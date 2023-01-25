Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023
Nochmal Kurschance!? – Wieder vor 100 % – Kurssprung? Diese Woche noch substanzielle Nachrichten?
WKN: A1J51N ISIN: US8256901005 Ticker-Symbol: S3T 
PR Newswire
25.01.2023 | 13:06
Shutterstock, Inc.: Shutterstock Introduces Generative AI to its All-In-One Creative Platform

Our AI image generator allows anyone to create high-quality visuals by simply describing what they're looking for - worry-free, one-of-a-kind, and ready in seconds

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the world's leading creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today announced the launch of its AI image generation platform, available to use by all Shutterstock customers globally in every language the site offers. The text-to-image technology converts prompts into larger-than-life, ethically created visuals ready for licensing. It is the latest addition to Creative Flow, Shutterstock's extensive toolkit that has been specifically designed to power the most seamless creative experience possible.

