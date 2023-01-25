DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 3,781 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 23 January 2023 was 232,362 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.813199 3,781 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) status Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 41,165 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares transaction under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 23 January 2023 was 2,529,370 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.813199 41,165 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jo Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 5,866 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 23 January 2023 was 360,444 shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.813199 5,866 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 1,753 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 23 January 2023 was 107,802 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.813199 1,753 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / PDMR (Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) status Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 16,494 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under transaction the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 23 January 2023 was 1,013,464 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.813199 16,494 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O'Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 2,794 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 23 January 2023 was 171,746 shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.813199 2,794 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Rob Keates b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Operating Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 3,410 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Keates as at 23 January 2023 was 209,635 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.813199 3,410 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O'Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 1,522 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Gorman as at 23 January 2023 was 93,649 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.813199 1,522 volume(s)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Neil Holden b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 2,493 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Holden as at 23 January 2023 was 81,444 shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.813199 2,493 volume(s)

