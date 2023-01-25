Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Nerds on Site Inc. (OTCQB: NOSUF) ("the Company"), a leading provider of cyber security and IT services to SME and corporate clients in North America. CEO of the Company, Charlie Regan, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We're focused on cybercriminals and eliminating their ability to steal your property," explained Regan. "As we all know, the data that your enterprise has is by far your most liquid gold asset," he continued, adding that they currently service both the United States and Canada. "We are excited about our M&A activity, which is going to drive a very large and public presence in America before long."

"What makes your company different from others in this space?" asked Jolly. "We have a patented process in our SASE software offering," shared Regan. "Our software sits on the very edge of company networks from SOHO through SME and the enterprise level, which prevents any data from leaking," he explained. "It has been in development now for almost eight years, and we have about 3 million devices behind it," said Regan. "We have had zero incidences of malware through phishing, as well as zero ransomware incidents."

"Will you be raising your prices with inflation?" asked Jolly. "We went with a service fee increase, but we do not charge by the hour; we only charge by the solution," said Regan. "We're continuing to drive down our costs and hoping that we're approaching a plateauing of inflation so that we can get things on an even keel once again."

"Could you bring us up-to-speed on your national partner relationship?" asked Jolly. "A new partnership that we're finalizing relationship details, is a firm that stretches across 44 states with more than a thousand team members," shared Regan, noting that many work remotely and we'll be providing them online and onsite services. "We're expecting to continue to grow more of these type of national partnerships."

The conversation then turned to the progress of the Company's M&A strategy. "We have been in the process of assessing about half a dozen targets for acquisition, and we did finalize one about 18 months ago," said Regan. "There are many hurdles dealing with a private company on the accounting and financial side when it comes to the public market," he added. "It has been a steady process, and we're coming close to what we believe to be the finish line," said Regan. "This will give us a much stronger American footprint, while also opening up a new vertical."

To close the interview, Regan elaborated on the significance of the Company's M&A strategy, as well as their growing list of national partnerships, as they continue to expand across North America.

To hear Charlie Regan's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8235618-nerds-on-site-inc-discusses-significance-of-m-a-strategy-and-growing-national-partnerships-with.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About Nerds on Site Inc.

A leading provider of cyber security and IT services to SME and corporate Clients in North America.

Established in 1995 and serving Clients across the USA and Canada for decades, Nerds On Site stands out as one of the most highly regarded and reputable IT service organizations of its kind. The NERDs team is a collegial network of cyber security and technology experts and strategic partners across North America. Their ability to liberate Clients with technology solutions that optimize organizations and exceed expectations are the stand-out results Nerds On Site regularly delivers as Client testimonials reflect - (reviews.nerdsonsite.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

Contact:

IR@nerdsonsite.com

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152453