Specificity Inc.: Specificity Surpassed Goals in 2022 and Sets Higher Targets to Reach for 2023

Public Listing Debut Led by Significant Increase in Clients Utilizing its Digital Marketing Technology Solutions

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Specificity Inc. (OTCQB:SPTY) (the "Company"), a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions, is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Dear Shareholders,

In 2022, we accomplished all of the items we initially set out to do and exited the year with Specificity in position for accelerated growth in 2023. We are proud of our past but even more enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead for Specificity. We recently held investor meetings throughout Florida, in Orlando, Boca Raton, Miami, Naples and Sarasota and appreciate all of the people we met and the shared enthusiasm for our future prospects.

We made our public listing debut on the OTCQB in early August 2022.

We increased revenue by 73% to $0.9 million year-to-date thru September 30, 2022.

We increased gross profit by 48% to $0.4 million year-to-date thru September 30, 2022.

Original Shark on Shark Tank Kevin Harrington joined our Advisory Board. Fortune 100 investor and inventor of the Infomercial, Shark on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington, brings his expertise to Specificity, as he joins the advisory board of the Tampa-based digital marketing company.

We successfully raised $750,000 from a mix of existing and new shareholders, including friends, family and retail investors, and was highlighted with an additional $300,000 participation by Chief Revenue Officer and Director of Sales Kevin Frisbie.

We retained ClearThink, a strategic advisory firm, and Bear Creek Capital, a capital markets advisory firm, to develop and deploy a comprehensive investor outreach and communications program.

On September 13, 2022, Specificity Inc. filed an S-1 Registration Statement in order to raise up to an additional $5 million, consisting of 2 million shares priced at $2.50 with an additional warrant at $5.00 per share. This S-1 was declared effective on September 26, 2022. The additional capital raise will be utilized to grow the sales team to increase revenue as well as the launch of Pick Pocket.

We have readied the launch of PickPocket, a revolutionary location-based device ID targeting tool. PickPocket exemplifies Specificity's mission to deliver the latest digital marketing technology to companies of all sizes making them nationally, regionally and locally competitive.

We are very excited about our latest product, PickPocket, which is readying its launch and we believe the timing is ideal for a location-based device ID extraction in a self-serve platform wherein users can define the parameters of their own campaign. We are confident that PickPocket addresses the void left in the market due to the recent fallout from the iOS update, as 96% of users opting out of app tracking. When fully launched, we believe PickPocket will compete on price and granular targeting against Big Tech and Social Media. We look forward to introducing PickPocket to existing clients and believe it will be a key differentiator in us gaining new clients and gaining recognition in the industry.

As we look forward to 2023, the entire executive team at Specificity is grateful for your support and commitment to our success. With your help, we have been able to lay the groundwork for even greater financial growth, commercialization of our digital marketing services and products, and an increase in shareholder value. We are looking forward to the coming year, and the future success it holds for us.

Sincerely,

Jason Wood

Chief Executive Officer, Specificity

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. Our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible. Specificity has developed tools that allow it to identify and market to people who are actively in the buying cycle. Specificity takes advantage of the real-time messaging opportunities digital marketing offers to give small and medium-sized businesses a fair chance at online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/ . Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn . Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

For more information, please contact:

ClearThink Investor Relations

Investor Relations

nyc@clearthink.capital

Jason Wood, CEO

jason@specificityinc.com

