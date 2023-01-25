Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a commercial agreement with Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone") one of Canada's leading copper producers for use of the MineHub Platform.

Under the agreement, Capstone will subscribe to the MineHub platform and enterprise applications as a commercial user. A first live shipment with approximately 10,000 MT of copper concentrate was initiated on the MineHub platform and is on its way from the United States to Japan.

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO at MineHub, said: "We have been working with Capstone's team and their customers on many of the platform features, enhancing our product further and leading to next stage in our collaboration. Announcing this commercial contract and kicking off with a live shipment from Capstone is a great start to the year."

Ashley Woodhouse, Director of Marketing for Capstone Copper's Global Concentrate and Metals Sales, said "We are excited to start using the MineHub platform within our operations as it provides us with a streamlined way of executing our metals marketing transactions and provides customers with up-to-date visibility on our sales and shipment process. We look forward to furthering our relationship with MineHub as they transform the performance of global supply chains."

This commercial agreement is another step in MineHub's journey in the digitalisation of industrial supply chains, and the copper ecosystem specifically.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Capstone Copper Corp. owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, Capstone Copper Corp. own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is an open, enterprise-grade platform for digital trade, bringing efficiency, transparency and responsibility to supply chains. MineHub connects the many parties involved in a physical commodity transaction in a digitally integrated workflow, operating on the basis of shared authentic and validated information secured by a global enterprise blockchain network. Users of MineHub are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to customer needs and have confidence in the resilience, security and compliance of their operations.

Arnoud Star Busmann

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email info@ Minehub.com or visit website at www.minehub.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152409