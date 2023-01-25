DJ Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1 LN) Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 24-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 271.9909
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1964165
CODE: CG1 LN
ISIN: FR0010655712
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 LN Sequence No.: 218340 EQS News ID: 1543387 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1543387&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 25, 2023 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)