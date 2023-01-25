Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 24 January 2023 was 391.36p (cum income).

With effect from 23 January the Company's daily net asset value per share will be published on a cum-income basis only.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

25 January 2023