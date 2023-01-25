Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Blue Vision A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due allocation of bonus shares

The share capital of Blue Vision A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 27 January 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN DK0061155009 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Blue Vision A ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 16,059,924 shares (DKK 16,059,924) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 16,059,924 shares (DKK 16,059,924) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 32,119,848 shares (DKK 32,119,848) ----------------------------------------------------------- Ratio 1:1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BLVIS A ----------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 21613 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66