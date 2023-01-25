EndoQuest Robotics Announces Appointment of Dr. Todd Wilson as Chief Medical Officer

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / EndoQuest Robotics today announced that Dr. Todd Wilson has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Wilson will lead EndoQuest's expanding focus on development of the company's proprietary Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System, the world's first flexible endoluminal robotic surgical system that makes it possible for therapeutic endoscopists and surgeons to perform upper and lower gastrointestinal surgery less-invasively through a trans-oral or trans-anal approach.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Wilson to the EndoQuest team. His extensive experience in minimally invasive robotic surgery will be a critical asset to us as we develop the next phase of our proprietary ELS System," said Kurt Azarbarzin, Chief Executive Officer of EndoQuest Robotics. "As a highly experienced robotic surgeon, he can provide critical peer-to-peer insight that can reinforce the rigor of our clinical research and the advantages of our technology."

Dr. Wilson is a minimally invasive and robotic surgeon and associate professor at The University of Texas Medical School at Houston, John P. and Kathrine G. McGovern Medical School. His surgical practice focuses on stomach and esophageal disease with an emphasis on developing, teaching, and validating procedures for robotic and endoluminal surgery. He has over 70 peer reviewed published articles, is continuously involved in trials related to robotics and endoluminal techniques, and as the medical director of the Surgical Innovation and Robotics Institute has helped to train thousands of surgeons from all over the world in robotic surgery. Prior to medical school, Todd was a Surface Warfare Officer during which he served three tours as an engineer, as an operations officer and finally as an admiral's aide. He is excited to help bring EndoQuest's technology to physicians and to see its impact on medical therapies.

"I am very excited to be joining the team at EndoQuest at this pivotal time in the development of the company's innovative ELS System," said Dr. Wilson. "This technology is designed to offer endoscopists and surgeons new levels of access, control and precision in endoluminal surgeries and help improve outcomes for patients in a range of procedures in the years ahead."

About EndoQuest Robotics

EndoQuest Robotics is developing the Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System, the world's first flexible endoluminal robotic surgical system, to provide therapeutic endoscopists and surgeons the ability to perform upper and lower gastrointestinal surgery less-invasively through a trans-oral or trans-anal approach. EndoQuest's robotic platform combines the flexibility of endoscopy that can navigate the curvature of patients' anatomy with instrumentation that allows the physician to use a conventional two-handed surgical technique. The EndoQuest ELS System will have further potential applications in a range of minimally invasive surgeries including appendectomy and cholecystectomy that can be performed with no external incisions. For additional information, visit www.endoquestrobotics.com.

EndoQuest's ELS System is under development, has not been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not for commercial sale in the United?States.

