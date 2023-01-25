Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and EMC Pharma Announce Department of Defense DAPA Registration for Microcyn Rx Products

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including dermatology, eye, oral and nasal care, and wound care, today announced that Microcyn® Rx products have received a Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA) for distribution by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).

The DAPA enables our partner, EMC Pharma, to enter into distribution agreements for Microcyn® Rx products with federal customers. The U.S. government is the world's largest purchaser of good and services. Approximately half of EMC Pharma's customers are U.S. government entities, including VA hospitals, the Department of Defense, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, as well as state and local prison systems. EMC Pharma is a 100% minority-owned and a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).

The DAPA approval process was a coordinated effort by Sonoma and EMC Pharma and resulted in obtaining DAPA # SP0200-22-H-0034 for Sonoma's Microcyn Rx products including wound care, prescription dermatology products, Celacyn® and Levicyn®, and prescription eye care Acuicyn®.

"This is a major step that will allow us to sell Microcyn technology products into the federal supply chain. We have already seen interest from federal networks for these products and are excited to use our experience working with federal customers to distribute Microcyn," said Eric Bailey, CEO and President of EMC Pharma.

"We are proud to work with partners like EMC who have built a substantial business selling into the numerous departments of the U.S. government, and we are excited to introduce the efficacy and safety of our Microcyn technology products to these federal customers," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma. She continued, "sales to the U.S government through EMC Pharma represent a new distribution channel for Sonoma increasing the range of customers and regions we sell to."

About EMC Pharma, LLC

EMC Pharma, LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing innovative, cost effective medications to its stakeholders. EMC Pharma is a pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution company focused on sales, marketing and distribution of prescription pharmaceuticals within a full spectrum of therapeutic areas and dosage forms. EMC Pharma leverages its global network of developers and manufacturing partners to create an expanding portfolio of pharmaceutical products commercialized for the US market. Further information about EMC Pharma can be found at https://www.emcpharma.com.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, and dermatological conditions. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin, and oxygenates the cells in the area treated, assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "develop" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Microcyn®, Celacyn®, Levicyn®, and Acuicyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

