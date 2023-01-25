North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") announces further high-grade assay results ongoing Zone 500 drilling at the Company's 100%-owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji.

Underground drill holes TUG-147 and TUG-150 were drilled to further test the high-grade zone originally defined by drill holes TUG-141, TUDDH-601 and TUDDH-608, previously reported on June 6, 2022, August 15, 2022, and November 7, 2022, respectively. Highlights include:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Lode TUG 147 263.1 274.2 11.1 10.67 UR2 including 263.1 268.8 5.7 13.45 UR2 which includes 265.5 266.7 1.2 51.18 UR2 which includes 265.5 265.8 0.3 144.31 UR2 and includes 268.2 268.5 0.3 16.02 UR2 and including 270.0 274.2 4.2 9.86 UR2 which includes 272.1 272.7 0.6 45.82 UR2 and 273.6 273.9 0.3 11.95 UR2

311.1 313.8 2.7 4.18 UR1 including 311.4 311.7 0.3 15.81 UR1

TUG-150 225.6 227.1 1.5 17.02 UR3 including 226.5 227.1 0.6 39.20 UR3

270.9 273.0 2.1 3.6 UR3 including 272.4 272.7 0.3 11.93 UR3

315.3 323.7 8.4 8.84 UR2 including 315.6 315.9 0.3 108.57 UR2 including 318.6 319.8 1.2 14.71 UR2 which includes 318.6 318.9 0.3 28.51 UR2

327.6 327.9 0.3 59.85 UR2

329.7 330.3 0.6 11.49 UR2 including 330.0 330.3 0.3 18.24 UR2

350.1 351.9 1.8 4.26 UR2 including 351.3 351.6 0.3 12.85 UR2

TUG-147 was drilled to cross the northern extension of the UR2-UR1 NS lodes that appear to define a wedge-shaped high-grade zone bounded by the UR2 and UR4 lodes, to thus test the mineralization associated with UR lodes, and to provide structural information on the orientations of mineralized veins and lode arrays. The drillhole lifted more than expected and crossed the zone at a somewhat lower elevation (shallower) than intended (Figure 1). Nevertheless, TUG-147 drilling across the UR2 structure, intersected 11.1m at 10.67 g/t Au from 263.1 to 274.4m, which includes 5.7m at 13.45 g/t Au, including 1.2m at 51.18 g/t Au, and 4.2m at 9.86 g/t Au corresponding to the intersection of the main NS-trending UR2 lode and NE-trending mineralized veining (Figure 2, Table 1). The calculated true horizontal width of this intersection is 3.5m.

Figure 1. Vertical section looking east showing the positions of TUG-147 and TUG-150 relative to the drill holes that defined high-grade mineralization TUG-141, TUDDH-601 and TUDDH-608.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/152427_24491f2e848d2959_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Vertical section looking north showing the mineralized interval in TUG-147 of 11.1m at 10.67 g/t Au corresponding to the UR2 lode.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/152427_24491f2e848d2959_002full.jpg

TUG-150 was targetted to cross the high-grade zone below TUG-141 and north of TUDDH-608. The hole drifted to the right (south) more than expected and only skimmed along the UR2 lode at a low angle, without crossing the high-grade zone at the targetted location (Figures 1 & 3). Nevertheless, very high-grade mineralization was intersected over a significant downhole length of 8.4m at 8.84 g/t Au, including 0.3m at 108.57 g/t Au, and 1.2m at 14.71 g/t Au which includes 0.3m at 28.51 g/t Au along the UR2 lode, further confirming the bonanza grade nature of the UR2 lode at this location (Figure 4, Table 1). A follow-up drill hole (TUG-152) still currently drilling, was collared from the same setup but with modified azimuth and dip, and represents an additional attempt to drill across the UR2 structure near this location, and to test the possible NE down-plunge extent to the mineralization recorded by TUDDH-608 see Nov. 7, 2022 news release. The results of TUG-152 will be reported pending completion.

The structural information gained from the oriented core measurements collected from holes TUG-147 & TUG-150 are presented and discussed in the AME Roundup slide deck located on the website at this location: https://liononemetals.com/investors/presentations/.

Figure 3. Horizontal plan looking straight down showing the location of TUG-147 and TUG-150 drill hole traces relative to the high-grade mineralization defined by TUG-141. The TUG-150 hole did not cross the UR2-UR1 mineralized corridor, remaining along the UR2 structure.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/152427_24491f2e848d2959_003full.jpg





Figure 4. Photos of mineralization from TUG-150: A, B) 315.9m, 0.3m at 108.57 g/t Au, red circle indicates coarse VG; C) 318.9m, 0.3m at 28.51 g/t Au; D) 327.9m, 0.3m at 59.85 g/t Au. Red circle on the right indicates VG observed.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/152427_Figure4.jpg

Table 1. Composited results from TUG-147 and TUG-150 drilling. The interpreted lode for each composited intercept is indicated.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Lode TUG-147 179.1 189.9 10.8 2.26 UR3

200.1 206.4 6.3 1.21 UR3

245.4 246.0 0.6 2.51



263.1 274.2 11.1 10.67 UR2 including 263.1 268.8 5.7 13.45 UR2 which includes 265.5 266.7 1.2 51.18 UR2 which includes 265.5 265.8 0.3 144.31 UR2 and includes 268.2 268.5 0.3 16.02 UR2 and including 270.0 274.2 4.2 9.86 UR2 which includes 272.1 272.7 0.6 45.82 UR2 and 273.6 273.9 0.3 11.95 UR2

273.9 274.2 0.3 1.92 UR2

289.8 291.0 1.2 0.97



311.1 313.8 2.7 4.18 UR1 including 311.4 311.7 0.3 15.81 UR1

326.7 327.0 0.3 0.69



327.6 327.9 0.3 0.58



334.5 334.8 0.3 0.54



335.1 335.4 0.3 0.53



337.5 337.8 0.3 1.72



341.7 342.0 0.3 0.8



537.0 539.1 2.1 1.84



540.9 543.9 3.0 0.79



555.6 556.2 0.6 0.73













TUG-150 225.6 227.1 1.5 17.02 UR3 including 226.5 227.1 0.6 39.2 UR3

232.8 233.4 0.6 0.95 UR3

234.6 240.0 5.4 2.25 UR3

242.1 245.7 3.6 2.32 UR3

248.4 249.6 1.2 2.59 UR3

251.1 252.0 0.9 0.94 UR3

270.9 273.0 2.1 3.6 UR3 including 272.4 272.7 0.3 11.93 UR3

276.0 276.6 0.6 0.66 UR3

278.4 279.0 0.6 0.69 UR3

280.2 281.1 0.9 1.91 UR3

296.4 297.9 1.5 2.01 UR3

300.6 300.9 0.3 4.7 UR3

312.3 313.5 1.2 0.62 UR3

315.3 323.7 8.4 8.84 UR2 including 315.6 315.9 0.3 108.57 UR2 including 318.6 319.8 1.2 14.71 UR2 which includes 318.6 318.9 0.3 28.51 UR2

327.6 327.9 0.3 59.85 UR2

329.7 330.3 0.6 11.49 UR2 including 330.0 330.3 0.3 18.24 UR2

350.1 351.9 1.8 4.26 UR2 including 351.3 351.6 0.3 12.85 UR2

363.6 364.8 1.2 2.44 UR2

Table 2. Survey details of diamond drill holes referenced in this release.

Hole No Coordinates (Fiji map grid) RL final depth dip azimuth

N E m m Deg. (TN) TUG-147 3920584.2 1876438.2 115.1 582.0 -75 095 TUG-150 3920584.8 1876436.5 115.9 467.3 -71 130 TUG-152 3920584 1876436 115 in progress -72 123

About Tuvatu

The Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project is located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The January 2018 mineral resource for Tuvatu as disclosed in the technical report "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tuvatu Gold Project, Republic of Fiji", dated September 25, 2020, and prepared by Mining Associates Pty Ltd of Brisbane Qld, comprises 1,007,000 tonnes indicated at 8.50 g/t Au (274,600 oz. Au) and 1,325,000 tonnes inferred at 9.0 g/t Au (384,000 oz. Au) at a cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au. The technical report is available on the Lion One website at www.liononemetals.com and on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), Sergio Cattalani, P.Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and is responsible for the technical and scientific content of this news release.

QAQC Procedures

Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its sampling, drilling, testing, and analyses. The Company utilizes its own fleet of diamond drill rigs, using PQ, HQ and NQ sized drill core rods. Drill core is logged and split by Lion One personnel on site. Samples are delivered to and analyzed at the Company's geochemical and metallurgical laboratory in Fiji. Duplicates of all samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are both re-assayed at Lion One's lab and delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in

Australia (ALS) for check assay determinations. All samples for all high-grade intercepts are sent to ALS for check assays. All samples are pulverized to 80% passing through 75 microns. Gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that have returned grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are then re-analyzed by gravimetric method. For samples that return greater than 0.50 g/t Au, repeat fire assay runs are carried out and repeated until a result is obtained that is within 10% of the original fire assay run. Lion One's laboratory can also assay for a range of 71 other elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 9 important pathfinder elements. All duplicate anomalous samples are sent to ALS labs in Townsville QLD and are analyzed by the same methods (Au-AA26, and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61).

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One's flagship asset is 100% owned, fully permitted high grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project, located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. Lion One envisions a low-cost high-grade underground gold mining operation at Tuvatu coupled with exciting exploration upside inside its tenements covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, an underexplored yet highly prospective 7km diameter alkaline gold system. Lion One's CEO Walter Berukoff leads an experienced team of explorers and mine builders and has owned or operated over 20 mines in 7 countries. As the founder and former CEO of Miramar Mines, Northern Orion, and La Mancha Resources, Walter is credited with building over $3 billion of value for shareholders.

