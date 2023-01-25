The contract includes a local government office, community centre, and arena.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Devon, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce the Town of Devon, Alberta, has selected Hypercharge to provide EV charging to multiple municipal properties, with installation planned to be completed by March 2023. In total, one Level 3 DC Fast Charger and ten Level 2 charging stations will be installed.

Devon is a town in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region of Alberta. The project is leveraging the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre's (MCCAC) Electric Vehicle Charging Program to support the deployment of eleven Hypercharge EV charging stations throughout the community at the Municipal Office, Community Centre, and Dale Fisher Arena.

"This installation will provide public charging for local residents, as well as destination charging stations to promote tourism and economic activity within the town," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "Our goal with this project was to deliver a turnkey charging solution, including installation, with hardware that met all requirements of the MCCAC's program to help the Town of Devon secure funding for 100% of the project's costs."

Hypercharge worked in partnership on the project with Sustainable Projects Group, which offers expertise from industry-leading energy auditors, engineers, and project managers focused on sustainable energy management and energy efficiency.

"We had the great pleasure of working with the Town of Devon's Environment and Sustainability division to successfully complete the funding application and installation," said Lance Giesbrecht, Operations Manager at Sustainable Projects Group. "Hypercharge's exceptional network and high-quality products will support the transition to sustainable transportation for the residents of the Town of Devon and surrounding communities."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

