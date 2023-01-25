DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact On exclusion of the issuer's securities (depositary securities) from the list of securities admitted to trading on a foreign organized (regulate

Statement[1] of a significant fact

On exclusion of the issuer's securities (depositary securities) from the list of securities admitted to trading on a foreign organized (regulated) financial market, including on exclusion of said securities from the quotation list by a foreign exchange.

1. General information 1.1. The issuer's full corporate name "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company 1.2. The issuer's address indicated in the uniform 628415, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul. state register of legal entities Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo 1, bld. 1 1.3. The issuer's main state registration number 1028600584540 (OGRN) 1.4. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN) 8602060555 1.5. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the Bank 00155-A of Russia 1.6. Website used by the issuer to disclose http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; information http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 1.7. Date of the event (significant fact) about which 25.01.2023 the statement is made 2. Information content 2.1. The name and location of the foreign trade organizer that excluded the issuer's securities (depositary securities) from the list of securities admitted to trading on a foreign organized (regulated) financial market, or the foreign exchange from the quotation list of which the issuer's securities (depositary securities) are excluded: London Stock Exchange (London Stock Exchange Plc); location: 10 Paternoster Square, London EC4M 7LS, United Kingdom. 2.2. Information on the securities excluded from the list of securities admitted to trading on a foreign organized (regulated) financial market (from the quotation list of a foreign exchange): depositary securities. 2.3. Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes of the issuer's securities, as per the resolution on the issue of securities, which are excluded (the rights in respect of which are certified by depositary securities, which are excluded) from the list of securities admitted to trading on a foreign organized (regulated) financial market (from the quotation list of a foreign exchange): ordinary registered non-documentary shares. 2.4. Registration number and registration date of issue of the issuer's securities, which are excluded (the rights in respect of which are certified by depositary securities, which are excluded) from the list of securities admitted to trading on a foreign organized (regulated) financial market (from the quotation list of a foreign exchange): state registration number 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003. 2.5. The name and location of the foreign issuer of depositary securities, as well as identifying attributes of the depositary securities: BNY Mellon (240 Greenwich street, New York, NY 10286, United States). In the Multilateral Trading System of the London Stock Exchange (market segment - IOBE, trading facility - International Order Book) the circulation of the issuer's shares outside the Russian Federation was terminated by inquiry in compliance with the foreign law of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). Single ADR certifies the rights in respect of 10 ordinary shares of the issuer. ADRs are assigned identification codes ISIN US8688612048; SEDOL B01WHG9. 2.6. Date of exclusion of the issuer's securities (depository securities) from the list of securities admitted to trading on a foreign organized (regulated) financial market (from the quotation list of a foreign exchange): 25.01.2023. 3. Signature 3.1. Acting Director General "Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.G.Barankov 3.2. Date 25 January 2023

[1]This Statement is a disclosure of the insider information.

