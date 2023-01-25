Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023
Nochmal Kurschance!? – Wieder vor 100 % – Kurssprung? Diese Woche noch substanzielle Nachrichten?
WKN: A0B5TU ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
Frankfurt
25.01.23
10:46 Uhr
2,140 Euro
+0,150
+7,54 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
25.01.2023 | 14:10
53 Leser
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 25-Jan-2023 / 10:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   3,781 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred 
                Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 23 January 2023 was 232,362 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.813199   3,781 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2023-01-23

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position /    PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
       status 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
                41,165 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the  Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares 
       transaction   under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 23 January 2023 was 
                2,529,370 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.813199   41,165 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2023-01-23

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Jo Hartley 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   5,866 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share 
                Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 23 January 2023 was 360,444 shares 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.813199   5,866 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2023-01-23

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   1,753 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred 
                Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 23 January 2023 was 107,802 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.813199   1,753 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2023-01-23

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position /    PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) 
       status 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
                16,494 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the  Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under 
       transaction   the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 23 January 2023 was 1,013,464 
                shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.813199   16,494 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2023-01-23

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Paul O'Hara 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   2,794 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 23 January 2023 was 171,746 shares 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.813199   2,794 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2023-01-23

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Rob Keates 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Operating Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   3,410 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr Keates as at 23 January 2023 was 209,635 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.813199   3,410 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2023-01-23

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Tim O'Gorman 
b)      Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   1,522 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Gorman as at 23 January 2023 was 93,649 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.813199   1,522 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2023-01-23

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Neil Holden 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   2,493 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr Holden as at 23 January 2023 was 81,444 shares 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP1.813199   2,493 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2023-01-23

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  218348 
EQS News ID:  1543429 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1543429&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2023 05:49 ET (10:49 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
