a fully compliant legal framework. This ensures that all transactions are conducted in accordance with the relevant regulations and laws, providing an added level of security for both players and game developers/publishers.

Overall, the use of Mobilum's payment processing system for in-game transactions offers players a convenient, secure, and legal way to make and receive payments in-game and opens up new monetization opportunities.

How the system works

Mobilum's payment processing system is designed to be easy to integrate with popular gaming platforms and titles. The Company provides a full API that game developers and publishers can use to integrate the system directly into their games. This allows players to make and receive payments in-game without having to leave the game or open a separate application.

In addition to the API, Mobilum also provides a customizable widget that can be easily added to a game's user interface. This allows players to access the payment processing system directly from within the game, making it even more convenient to use.

For players, Mobilum also offers a mobile application that can be used to manage their in-game transactions. The application allows players to view their transaction history, make payments, and receive payments for in-game assets or winnings.

Advantages for game developers and publishers

Mobilum's payment processing system not only benefits players but also offers advantages for game developers and publishers. The system's ease of integration allows for a seamless in-game experience for players, resulting in increased user engagement and satisfaction. Additionally, the system's security features provide peace of mind for game developers and publishers, as they can be sure that all transactions are conducted in a compliant and legal manner.

The system's ability to support multiple payment methods, including payment cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies, also provides a wider range of options for players, resulting in increased revenue potential for game developers and publishers.

Future opportunities

Mobilum's entry into the gaming sector is just the beginning of the Company's plans for expansion. The Company has plans to expand its offerings to other gaming-related industries such as esports, where there is a growing demand for easy and efficient payment solutions.

The Company's focus on providing a secure and compliant payment processing system, as well as its ability to support multiple payment methods, positions it well for success in the growing gaming and esports markets.

Overall, Mobilum's payment processing system offers a convenient, secure, and legal solution for in-game transactions, benefiting both players and game developers/publishers. With plans for expansion into other gaming-related industries, Mobilum is well-positioned for success in the growing gaming market.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM)(OTC:MBLMF)(FRA:C0B) is a technology-driven Digital Service Provider (DSP) with a mission to make digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, providing solutions for Exchanges, Wallets and Cryptocurrency Businesses, NFTs marketplaces, Protocols, Decentralized Applications and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, Metaverse and Play-to-Earn games, and Traditional Finance Institutions (Banks, Hedge Funds, Insurance and Fintech companies) opening its doors to digital assets space. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United States. For further information go to www.mobilum.com.

https://mobilum.com

For further information: please contact Mobilum Investor Relations via email at ir@mobilum.com

