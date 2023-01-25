Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen"…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
25.01.2023 | 14:58
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Blue Vision A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due allocation of bonus shares

The share capital of Blue Vision A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 27 January
2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN           DK0061155009           
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Blue Vision A           
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:  16,059,924 shares (DKK 16,059,924)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:         16,059,924 shares (DKK 16,059,924)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:   32,119,848 shares (DKK 32,119,848)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Ratio          1:1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:       DKK 1               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       BLVIS A              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 21613               
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.