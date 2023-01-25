Deep Diagnostics Study Utilizing DGTL's Flagship PaaS TotalSocial

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a new contract with a cutting-edge entertainment development and production company, led by an NBA sports icon. The PaaS service agreement leverages TotalSocial® to measuring the effectiveness of a title consumer packaged goods (CPG) sponsor of one of their most successful entertainment programs to date.

The success of an initial advertising performance study contract led to this new agreement. The deal will provide unique data and insights to the client's advertising and sponsorship support team to maximize advertising revenue and growth. TotalSocial® will be leveraged to deliver a range of data and analytics reporting on KPIs (key-performance-indicators) such as brand awareness, purchase consideration, and recall of relevant marketing activations and social media channels, including Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. The study provides recommendations for the brand sponsor and to maximize growth and business performance for the client's advertising solutions.

Once again, TotalSocial's unique data analysis platform has won a promising new Fortune500 level account. This new client recognizes that our proprietary data and patented diagnostic methodologies have an enormous impact on advertising spend and empower brands to maximize their marketing ROI and increase sales conversion," said Steven Brown, Chief Commercial Officer of DGTL Holdings Inc."

For more insights into the TotalSocial® analytics software, please visit: https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is building a portfolio of digital media software and managed service business lines. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth lifecycle stage within the sectors of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL's vision is to build a walled garden digital media conglomerate via M&A and a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTC Pink exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs

As a wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Their flagship TotalSocial® PaaS (platform-as-a-service) focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for itsF500 level clients. Engagement Labs is expanding its products and service offerings to a full-service social media marketing content, analytics and distribution-based social management PaaS. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

