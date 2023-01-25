Global Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market to Gather $7,727.7 Million by 2026, Growing at CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2026| Report [210-Pages] by Research Dive

Industrial sludge treatment chemical market is expected to grow by 2026 due to increasing industrialization and urbanization. Flocculants sub-segment is expected to be highly dominant. Market in North America to be the most dominant.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market, by Type (Flocculants, Disinfectants, Coagulants, Others), Sludge type (Activated Sludge, Primary Sludge, Mixed Sludge, Others), Process Treatment (Dewatering & Drying Treatment, Conditioning & Stabilization Treatment, Thickening Treatment, Digestion Treatment), End Use (Pulp & paper, Oil & gas, Personal care & chemicals, Metal processing, Food & beverage, Paints & coatings, Mining, Automotive, Others), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026".





As per the report, the global industrial sludge treatment chemical market is predicted to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.9% in the 2019-2026 timeframe, thereby gathering $7,727.7 million by 2026.

To get access to the Complete PDF Sample of Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market Click Here!

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Over the years, especially since the last decade, there has been a rapid increase in the pace of industrialization and globalization across the globe. The increased pace of both these phenomena is predicted to be the primary growth driver of the industrial sludge treatment chemical market.

Opportunities: The increasing trend of converting industrial sludge into agricultural fertilizer is expected to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. In addition to this, massive scale of ongoing industrialization across the world is predicted to augment the growth rate of the market.

Restraints: However, the high cost of the sludge treatment is expected to hamper the growth of the industrial sludge treatment chemical market.

Segments of the Market

The report has fragmented the industrial sludge treatment chemical market into different segments based on type, sludge type, process treatment, end-use, and region.

By type, the flocculants sub-segment is predicted to experience significant growth and garner a revenue of $1,684.6 million by 2026. The wide use of flocculants for treatment process of isolation of insoluble pollutants is expected to boost the growth of this sub-segment in the forecast period.

by 2026. The wide use of flocculants for treatment process of isolation of insoluble pollutants is expected to boost the growth of this sub-segment in the forecast period. By sludge type, the primary treatment sub-segment of the industrial sludge treatment chemical market is expected to flourish immensely and register a revenue of $1,669.1 million by 2026. Primary treatment is widely used for removal of pollutants such as heavy metals, organic phosphorous, organic nitrogen, etc. This utility of primary treatment is predicted to boost the sub-segment in the forecast period.

by 2026. Primary treatment is widely used for removal of pollutants such as heavy metals, organic phosphorous, organic nitrogen, etc. This utility of primary treatment is predicted to boost the sub-segment in the forecast period. By process treatment, the dewatering & drying treatment sub-segment is anticipated to witness huge growth and surpass $1,700.1 million by 2026. The increasing adoption of dewatering and drying treatment by food and beverage industries and chemical industries is anticipated to help the growth of this sub-segment.

by 2026. The increasing adoption of dewatering and drying treatment by food and beverage industries and chemical industries is anticipated to help the growth of this sub-segment. By end-use, the food & beverage sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable sub-segment and garner $1,074.1 million by 2026. The food and beverage industry is one of the biggest generators of waste water as compared to other industries, which is predicted to help the sub-segment grow in the forecast period.

by 2026. The food and beverage industry is one of the biggest generators of waste water as compared to other industries, which is predicted to help the sub-segment grow in the forecast period. By regional analysis, the industrial sludge treatment chemical market in North America region is expected to be the most dominant and register a revenue of $2,194.7 million by 2026. Presence of well-established waste water treatment plants in this part of the world is expected to be the primary growth driver of the market in the forecast period.

Check out COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market. Connect with an Expert Analyst or Schedule a call

Significant Market Players

The significant market players of the industrial sludge treatment chemical market are

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

GE Water & Process Technologies

Accepta Water Treatment

Amcon Inc.

Hubbard-Hall Inc.

Kamira OYJ

Ovivo Inc.

Ecolab Incorporated

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Beckart Environment

These key market players are developing different business strategies like product development, merger and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations to gain a commanding position in the market.

For instance, in July 2022, Ovivo, a global wastewater treatment equipment provider, announced the acquisition of Wastech Controls & Engineering, a US-based wastewater treatment solutions provider. This acquisition is predicted to help Ovivo immensely as it will be able to cater to the demands of various industries, especially the US electronics market, in a much comprehensive way.

Request Customization of Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market Report as per your Definition and Format & Avail of Amazing Discount

The Research Dive report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the industrial sludge treatment chemical market including SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

More about Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market:

Industrial Sludge Treatment Processes: A Concise Introduction

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market is Propelling with Gracious Speed

Some Trending Article Links:

The Global Methanol Market is predicted to be valued at $54,630.4 million by 2030

The Brassylic Acid Market is estimated to be valued at $90.4 million by 2030 at a noteworthy CAGR of 4.2%

The Global Magnesium Phosphate Market is predicted to be valued at $2,028.4 million by 2030

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-industrial-sludge-treatment-chemical-market-to-gather-7-727-7-million-by-2026--growing-at-cagr-of-5-9-from-2019-2026-report-210-pages-by-research-dive-301730308.html