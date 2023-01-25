Hawes & Curtis Unveils Wedding Collection For Every Occasion

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawes & Curtis unveils it's 2023 wedding collection for every style and occasion, designed for grooms, best men and guests to stand out on the big day.

Whether it's a traditional ceremony, a black tie event or a destination wedding, the versatile collection has something to suit everyone. The collection comprises a large selection of suits including morning suits, tuxedos and velvet dinner jackets as well as linen and tweed suits in two-piece, three-piece and double-breasted designs.

The morning suits, three-piece suits, dinner suits and linen suits are crafted from luxury Italian fabric, whilst the heritage tweed suits are cut from wool from traditional British mills. The collection includes Hawes & Curtis' iconic cotton shirts and crisp evening shirts as well a large variety of stylish shoes and accessories to complete the look.

The collection is available online at www.hawesandcurtis.co.uk and in-store.

About Hawes & Curtis

Founded in 1913 by renowned tailors Ralph Hawes and George Frederick Curtis, the first Hawes & Curtis store opened in the Piccadilly Arcade and welcomed many distinguished clients through its doors, including Hollywood luminaries Fred Astaire, Clark Gable, Bing Crosby and Cary Grant.

Specialising in formal wear for more than a century, Hawes & Curtis' superior tailoring was a favourite among royalty, with the brand awarded four Royal Warrants from the Duke of Windsor, King George VI and the Duke of Edinburgh. Hawes & Curtis were even chosen to make the khaki shirt and tie for Princess Elizabeth's Women's Royal Corps uniform in 1949, cementing the shirtmaker's royal pedigree. Hawes & Curtis continues to represent the best of British to this day, and is proud to be the official tailor to Lord's Cricket Club.

BBC Dragons' Den star, Touker Suleyman, owns Hawes & Curtis and currently has 14 stores in the UK and a store in Germany. The flagship store remains on London'sJermyn Street, famous for its resident shirtmakers.

