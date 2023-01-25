Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in Lutz, Florida. Sunnyside Lutz joins its sister locations in Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburgh in serving patients residing around the Tampa Bay area. The new store is Cresco Labs' 22nd dispensary in Florida and 56th dispensary nationwide.

"We are pleased to expand the reach of Sunnyside and Cresco Labs' leading portfolio of products to another group of patients residing in the Tampa region," said Charles Bachtell, Cresco Labs' CEO Co-Founder. "We have plans to continue expansion in 2023, and we are excited to continue winning over more patients through a combination of excellent service, approachable prices and top-quality products."

Sunnyside Lutz is located at 21708 FL-54 on State Road 54, an east/west throughfare and convenient access point for customers. The store offers a variety of cannabis products from Cresco Labs' branded portfolio that includes Cresco, One Plant, Supply, Good News, Remedi and Sunnyside. The store also has a curated selection of accessories.

Patients can place orders today in store and online through the Sunnyside.shop website. Sunnyside Lutz store hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 AM to 8 PM, and Sunday, 9 AM to 6 PM.

Cresco Labs, one of the largest multistate cannabis operators, strives to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry through best-in-class cultivation, manufacturing, branded products, retail and initiatives that support and uplift the communities it serves. The largest wholesaler of branded products in 2021 and 2022, the company develops and distributes a robust portfolio of brands created to meet different customer needs, including FloraCal Farms, Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's, Good News, Remedi and Wonder Wellness. Cresco Labs has operations in 10 states, with stores operating under its top-performing national retail brand, Sunnyside, in seven markets. Headquartered in Chicago, Cresco Labs launched in 2019 the cannabis industry's first social equity initiative, SEEDTM (Social Equity and Educational Development), to address the absence of people, businesses and communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs in cannabis. The company was recognized on Crain's Chicago Business' Fast 50 list in 2022 and Inc.'s Best Led Companies list in 2022. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

